In France you now have to download a permit to go for a walk

At first I thought this was une blague pratique. Apparently not, unless Tim Worstall’s denial is merely evidence that he is in on the joke. He writes in today’s Times:
Among the measures introduced in France to deal with the coronavirus is a requirement to fill in a form before going out for a walk.
No, really, this is not a joke. As part of the lockdown it is necessary, before leaving the house, to complete and sign a download from the Ministry of the Interior. Name, address, what you think you’re doing and so on.
This is not filed with anyone, nor registered. It must simply be carried during the errand. Absence, if caught, will lead to a €135 fine. A new form is required for every exit from the house. And yes, there’s a box to tick for “aux besoins des animaux de compagnie” which my memories of exchange visits have as “for the needs of our furry friends”.
The solution to a global pandemic is a form for walking the dog. Of course, it is easy to mock the French but there is an important point here, for this is an example of a pernicious worldview. That we, the people, are only able to cope if we are told what to do, what we may do. All must be decided and enforced by the clever people in power and nothing left to ordinary folks to get on with.
Our own tradition is vehemently different. I have surprised people in a number of countries by pointing out that a British policeman isn’t actually allowed to ask — or at least not to insist upon knowing — what it is that you are doing. If accosted, a cheery “Going about my lawful business, constable” is all that is required. Such liberties might not apply in moments of crisis but they are indicative of a different manner of thinking.
A similar restriction is being applied in Italy, according to The Local.it:
Now that justification is required simply to be on the street, you’ll need to have a copy ready as soon as you leave the house.
If you have access to a printer, you can download the form here.
Ther’s also now an application able to generate an electronic version of the ‘autocertificazione’ form as many times as needed, to keep handy on your phone with a digital signature.
Police at checkpoints (such as those at train stations) should also have a stack of paper forms available, and you can ask to take a few.
But what if you do not have access to the internet?
Alternatively you can copy out the whole thing by hand: make sure to write everything exactly as it appears on the form, in full.
This is Macron cashing in on Coro to create the kind of tyranny he wants. Just means you have to go for walks mob-handed. The French need to double down on smashing Granny’s Boy.
I’m glad to read the libertarian case for every mans right to wander about infecting others. Libertarians should really attach their brand to this essential liberty.
I thought that the days of ‘Vere are your papers?” had ended in (most of) France in late 1944. Clearly there’s some nostalgia for the ‘good old days’.
Yes, because pointing out that it is totally pointless making people print out a dog walking permit is just the same as going around deliberately coughing in people’s faces.
Black–Infecting others with the Puny Plague? By walking past them with your dog? Unless you walk your dog in the Paris Catacombs you will be at a distance.
You must be changing your underpants every hour.
Start contemplating economic wipeout if this nonsense goes on much longer. Then you can change them every half-hour.
Mr Black writes,
I’m glad to read the libertarian case for every mans right to wander about infecting others.
Stonyground has already made a pithy summary of that case.
I would add that just as “security theater / theatre” decreases actual security by wasting security officers’ time and making compliance with security measures that might actually work less likely, so “coronavirus theatre” will waste police time (and everyone else’s time too) with checking the papers of random dogwalkers while vital work such as tracing contacts of those known to be infected goes undone.
More information about the French Attestation Form in English.
Mr. Black is a racial ethno-nationalist, so an obsession with state power is to be expected, no matter how preposterous its application.
I am somewhat expecting some mass civil disobedience as millions-on-millions of small business owners are bankrupted due to the public closures.
If you are going to lose literally everything you own because someone said you have to close your flower shop, and yet you bailouts in the airline industry…. What are you worried the health police will do to you? Honestly, we don’t have that many cops….
“Apparently not, unless Tim Worstall’s denial is merely evidence that he is in on the joke.”
I downloaded the form itself from the Interior Ministry site to check. Not unnaturally, the people at The Times wanted to see the site as well.
