Today is a palindrome (for the first time since 11/11/1111)

In the spirit of what Julie near Chicago said in a comment, at 11:33am, on this, which was this, …

I love Samizdata. You learn so much arcane stuff hereabouts!

(She then adds, by way of example, something about the Cloak of Invisibility, whatever that is. (I’m not asking.))

… I will add another little bit of arcane stuff here. Before today ends, because it concerns today. I refer to this:

02 02 2020

This is the first time in over 900 years (since 11/11/1111) the date is palindromic no matter the date format.

I learned this in a tweet, which I encountered because the noted military historian Peter Caddick-Adams, with whom I was once upon a time acquainted and whose twitterings I now follow (and more to the point whose books I also read with great pleasure), drew it to my attention.

Although, what if you just say 2/2/2020? Doesn’t that count as a “date format”? I think I just destroyed this posting.

Personally, I always try to put the name of the month and only use a number for the day, because once you get confused about the all-numbers way of identifying dates the confusion only ends with your death. (When trying to work out when a photo taken early in the month got taken, I tend to get brain-ache and have to work it out like a crossword clue.)

I notice that Samizdata also uses month names for all dates. Very wise, and further proof of why all should love Samizdata.

  • Snorri Godhi
    February 3, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Actually, the rational way of writing the date would be: 2020 02 02. Start with the millennium, then the century, then the decade, then the year, then the month, and finally the day.

    It’s still a palindrome.

  • AFT
    February 3, 2020 at 10:34 am

    @Snorri Godhi

    … which is precisely how they do it in China.

