The death clock

A few years ago I remember the arrival of a sort of clock that measured the terrifying rise of the UK’s public debt, a pile that has got much heavier and scarier as a result of the splurge of spending enacted by the new UK finance minister last week. The idea of some dial on the dashboard of our lives, so to speak, which rises constantly, or maybe eventually slows and reverts, is an interesting one. In the media, some newspapers seem to have these daily counts of the number of people dying of coronavirus. On some of the TV channels there is a scrolling feed at the bottom of the screen (I saw this on Sky News, which is arguably even worse than the BBC these days) do this. It was rather like the tickers for the level of the S&P 500 or the latest cricket scores from Lords.
A writer on Linkedin, whom I quote from here but I won’t name as I am not sure I have permission, has written this, and I do sort of sympathise:
Is the news going to report every single death which include a majority of elderly people each day death by death? Many have cancer or asthma or weak immune systems or underlying health issues and many may be on respirators in assisted living or hospitals so how do we know the real cause of death? Smokers who harmed their lungs. Rx’s that damaged lungs and organs such as the heart. Every person is different. The news or government doesn’t report the 109 Americans who die everyday or the 660,000 deaths of individuals from cancer each year. How about the 47,000 plus individual deaths by suicide and illicit drugs? How long is the scare mongering going to linger on? Will be it be until July or August or longer? Viruses and diseases are always popping up…Influenza, Asian Influenza 1950’s, Hong Kong flue 1960’s, Meningitis, AIDS, Mers, Sars, Swine Flu, Ebola…..We don’t know what else may have contributed to the death. Just sayin’.
Of course the State should not in any way ban or try and interfere with such reporting, whether it is crass, hysterical, or sober. At least in the West the media is covering this outbreak heavily, whereas in China, as appears to be the case, people who blew the whistle on what was going on have been punished or just disappeared.
All of these debts (in Britain and the United States and in other countries) are in fiat money – there is nothing to stop governments just printing money (or playing computer games) and “paying” their debts that way.
“But you are paying me in worthless money” – that is what the contract says mate, you lent us fiat “Pounds” and that is ecactly wht we are paying you. If you have a few million of them you may be able to buy a load of bread.
So “problem solved”? Well there would be monetary collapse – but apart from that “minor” problem, from a government point of view “yes”.
Let us be clear there is no way, for example, that the United States Federal Government can honestly pay its long term obligaions including the “unfunded liabilities” of Medicare and the rest of the “Entitlements” – yet politicians (and the media and the EDUCATION SYSTEM) keep promoting even more Entitlements even though there is no way to honestly pay the existing ones in the long term.
So monetary expansion will be seen as the “solution” – as for people dependent on government for old age pensions, medical care and so on. Well………
People who still have strong families (who have backed the terrible “cultrual transformation” since about 1960) and who are members of strong traditional institutions (such as conservagive churches – but also secular groups, if they are traditional and if they are strong), and who have practical skills (such as plumbing and electrical work) will be O.K.
As others will point out….
It is not the virus – it is the hysterical world goverment “spend, spend, spend” response, that has done most damage.
But that is only true because the financial system was a mess to start with – a massive Credit Bubble.
As your unnamed commenter suggests, a lot of data but not much information. At the very least a breakdown of deaths by age would be helpful, as would ethnicity. A close knit group who believe their god will protect them and who don’t trust unbeliever medicine would seem to be an ideal incubator.
Paul: If developed-world governments were going to do things like that, they would have by now. I looked at the numbers for the US a while back – 90% of historical spending was taxed, 9% borrowed, and 1% printed. Yes, it’s possible to inflate away debts, but it ruins your country to do that, and nobody with a functioning nation is that desperate.
I think they’re bollocksing up monetary policy in truly impressive fashion right now – no amount of cheap credit will keep people going to work through this. And without productivity, demand levels are irrelevant. If their goal is to just let people get through with minimal pain, fine, but you’re not stimulating anything while people are locked in their houses.
Also, consider this the obligatory reminder that the few thousand dead are not the concern. The concern is the possibility of a few million dead in a couple months. Exponential growth is a bitch.