It actually gets better. There are two different forms…….
You Eurowienies and Brits starting to see the nice points about the American second amendment yet?
Armed dog walkers are less likely to be bothered by officious state functionaries or state enforcers. https://pjmedia.com/trending/whose-public-safety-during-covid-19-some-cops-stop-arresting-for-assault-manslaughter-theft-and/
On the other hand, were Ecks armed…though he probably is.
France (and EU Countries) have Code Law which means your freedoms are those decided by the State and activity only legal if the State says so. It is easy for the State to withdraw its permission. UK has Common Law, freedom is natural right, nobody’s permission is needed.
In France you are obliged to carry ID and present it on demand by the police.
The French ‘Attestation’ has 5 tick-boxes and it is no joke, and these 5 reasons are the only reasons you can legally be out of doors. Gendarmes have check points.
1. Movement from home to a place to carry out professional activity (plumber, electrician, for example) where it is not possible to carry out the work on-line or by telephone.
2. Leaving home to buy essential goods, food for example, in authorised establishments. (These are supermarkets, food stores, petrol stations, pharmacies. Other shops and stores are closed.)
3. Leaving home for health reasons… going to the doctor, or hospital, for example.
4. Movement for important family reasoning, looking after elderly relatives or children.
5. Leaving the house for short periods to take personal exercise, group sports activities excluded, to exercise pets.
A new form is needed for each different reason, even if on the same day, and must be completed with name, address, that day’s date, and signature. It must be carried with you.
There is a different form for people working in a business completed by the employer. It is valid the whole time.
The schools are closed and the restrictions apply to children, so it must be a nightmare for people living in flats or no garden and anyway children cannot play outside in the street, park or with their friends.
Macron says France is at war, but wars are fought to win freedom not to give it away.
Mr Black
‘I’m glad to read the libertarian case for every mans right to wander about infecting others. Libertarians should really attach their brand to this essential liberty.’
And rob, kill, rape, with a Cold, influenza, Chicken Pox, Mumps, Measles, body odour, etc – so should society be in permanent lockdown?
The restriction is not on people who have the disease but those who do not. In fact there is no restriction on people with the disease, they can still go out as long as they have their form.
Contrary to what John B says, it is actually easier to restrict freedom in the UK, because a simple majority in the Commons is needed. And in fact, it seems that a London lockdown is imminent.
Why is it expected? because Boris did not act a month ago: milder measures might have been sufficient then. A week after the lockdown, you all will be wishing that the lockdown had come sooner.
Remember: at whatever rate the number of new cases has increased in the last few days, the same rate will continue for a couple of weeks, whatever Boris does today. I blame young libertarians going around spreading diseases!
If you have a country house and can stay away from the town, i suggest that you do so; even if your town is not London.
As an aside, over at Instapundit, Sarah Hoyt is telling people that the US is not Italy, which would seem to encourage Americans to behave like the Italians did 10 days ago.
A cousin of mine who married a Swiss (and Switzerland is very far from the continental worst when it comes to freedom) nevertheless had to adjust to the strange continental idea that a law saying you can do something doesn’t mean you can do it – it means you can fill out the form that authorises you to do it. Her advise was useful when I spent a period there myself. She explained that filling out the (quadruplicate or sextuplicate) form was usually much easier than working out which of various possible forms you should complete. So as regards
I quite understand that Tim means ‘better’ for English-speaking people having a laugh at this, but those who have had to wrestle with this kind of thing will paraphrase Arthur Dent: “This is some strange new meaning of the word ‘better’ which I was not previously aware of.” 🙂
“The French ‘Attestation’ has 5 tick-boxes and it is no joke, and these 5 reasons are the only reasons you can legally be out of doors. Gendarmes have check points.”
Yes, and yes:
” Leaving the house for short periods to take personal exercise, group sports activities excluded, to exercise pets.”
I am informed, to my incredible delight, that some French people are now renting out their dogs at €8 an hour.
