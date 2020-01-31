|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
This video has been viewed 726 million times
Natalie Solent (Essex) · Arts & Entertainment · European Union · Historical views · Humour · Sui generis
January 31st, 2020 |
23 comments to This video has been viewed 726 million times
|
Sometimes, the only solution is a hair band.
I am becoming mildly hopeful that it will happen.
There are still eleven months to go before it effectively does. Cue a blizzard of “See, Brexit Didn’t Change Anything So We Should Just Go Back” articles. Many a slip and all that.
Songs for today? Great call Natalie.
How about?
1. Dominic Frisby’s colourful ballad (updated).
2. Fleetwood Mac (despite that Inauguration Ball): Never going back again.
3. And again: Go your own way (the live version has great daggers looks in it).
4. For Gina Miller, I fought the law Bobby Fuller Four version (and won, but still lost in the end)
and why not end with ‘Die Strahlen der Sonne‘ the end of the Magic Flute, when the Queen of the Night (Theresa) is banished with her sidekick, and Sarastro is triumphant, leading to Mozart’s best ‘up yours’ ending with ‘Heil sei Euch Geweiten’ at 4′ 29″ on.
I enjoyed that, Mr Ed. I hope you appreciate my self-sacrifice in spending a whole 99p to buy the updated version of Dominic Frisby’s song, despite having already paid for the original version ages ago. Alas, even with my mighty contribution, 17 Million will probably be beaten in the charts by Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, the subject of a rival campaign. But then again, with all due respect to Mr Frisby, Beethoven might just have the edge on him as a composer. And old Ludwig was basically sound in his views on overly ambitious projects to make a politically unified Europe, judging from his famous reaction to the news that Napoleon had crowned himself emperor.
With a bit of imagination, you might think that Kipling’s Dane Geld is relevant.
I have been listening to it quite often lately, not because of Brexit but because i discovered it only recently.
See also Reagan’s rendition.
Though i expected more from a former actor.
Natalie,
You inspired me to chip in with my own purchase, a snip at 79p (less than 1€). He didn’t mention a former MP whose name rhymed with ‘crud’ or Terry Christian (who he?).
Snorri, that’s a great track, thanks.
Here’s a thought: we getting petition going on the UK Gov site (if I was less lazy I’d look up the URL) have Mr Frisby’s song made the new UK national anthem. Even if only until 31st December 2020. I believe that if such a petition passes a threshold of signatures (100,000?) it has to be debated in parliament. That’s certainly one debate I’d tune into.
Anyway, I’ll be raising a glass at 23:00 tonight to celebrate the end of the beginning. Then I’ll get down to the most enjoyable task of salt mining Remoaner tears for years to come. Chin chin.
Aargh! Bloody auto complete! I meant to type “…get a petition going…”, but you get the gist. I wish all Samizdatistas an enjoyable ‘independence day’.
I think this is appropriate 😛
It may be a total coincidence (heh!), but I note that in the UK the Sony Movie Channel has decided to schedule ‘V For Vendetta’ on TV tonight. Do they think there might be an appreciative audience for it? Or did somebody working at the channel privately think it would be amusing to sneak it in?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=912DKxD0H1U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWCMhL5qxlE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdtaLuVVCrg
Someone just let off some serious fireworks in our street.
As an American, may I offer you congratulations on your newfound freedom.
I fervently hope that it works as well as our freedom did two hundred and some odd years ago.
We are after all basically English in our culture and legal system. upgraded perhaps by our constitution and bill of rights.
Can’t say the same for our attempts at spelling upgrades, though.
Congratulations, my British brothers and sisters; I hope regaining your sovereignty is as savory as it appears! Of course, now the real work begins. Good luck!
Chris in Texas just empixilled a most apt and important statement.
I join him in congratulating you all.
Fireworks are definitely the thing at times like this! 😀 😀 😆
.
Difenetly cluding* his remark abut speling.
*Some characteristics are now heritable, and tank trucks carrying certain materials which might catch if there’s a spark must bear a warning that they are carrying flammable materials.
This, you see, is because we Americans are so knowledgeable about Latin that we know that the Latin prefix -in is always and only a negative, so “inheritable” means you can NOT pass it on to your children (which would play Hob wih DNA evidence) and “inflammable” means that you can NOT make me so mad I catch fire.
I can’t weep for you tonight, Britain, but I hope that tomorrow the ghost of Cicero will appear and shine the light of orthography and the other Black Arts of the English/Latin language upon us, sorry Provincials that we are. 🙁
. . .
What is the sort-of-vehicular-looking dingus at
https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/brexit-day-uk-leaves-eu-gbr-intl/index.html ?
(If it’s not right on top, scroll down just a mite.)
Julie,
that is what’s known as a bubble car. They were very popular in Europe during the fifties because of phenomenal gas mileage. I THINK that this particular one is a BMW Isetta.
Could be wrong on that, though.