Alasduius “I looked at the numbers awhile back” – since when they have got worse.
And they will get worse every year – check the “Debt Clock”.
“They would have already done so” – I take it you have heard of QE.
It is only going to get worse over the years – the obligations can not be paid.
You actually admit that the governments of the world are busy inflating massive Credit Bubbles – yet you dispute what I said (when that is what I said).
I have not said it is good for the economy for governments to promise a level “public services” and benefits that can not possible be afforded inthe long term – I have said the exact opposite of that.
Rour le Jour – I know of few groups of people who do not “trust unbeliever medicine”, there may be some small groups of people who do not, but they are likely so “self isolating” that they are unlikely to be infected in the first place.
As for “trust their God to protect them” – that is just about the opposite of what most major religions teach. I am, for example, a critic of Islam – but I would never make such a charge against Islam (because the charge is nonsense).
Religions teach that death is NOT optional – that we all die. They offer individual survival after death – not the chance to make death optional by imunity to all disease and so on. Now the claim of the major religions may be nonsense (I have no proof that it is not) – but the “educated” really need to stop making-stuff-up and look at the actual facts about what a religion is, and what it claims.
As for this virus – it started in the PRC and in a resarch centre (“unbeliever medicine”?), it did indeed spread to Iran, but the Shia are NOT anti technology (whatever other faults they have – this is not one of them, and the Sunni are also NOT anti tech). It has also done great harm in Italy – which may have been religious before the Western cutural collapse of the 1960s, but certainly is not now.
There are indeed (I admit) cases where fanatical faith has done harm – but they tend to be cases such as China where it was faith (backed by violence) in the Communist Pary.
In Spain the atheist Prime Minister has taken over private medical care (what private medical care that still existed in Spain) – what is he basing his belief in the wonders of statism on? He is basing it on faith – he has no evidence (no at all) that socialism works.
The Castro Loving Mayor of New York City wants to nationalise everything in sight – what does he base his belief in collectivism on? Just faith – he has no evidence (none) that socialism works. And logical reasoning does not lead to the conclusion that socialism works.
So YES lack of rational thought is a problem – but not from the people you might assume.
Happy Saint Patrick’s Day everyone.
The meaningful figure is how many more deaths in a given population (say, Italy) over the same period last year.
And since that would be the number that would really tell us something about the effect of the disease, and we aren’t getting it, I have to assume that number isn’t headline worthy.
“3000 coronavirus deaths in Italy” means nothing without background.
There has recently been a massive change in the planned UK government (within UK) response to the COVID-19 epidemic. I thought people here might like to see some of the background expert information and analysis that is, at least, contributory to that massive change.
This is yesterday’s Report 9 from the Imperial College team (including Prof Neil Ferguson and many others) named the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis (who also look to receive funding from the WHO and also known (in some part) as the Abdul Latif Jameel Institute for Disease and Emergency Analytics). Imperial’s main news page is here, with summary. In particular, it currently has its main news as the release of their Report 9 (20-page PDF) entitled “Impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to reduce COVID-19 mortality and healthcare demand”. [Hat tip to wife.]
The Report 9 is, IMHO with science degrees in other subjects than epidemiology, very readable – and especially in the summary at its beginning. For those more challenged in this sort of detailed explanation, the graphs and tables help a lot.
Do read at least some of this stuff – to better understand why the medium term (say 3 to 12 months) effects are at least as if not more important than the short term (0 to 2 months). It’s largely down to how many of the seriously ill have to share each bed in ICU. Hence, what chance the NHS has (that would be WE have) in getting more ICU beds on stream in a useful timescale.
It assumes 80% of people are going to be infected. Again more than the Black Death managed.
Full of Fancy Dan graphs but all based on 80% of people getting it.
The Diamond Princess has 2670 passengers of whom 614 caught coro and 7 died. The ship has mostly old folk and should have been an ideal coro hothouse.
Less than one quarter got it .
The 7 deaths mean 1% death rate –but again elderly and with pre-existing conditions.