Markets will out….
If only they required these forms before those riots where folks burn cars and engage in other miscellaneous mayhem!
Leaving out the psychology of “vhere are your papers?”, if your goal is to encourage temporary quarantine of your population, this form business isn’t a bad idea.
“Honey, I’m going out for a quick walk!”
“Did you print out your form?”
“I’m just going to the corner! I’m bored.”
“They’ll detain you, you know.”
“Aw, screw it. I’ll stay in. Do we have any more ice?”
One less amble amidst the contagion.
Snorri–XC is correct.Once quite literally millions realise that they and their loved ones are being fucked over and are likely to lose their livelihoods, businesses, futures, place in life and be reduced to near–if not actual– penury–years/decades of work down the pan–you will see a very large amount of fightback against the puny plague hysteria.
And if you think state handouts–even if evenly applied and not just channelled to the states Kronies–are going to cut the mustard in saving businesses and the suddenly income-free–think again. In the UK food banks real reason to exist aside from leftist agit-prop is that it takes the useless state an average of 16 weeks to finally cut a cheque. And that is in non-emergency, non-massively increased demand times.
Never mind what Blojo did or didn’t do–you hunker in your bunker and pray. Pray that the idiot sees sense and drops the Bunker nonsense altogether. He has what –2 weeks tops?–before its too late. And even if we see sense the International order of idiots may well bring the lot down anyway.
Bobby B–a cop on every corner. That will be the day. Esp heroic bluebottles mega-keen to drag the possibly infected back to the station house.
Assume I’m infected. IRL, in the past 48 hours, I’ve walked through two crowded airports, eaten in four crowded restaurants, walked through three large crowded stores, filled a gas tank four times and paid for it inside large trucking centers across the USA, and walked several beaches filled with people who were breathing towards me.
Start tracing.
What I mean is, we’re far beyond the utility of such tracing. Tracing was useful in the first several days of importation, but we don’t even know when that occurred.
Now it’s all dampening. Now it’s all flattening the hump. The price we’re going to pay for this virus isn’t disease deaths, it’s economic slowdown. But frankly, that’s preferable.
Theater. If they’re smart, no cop will ever write such a ticket, or even ask to see a form. They just want to exhaust our desire to go outside with the business of generating these forms.
To me this is a symptom of the completely erroneous response to this problem. It is though a typical government response: lock everything down; take control over everything; suppress people’s liberties.
Fundamentally the problem is a lack of CCU beds, but if, as is the case in the USA, we are borrowing gazillons of dollars, then this problem can be easily fixed. Make new CCU beds. Rent out a hospital (they are empty anyway), they already have beds, add ventilators and life support machines. These are fairly simple machines and if the FDA could get out of the way we can produce a lot of them very, very quickly. Pay the people with the patents a license fee and let everyone make them for a short while.
What about nursing staff? Again this really isn’t a hard problem to solve. There are lots and lots of people with suitable medical training out of the workforce. Some because they have other responsibilities they can’t fulfill like childcare. Incentivize them to come back with big pay and benefits like free childcare.
Private entrepreneurs can produce CCU beds quickly and easily if we would just put in place a program to provide in incentive to do so. Make a prize. Instead of sending $2000 to everyone in America offer $2000 per week for every CCU bed created up to some standard. You’d end up with too many, not too few.
Then let it play out without totally destroying the economy.
This thing is a nightmare not because of the virus but because of the response. These viruses pop up every few years. Are we now planning to wreck the economy every time someone sneezes?
Well said Mr Orr.
“add ventilators and life support machines. These are fairly simple machines and if the FDA could get out of the way we can produce a lot of them very, very quickly.”
Quote from a news article:
Does he know what he’s talking about, do you think? Or not?
Nullius in Verba
Does he know what he’s talking about, do you think? Or not?
