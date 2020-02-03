Hello, I’m Dr Google and I’m here to look after you

John Harris is one of the Guardian‘s best journalists. He is a left winger who wanted to remain in the EU, but the series of video reports by him and John Domokos called “Anywhere but Westminster” showed their determination to literally and figuratively move outside their comfort zone on the issue of Brexit.
Now he has turned his attention to a new subject: health apps and Big Data in the age of the Internet of Things.
Will having longer, healthier lives be worth losing the most basic kinds of privacy?
The deal has yet to be approved by the relevant regulators, but Google has got most of the way to buying Fitbit – the maker of wearable devices that track people’s sleep, heart rates, activity levels and more. And all for a trifling $2.1bn (£1.6bn).The upshot is yet another step forward in Google’s quest to break into big tech’s next frontier: healthcare.
Last month, in a Financial Times feature about all this, came a remarkable quote from a partner at Health Advances, a Massachusetts-based tech consulting company. Wearables, he reckoned, would be only one small part of the ensuing story: just as important were – and no guffawing at the back, please – “bedside devices, under-mattress sensors, [and] sensors integrated into toilet seats”. Such inventions, it was explained, can “get even closer to you than your smartphone, and detect conditions such as depression or heart-rate variability”.
Most people here will probably think that the article and even more so the comments give too much weight to the creepiness of private corporations monitoring your every breath and too little to the creepiness of the NHS doing it. But even the biggest fans of capitalism can feel unease at anyone having this level of knowledge of the most intimate aspects of our lives. (Time was it was only little green men from flying saucers who had such a probing interest.) Nowadays both the private and the public sectors are amassing data, and whichever of them gets a comprehensive health surveillance system working first will promptly sell it to the other.
Then again, before you declare that you will never allow the Internet of Things anywhere near your body, read this comment from “ID20857”:
A few months ago my Mum had a stroke. She is now paralysed down half of her body and confined to a wheelchair. I’m sure if she had the option of an early warning which could have prevented her stroke she wouldn’t give a f**k about her privacy.
Google should be able to buy what they like – and I do not mind them giving me health advice, as long as I am allowed to IGNORE their advice (unlike the Tinpot Tyrant Michael Bloomberg who wishes to control every aspect of the lives of ordinary people – via taxes and regulations).
What is evil is the FRAUD that Google is – its whole business model is based upon a basic FRAUD.
Google claims to be an objective, unbiased, Search Engine – and it is not. Google searches always tend to support the left – both in relation to candidates for election (see Dr Robert Epstein’s work on the 2018 midterm elections – where Google was wildly biased, even compared to Bing and Yahoo), and general political questions.
If I offered you a drink and told you it was neutral, neither acid or alkaline, and it turned out that the drink I was offering you was not neutral, that it was wildly acidic and-that-I-knew-this, that would be fraud – and what Google does, the very basis of its business, is FRAUD.
“ID20857”’s comment assumes that the provider reaction would be to provide preventive healthcare in the event of an imminent crisis. If the reaction instead was likely to be “this one’s not economically viable to provide for”, as in many of the health-rationing (or euthanasia-related) horror stories one reads, then I’m sure that “ID20857” would feel rather differently.
Paul Marks
That word “fraud” seems to be getting tossed around here a lot. I don’t agree at all. CNN claims to be unbiased news, but it obviously isn’t, Burger King claims to be the best burger, but it obviously isn’t. Coke claims to be better than Pepsi, but it obviously isn’t. Elizabeth Warren claims to be a Cherokee but obviously isn’t.
Private companies make exaggerated claims all the time about their prowess, and part of maturity is taking such claims with a pinch of salt. If you don’t like Google’s performance (and this is ESPECIALLY so of their search engine) you have a plethora of alternatives. In fact you can probably find one that suits your own biases perfectly.
And FWIW, I’m not so sure its bias is as nefarious as you imagine. PageRank is based on the idea of the most referenced sites being the most reliable, which seems a perfectly good model. In a sense it is the model used in scientific literature too. Big news sites are obviously going to be dominant in that regards, and the journalism business is strongly biased to the left. So, insofar as google’s search are leftward tilted I think it is mostly a second order consequence of leftie journalism school rather than a Machiavellian plot at Mountain View. The comparisons with others are a reasonable approach to determine that, but they have different search models and methodologies.
I’m not saying their isn’t a nefarious plot, I am just saying there are at least some other contributing factors.
The “most intimate” aspects of my life aren’t always the ones I care the most about keeping private. My heartrate, my glucose level, how heavy I breathe after stairs . . . “intimate”, sure, but unrevealing and/or nonthreatening.
I’m more concerned that someone knows exactly where I am, or how I got here, or who I called while here and what I said on that call.
And I’ve already given away the store as regards those issues, when I accepted my Personal Spying Device. This is like complaining that Google wants a kiss after having used me roughly.
The real issue, in my opinion, is a generalization in the *type* of technology that is being built and pushed on people (not exactly sold – not many people are beaten enough to buy it of their own free will. Instead, this tech is used to threaten them.)
Instead of building devices that are tools to accomplish the goals of their end users, that belong to the end user, and are under control of the end user, our wonderful tech corporations are building devices designed to monitor and control their nominal “users” on behalf of someone else.
There would be absolutely nothing creepy about fitbit if it just dumped the data to your PC, communicated it to some repository under your control, and didn’t talk to unauthorized outsiders unless you got hacked. There would be nothing creepy about health-advisor applications if it just ran against a database of de-personalized donated information and advised you locally on your PC without dialing a mothership to tattle on you. There would be nothing creepy about camera-doorbells if they only reported to you, their owner. Or nest thermostats. Or display/camera-eyeglasses if they ran off of personal computers that ran the software you wanted, took the pictures you wanted, and didn’t promiscuously share things you never told them to share.
The fundamental issue is about ownership and control. It seems Silicon Valley is trying to erase the legacy of the personal computer and the peer-internet that their fortune was built on and replace it by some surveillance hellscape. People should patronize companies that sell them products that are *theirs*. That respond only to the control of the owners. That treat them with respect, not as marks to be further monetized and manipulated.
And people used to complain about pre-10 Windows!
In my case, the answer is no, no, hell no, and get your malware out of my house.
What “ID20857” said, and then some. Getting sick really puts an end to privacy anyway.
Also, watch this with a dry eye if you can-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xSxXiHwMrg
— –MadRocketSci, February 4, 2020 at 12:02 am
Also the fundamental issue about politics, and perhaps the fundamental issue about living in society at all, even if there is only one other person in that society. Even a society of two hermits living more-or-less together.
I do not think that our species is the only one that is exercised by this issue. It seems to me that animals fight regularly to hang onto and control their bones or bright shiny baubles or territory or whatever, even though they lack the mental equipment to form the complexity of our own concepts of “ownership” and “control.”
There is another fundamental issue for us at least, which is, what if anything do we owe another person just because we both happen to have been born? Does a person in need therefore automatically have a moral claim on us: On our lives, or a part of our lives? Does some Maximum Leader, a ruler, an oligarchy, a government automatically have a moral claim on our lives or a part thereof?
It’s still about ownership and control. Who has the right to co-opt your life or a part of it just because of his circumstances (as either a ruler or a person in deep need)?
Most of us more-or-less libertarians believe that our children are the only ones with such an automatic right. Even our parents don’t have such an automatic right to our care, direct or indirect, when they are in need.
But I do thank the Great Frog that so many of us are instructed by our consciences (as well as by reason and “common sense”) to care to some extent about the well-being of others, and in particular that child and parent have between them the bond that motivates them to look after each other at need.
Which is not a Given.