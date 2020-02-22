At least a few federal agency buildings could be greatly improved by the complete omission of entrances.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Architecture · North American affairs · Slogans & Quotations
February 22nd, 2020 |
3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Enterances? Or exits?
Both.
True.
As the vast majority of the things the Federal Government now does are unconstitutional – it should not be doing them. Therefore the buildings from which these things are done should not be there.
Even Mr Alexander Hamilton (the most statist of the Founders) would agree with the above paragraph. He was a big government man compared to other Founders – but he did NOT want to recreate the vast government control of the Emperor Diocletian or the King Louis XIV (the Sun King) – and that is what the Federal Government now is.