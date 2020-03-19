There are no limits to our commitment to the euro.
– Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. The linked Guardian article in which I found the quote is titled “ECB U-turn shows it fears coronavirus could destroy eurozone project”.
I’m sorry but…when did “Euro Zone Project” become a new term to toss around?
Brussles is Brussles, “The Euro” is an exchanged currency, and one member of the “project” has already recognized it’s….(IMHO) ultimate disingenuous folly
No limits… euro to be protected to the last person standing in Europe.
Whenever people say things like this, it means there now are. In this case, there are now limits. They are merely arguing about what those limits should be.
See also: “There is no question …” This means that there is and someone just asked it.
There were no limits to their commitment to free movement – until, suddenly, there were. (Nothing is true until it has been officially denied. 🙂 )
Statements by Christine Lagarde and her ilk do not mean much but insofar as they mean anything they usually do not mean what they literally say. Last year, a similar statement made to a Brexit negotiator might well have just meant, “We will accept no terms but unconditional surrender, and are confident your political class will offer it”. This year, as the pro-eurozone Grauniad article nevertheless implies, it means, “We are worried.”
In 1992, Soros charged the UK treasury a high price for teaching the UK’s political class that there were in fact limits to their commitment to the euro’s predecessor (the ERM). While the political attitudes he funds will go on pushing Christine to cling to her statement, one wonders if his investment decisions will match. They say past performance is the best guide to future outcomes.
Euro to be protected by the last person standing in Europe.
FIFY
John B (March 19, 2020 at 1:50 pm)
No limits… euro to be protected to the last TAX PAYER standing in Europe.
There. Fixed it for you.
Told ya.
Phil B,
If only. It is gone waaaaay beyond that. It’s until they chop down Rishi Sunak’s Magic Money Tree.
There are no limits to our commitment to the euro.
Doesn’t that have the tone of something that would have been said by some angry man with a dramatic beard in a speech to the 4th Congress of Workers Soviets in Moscow, 1925?
I am sure the Euros would make for adequate toilet paper. Just insist on small denominations. And no coins.