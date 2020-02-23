|
Samizdata quote of the day
FYI, the death rate of COVID-19 among men is about 60% higher than among women. As there are no biological differences between men and women, I conclude this is entirely due to our inability in our society to teach men not to rape.
– Samizdata Illuminatus
Yup, that must be it 😆
You have forgotten the Half-Silvered Mirror Rule of Gender Equality: “There are no differences between men and women …except when women are better.”
Women clearly have stronger resistance to disease than fragile men. No word yet on whether men can prevent infection by identifying as women …
Genetically, militarily, historically and in many other “-ily and -ally” ways, individually and generally, men are biologically expendible. Women are not.
Change my mind…
“As there are no biological differences between men and women, I conclude this is entirely due to our inability in our society to teach men not to rape.”
… or to wash their hands.
(Statisticians involved in the biological sciences tell me that unless the trial is a large, well-controlled double-blind, that risk ratios less than 2 should be treated as noise, and insignificant. Spurious correlations abound. But our society is also unable to teach men statistics, either…)
Probably matches the smoking statistics.