Samizdata quote of the day

At least a few federal agency buildings could be greatly improved by the complete omission of entrances.

Commenter Ferox

February 22nd, 2020 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • NickM
    February 22, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Enterances? Or exits?

  • Itellyounothing
    February 22, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    Both.

  • Paul Marks
    February 22, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    True.

    As the vast majority of the things the Federal Government now does are unconstitutional – it should not be doing them. Therefore the buildings from which these things are done should not be there.

    Even Mr Alexander Hamilton (the most statist of the Founders) would agree with the above paragraph. He was a big government man compared to other Founders – but he did NOT want to recreate the vast government control of the Emperor Diocletian or the King Louis XIV (the Sun King) – and that is what the Federal Government now is.