Probably, but he is talking as the CEO of a company that makes these things and so is hardly without bias. “My company is awesome, does amazing things that no-one else can do” is what CEOs are supposed to say.
However, I have made electronic devices. I will tell you for sure that there are factories in China that you send them a design and they will send you a ship load of product back two weeks later. Of course I doubt China is a good place to do this, but if you have a design even complex products can be made very quickly with modern manufacturing tools.
OF course the CEO might not want to share his design, but that is another question.
By no means am I suggesting that anyone design a vent from the ground up.
NiV wrote:
‘Does he know what he’s talking about, do you think? Or not?’
I’m sure he knows what he’s talking about. It’s just that he’s looking at the issue in the wrong way.
A ventilator is a simple machine in principle but quite complex to make, not because the basic principle is complex but because you have to make it both fantastically-durable and incapable of killing the patient. That’s quite a complex task, but it’s been successfully done many times in the past.
By Hamilton.
So the answer is not to turn Honda or Rolls Royce loose to go design a ventilator. The answer is to license Hamilton’s last design (prior to their current offering) to Honda, or Rolls Royce, or whoever. It will be more-than-good enough for 99.5% of cases.
In fact, the really-smart move would be for the Gummint to buy the license from Hamilton, and then offer it free to all comers with a sliding scale of prices – the sooner you can deliver an exact facsimile of this machine, the higher price per unit we’ll pay you. Do that, and I bet you could measure delivery times in weeks.
llater,
llamas
A few days ago i found this tweet, possibly via Instapundit. By now it is ancient history, but if the UK is still 13 days behind Italy, then you can expect Boris to declare a nationwide lockdown this weekend, followed by a curfew a few days later.
(I don’t expect the US to get as bad as fast, though, because the Trump admin took action earlier.)
That, incidentally, is a major flaw in libertarianism: too much talking about what the government ought to do, too little worrying about what the government will actually do.
And btw Fraser Orr completely fails to understand the logic of exponential growth.
XC:
It takes two to tango. They can keep the shops open, but they won’t get enough customers to make it profitable to keep the shops open. That is already happening in the US.
Even my ‘Economy 1st!’ country’s government is taking this seriously. And very few people has ever mistaken Singapore’s bureaucrats and leaders for fools. The very fact they think it worthy of decisive action means this virus cannot be taken lightly.
As a result, we may have some good news – we have detected a less virulent strain, probably selected thru our social distancing measures.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Coronavirus/comments/fl3iot/some_sarscov2_populations_in_singapore/?utm_medium=android_app&utm_source=share
“The answer is to license Hamilton’s last design (prior to their current offering) to Honda, or Rolls Royce, or whoever. It will be more-than-good enough for 99.5% of cases.”
Could be. Or you could transfer a bunch of engineers and kit over to work for Hamilton temporarily.
I’m not sure that he was saying that designing it anew is the problem, though. I would have thought setting up a production line was more likely the issue. You first have to build the tools, moulds, jigs, and so on. If it was so easy to expand production, Hamilton themselves could have done so, and increased capacity tenfold. There’s a lot of money to be made at the moment if they can do so – they can easily afford to hire or contract lots of engineers and equipment. I think the CEO’s point was that there are simple machines that are easy to produce ad hoc, and complex machines that need a lot of infrastructure just to get started.
However, I don’t know manufacturing, and I don’t know what’s so complicated about a respirator. It’s certainly more complicated than a pair of bellows, if you don’t want to induce ventilator-induced lung injury, and figuring out the settings takes some medical expertise. But it seems like you need an air pump able to precisely control pressure and flow, under software control. It’s better and more comfortable if it synchronises with the patient’s breathing, but in a crisis I’d guess a cruder approach may be acceptable. It looks like it ought to be possible. However, I know that I don’t know, and the guy who makes them says he’s sceptical.
But if it can be done, then I agree it’s the right approach.