Agree or not, ‘‘tis clever
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPLe9qhpBF8&fbclid=IwAR3UObyCFm9HDZeqCVMplDP7mcqqxcBs6dvT7ptLAa_LSXf_QZt3lw003GY
Yes, an Isetta.
Snorri Godhi (January 31, 2020 at 2:32 pm), thanks for the Leslie Fish setting of Kipling’s Dane-geld. Many years ago, for use on long car journeys, I had a tape cassette (yes, it was many years ago 🙂 ) of settings of Kipling poems. Most were Leslie Fish though there were also a few English folk settings of other poems – it was the English folk group that sang ‘Poor honest men’ (… From the Capes of the Delaware/As you are well aware …). But there was no setting of Dane-geld.
Her tune for Dane-geld distantly reminds me of her setting of Rimini. (I am sorry to have to inform Julie near Chicago that when Leslie Fish sang Rimini, she pronounced Lalage as if it were an English word of that spelling, complete with soft ‘g’ and silent last syllable. 🙂 )
Her style (like that of many composers) is usually recognisable – I knew it was Leslie Fish as the first bar of Snorri’s link played without needing to scroll down. However she could go outside it when Kipling’s poem required it: for an example, listen to her setting of The Runes on Weland’s Sword.
Niall, and Mr Ed: when you are happy, i am happy 🙂
Eager to appreciate more Kipling poems, I searched for Rimini on Youtube, and i have a few comments. (Going off topic of course.)
First, it does not resonate in my brain as much as Dane-geld. That is normal: there are extremely few songs that i appreciate. I tend to go for instrumental music.
Second, i had never heard the word Lalage before, so it did not bother me to hear it pronounced as though it is an English name.
What DID bother me was hearing Rimini pronounced with the stress on the 2nd syllable: in Italian, the stress is on the 1st syllable — as in Brindisi, another trap for the unwary. (And a lot of foreigners visit Brindisi on the way to Greece, few visit Rimini.)
Now i am going to search for The Runes on Weland’s Sword. Suggestions are welcome for other poems i should look up.
Much politics (especially of the PC kind) can be understood when you realise that people who cannot win in the real world (especially not with PC ‘help’) turn to symbolic victories for compensation. Remoaners console themselves that, though they failed to stop Britain leaving the EU, they shall have the BBC play the EU’s tune (literally, as opposed to the metaphorical sense in which it has done so heretofore).
As a matter of fact, I agree that, as music, Beethoven outperforms, while as poetry I am vain enough to think I could do better, and Kipling a lot better. (I might otherwise ask searching questions about whether all the Ode’s downloads come from UK citizens, or even people resident in the UK, or even people, and about repeat voting – except IIUC Natalie has just done exactly that last. So as a test of, well, anything really, I’m not sure how much it is worth. 🙂 )
Or else I’m a stereotypical Scot, too mean to invest 99p in a symbolic victory when it can make up a (tiny) part of the cost of the decent bottle of single malt with which the Kilmartin household toasted our real victory in the witching hour yesterday and, for good measure, again today. 🙂
I wasn’t at all suggesting ‘Rimini’ as either Kipling’s most striking poem or Leslie Fish’s most striking setting – just that her tune for danegeld reminded me of it.
I thought Leslie was clever in ending her setting of ‘The Winners’
with no moment of silence but just a short tune-only section evolving to a markedly similar tune setting ‘A Death-Bed’ (Kipling’s ‘surrealist’ poem on the kaiser)
Get an album if you want to hear all the Kipling poems that she wrote tunes for. If you want great Kipling poems she never set, well, I never heard (so maybe neither she nor others ever wrote) a setting of ‘The Fabulists’ or ‘Gertrude’s Prayer (Dayspring Mishandled)’ or … (with Kipling, it could be a long list). And if you want Leslie Fish singing her own words, well “Banned from Argo” was once sung at SF cons but is probably banned in politically-correct horror these days, while the woke probably see her “Let us go a-Ramboing” as less a homage to G&S’s “They’d none of them be missed” than to the second amendment. 🙂
Chris and staghounds,
Thanks for supplying the cure to my ignorance. I’ve always had it in my head that the Isotta is the 3-wheelie. Guess not, going by the photos. And I had never heard of thie Isetta affair, and the Great Foot tells me that not all of those have tricycle gear. And that you can squeeze in a sufficiently Significant Other if you don’t mind intimacy, and that if you have a kid with a really small seatprint you can even jam him in, if you don’t mind distorting him somewhat in the squeezing operation.. :>)))
.
I love Samizdata. You learn so much arcane stuff hereabouts! I’ll bet somebody here knows the spell for the Cloak of Invisibility, which could come in handy, especially if upgraded to frustrate electronic spying by cameras, “phones,” mikes, and little tiny gnat-drones; but what I’d really like is the Spell of Motivation, that would cause SlipperKitty to rouse and take care of her duties as the Moore-Krauss familiar, and me to catch up on my taxes.