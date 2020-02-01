|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
The Wokists are losing the Mandate of Comedy
Here’s how the Bursar of St John’s College Oxford responded to a student demand that the college “declares a climate emergency and immediately divests from fossil fuels”.
“I am not able to arrange any divestment at short notice. But I can arrange for the gas central heating in college to be switched off with immediate effect. Please let me know if you support this proposal.”
The appropriately named Hot Air got this report out from behind the Times paywall, and tells how the dialogue developed from there. Thank you Ed Driscoll of Instapundit for the link.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Happy Independence Day, Brits. >:)
I too support building fast-neutron fission reactors as fast as our diesel big-rigs can pour the concrete. Is your school nuclear powered? And you call yourselves modern!
Good point, Prof. Parker.
These people, including Miss Thunberg (as Mr. Sexton notes), really aren’t serious, are they.
Rather a good tutorial on the problems with postmodernist scepticism about objective reality.
If the bursar turns the heating off, will the students, each in his own room, all begin to feel cold because of a social construct that they’ve heard that February in Oxford is rather cold ? Or is it objective reality? As Jordan Peterson puts it – few people deny the reality of pain. The American philosopher Mike Tyson illustrates particularly well – “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
I read, in connection with the virginity surgery thing, someone (not on Samizdata) say that “virginity is a social construct.” Which it obviously isn’t. The importance of virginity may be a social construct (though it’s much more likely to be mostly a biological construct) but virginity itself is not a social construct. It’s a historical fact, like whether you’ve ever been to Oxford in February. It may be difficult to prove one way or the other. But it’s not a social construct. It’s an objective fact.
And having been to Oxford in February, I am able to confirm that it can get quite cold. Not as cold as Toronto perhaps, but cold enough, especially in those stone rooms, to get your attention.
Motto of the warmenists:
“No, not ME! Other people!”
Maybe the Bursar should suggest that the students give up everything else that is dependent upon fossil fuels and see how long it takes for them to work out that this means literally everything.
Perhaps young Fergus would be satisfied by a compromise whereby the Bursar gives a firm commitment to turn off the college central heating in five months time.