We will very quickly see the true nature of government here. Some small scale tests have indicated that a malaria drug hydrochloroquie is effective in both treating the disease and prophylactically preventing the disease. To hear the FDA disembling on this is the very essence of government. This drug is cheap, widely available and already approved, and so doctors can prescribe it off label. (There are also a few other treatments in the pipeline too, but this one has many appealing attributes.)
The FDA can, if they want to, do a massive clinical trial, there are hundreds of terminal patients and tens of thousands of infected who would be willing to sign off and take the risk (since the risk is well established and negligible.) The initial trials indicated that it was curative with a ten day dose. That along with a fact that they have a President who is pushing extremely hard and throwing gobs of money at them. And finally this drug has been around for sixty years so its long term consequences in terms of safety are extremely well understood. (For example, people in renal failure or on certain breast cancer chemotherapeutic agents may experience extra toxicity with this drug.)
All these facts aligning means that the FDA could easily conduct a complete end to end, large scale clinical trial and have the results in three to four weeks, for immediate approval. Moreover doctors could start prescribing it TODAY for terminal patients. If, that is, they are willing to drop their bureaucratic nonsense and central control attitude.
One wonders if the bureaucracy, while demanding that everyone else sacrifice everything, is willing to even budge an inch.
My money is on “not even a thousandth of an inch” but I hope to be surprised.
Snorri Godhi
And btw Fraser Orr completely fails to understand the logic of exponential growth.
I try never to underestimate my own ignorance so you could well be right. However, what I do know is that lots of people working independently on a solution motivated by financial gain are vastly more effective that central planning. It is, after all, the economic lesson of the 20th century.
Let me give you an example. The guy who is heading all this up, Anthony Fauci, he is currently King of the World. Anything he says goes. People sit at his feet waiting for his pearls of wisdom. He asks for a billion dollars and he gets it. He asks to go on TV and they’ll give him as much time as he wants. He makes statements and nobody dare question them. No matter what he does or whatever happens he will be able to claim to have saved the world, and a hundred million people will buy his book.
I imagine he is a good and honorable person trying his best in a very difficult situation. However, it is very hard to give up being King of the World, no matter how honorable you might be. There is always just one other thing that, honorably, you might seek to use all the power to make happen. There is no reason to give up that power except at the last minute, because you are “saving the world”. There is no need to weigh the consequences of your decisions except in some very narrow way ignoring the destruction you are causing all around you.
I heard him being interviewed and he was asked something like “when will we know if all these restrictions are making a difference”. His answer was basically “we will never be able to measure, but trust me, they will.” What an answer! Why did the interviewer not follow up with more aggressive questioning? The guy is literally burning down the country, and nobody is brave enough to even challenge his methodology, challenge whether the costs outweigh the benefits, or, come to that, even ask the question?
Every time I see that guy, I get chills of fear running down my spine.
And like I say, my biggest fear is the precedent. I am sure we will get through this, but we have set the precedent that every time someone sneezes the President gets to shut everything down and take everything over. And for him not to do so will have him pilloried in the press. That, not some random virus, portends the end of civilization.
Fraser: you have not addressed my point — which admittedly i failed to make explicit, leaving it as an exercise to the reader.
My point was that the rate of increase of people needing ventilators is going to increase exponentially, but the rate of production of ventilators cannot increase exponentially. It’s a Malthusian problem.
Let me anticipate an objection to this: once everybody is infected, the number of people needing ventilators is not going to increase anymore. If we can produce enough ventilators in time, we’re fine.
To which i reply: do you really want to get as many people as possible on ventilators? and not everybody on ventilators survives!
Plus, there is a limited number of people qualified to operate ventilators; and some of them are likely (make that: certain) to become infected.
Snorri Godhi
My point was that the rate of increase of people needing ventilators is going to increase exponentially, but the rate of production of ventilators cannot increase exponentially. It’s a Malthusian problem.
