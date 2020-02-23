We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day

· German affairs · Humour · Slogans & Quotations

FYI, the death rate of COVID-19 among men is about 60% higher than among women. As there are no biological differences between men and women, I conclude this is entirely due to our inability in our society to teach men not to rape.

– Samizdata Illuminatus

February 23rd, 2020 |

5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Bulldog Drumond
    February 23, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Yup, that must be it 😆

  • Ferox
    February 24, 2020 at 12:46 am

    You have forgotten the Half-Silvered Mirror Rule of Gender Equality: “There are no differences between men and women …except when women are better.”

    Women clearly have stronger resistance to disease than fragile men. No word yet on whether men can prevent infection by identifying as women …

  • Kalashnikat
    February 24, 2020 at 3:14 am

    Genetically, militarily, historically and in many other “-ily and -ally” ways, individually and generally, men are biologically expendible. Women are not.

    Change my mind…

  • Nullius in Verba
    February 24, 2020 at 7:22 am

    “As there are no biological differences between men and women, I conclude this is entirely due to our inability in our society to teach men not to rape.”

    … or to wash their hands.

    (Statisticians involved in the biological sciences tell me that unless the trial is a large, well-controlled double-blind, that risk ratios less than 2 should be treated as noise, and insignificant. Spurious correlations abound. But our society is also unable to teach men statistics, either…)

  • bobby b
    February 24, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Probably matches the smoking statistics.