My answer is a simple one. It is called the law of supply and demand. As demand outstrips supply, price changes incentivize more extreme solutions of production until every 3D printer in the country is making parts, and we start engaging the manufacturing capacity of the rest of the world too.
It isn’t a perfect solution, but neither is burning down the whole economy and crossing your fingers hoping that everything will work out.
As I mentioned already in my original comment, the law of supply and demand also addresses the personnel issue you mentioned.
Further to my reply to Fraser:
I am well aware of the long-term risks of giving governments the power to impose a curfew. (A power which, incidentally, they already have!)
Having read The Road to Serfdom, i am also aware of the long-term risks of giving governments the power to declare war. At the same time, i am firmly convinced that, if war is inevitable, then the sooner we get it done, the better. (See also Kipling’s Danegeld.)
The question is, when is war inevitable?
In the current situation, however, there is no question about it being a major emergency.
What we ought to do is get ready to reclaim what little freedom we have left, once the emergency is over.
But not before.
@Snorri Godhi
What we ought to do is get ready to reclaim what little freedom we have left, once the emergency is over.
But not before.
I don’t agree. Freedom lost is almost impossible to get back. Increasing freedom in a society usually involves violence, death and destruction. Women got the right to vote in the UK when a young women grabbed everyone’s attention by throwing herself under the hooves of the King’s horse in the derby. Black people got their freedom at extreme costs in both the 1860s and 1960s.
It is when we are in an emergency that we must most jealously guard our freedoms.
Well spank me on the ass and call me Shirley. Apparently the President has demanded that the FDA approve the use of hydrochloroquine. One more example of what I like about this President. We will see if the FDA actually does what it was told to do.
https://dailycaller.com/2020/03/19/trump-coronavirus-hydroxychloroquine-cure-anti-viral-therapies/
@Snorri – Well, if the peeps don’t want to eat out, or buy flowers, then opening the shop endangers almost nobody.
Remember, there are 25m+ people out and about delivering food and fuel so that Amazon Prime can deliver groceries to your door … safely.
I live in an “old persons” part of Florida and last night my gym had 1/4 the crowd it usually does. The Publix (high end Tesco’s) was crowded but oddly out of youghurt and laundry detergent and (famously) bum wipe. The gas station was full of outside workers at lunch buying Modelo and hot dogs. I saw the dog walkers in my ‘hood too. As near as I can tell, it’s BAU here in FL. The governor had to tell people to get off the beach but they’re ignoring him.
We have a large young population and they feel (rightly,I suspect) pretty safe. And most of the older people seem to be choosing to live their lives,just like in every flu season.
Honestly, the best thing to come of this would be a wet squib pandemic and a complete and permanent public distrust of “our betters” for farking it all up again and dropping the best economic boom of the millennium into the toilet.
-XC
@-XC
Honestly, the best thing to come of this would be a wet squib pandemic and a complete and permanent public distrust of “our betters” for farking it all up again and dropping the best economic boom of the millennium into the toilet.
Personally, I think your assessment that the seriousness of this is greatly exaggerated is one I tend to agree with. I don’t think it is nothing, but it ain’t the black death, it ain’t even the Spanish flu.
However, this last paragraph is wrong. If it is a wet squib the response will be “see all our efforts saved the world”, if it is a big mess the response will be “boy we saved a lot of people, but you should have given us even more power.” As it always is with government action it is heads they win tails we lose. The precedent terrifies me.
Again Snorri–in a dismal attempt to promote alarm and despondency– its back to “exponential growth” and –by implication–80-90% will get it (so there must be millions of machine lungers on the way). Something no disease in human history has been able to manage at one time and across the whole of humanity. And for which there is no evidence even from aboard a hothouse like the Diamond Princess. One quarter got it with minimal precautions.
Were this a military unit and I in command I would have you shot for defeatism/ spreading alarm and despondency and conduct unbecoming a soldier in face of the enemy.
Nothing personal but there it is.