Architecture wars

Robinson Meyer tweets:
If most Americans hate architectural abstraction and Mies-inspired modernism, then there’s still a compromise solution. It’s simple: All federal buildings should be designed in the style of India’s National Fisheries Development Board.
Trump has put architecture centre stage in the culture wars. Which will make it all much more interesting. Especially if more creature buildings are built, like the one in the picture above. And especially if they built something like a huge panda building or huge frog building, in Washington.
Eventually, there should be a giant building in Washington, the tallest in town, shaped like Donald Trump. A giant Trump sculpture. That would drain the swamp. They’d all flee in terror.
To be a bit more serious, but only a bit, just think about Trump’s edict, which says that from now on, all Federal Government buildings in the USA must be designed in the “classical” style. No more office blocks looking like multi-story car parks or international space stations. From now on, they’ll have to have a Parthenonic frontage stuck onto them.
Were any such buildings actually to get built, everyone who looks at one of these buildings is going to see … Trump. But all the people who work in government buildings hate Trump from the depths of their tax-dollar-sucking bossy-boots souls. So, they’ll make a huge stink to ensure that no such buildings ever get built. How beautiful is that? The governmental classes will, for the duration of Trump’s reign of architectural terror, expend huge amounts of energy opposing the expansion of the Federal Government.
The more I hear and see of Trump, the more I like him. But I’m talking about America, and what do I know about America? Luckily, we have plenty of commenters who do know about America, because they live there. Gentlemen, start your engines.
Having ridden in my parents’ car back and forth along the fabled Route 66 in my childhood, I have vivid memories of American Motel and Restaurant Architecture of the late 1950’s and early 1960’s…
TeePee motels, Adobe Pueblo motels, log cabin motels, US Cavalry Fort motels, and restaurants shaped like dachsunds, Swiss chalets, the Alamo, the Taos pueblo, Locomotives, buses, cars, giant iguanas, dinosaurs, and so on…
I find the Indian fisheries building “cute” and “quaint.”
Having spent significant portions of my adult life in and around Washington DC, New York City and othe major metropolitan centers, I have always wondered how, and for G_d’s sake, WHY, American Government bureaucratic and suppoedly monumental buildings came to be so wretched and hideous.
Calling them “Brutalist” is too kind. They are intentionally soul-destroying, at the whim of narcissist architects and GSA bureaucrats.
Almost anything Trump can do to restore some sanity to government architecture will be an improvement.
Put the Department of Education in a little red schoolhouse…a very small building. Put the Department of Transporation in an actual Boeing 747, and make sure it’s not an oversized variant. Put Health and Human Services in a building no larger than a Dodge City doctor’s office from Gunsmoke. Put the DOJ in the Dodge City Jail.
I’m wondering what building you put the Department of Sexually Transmissible Diseases in. Ought to be a hoot.
I have a much better idea; the US Federal government has too many buildings already. Have an absolute moratorium on building or leasing new facilities. There are too many government functionaries doing too many things (badly) that, in many cases, doesn’t need to be done at all.
At least a few federal agency buildings could be greatly improved by the complete omission of entrances.
Demonstrating Conquest’s law that people are conservative about things they understand, the prince of Wales has some sensible ideas about architecture – which got him called a ‘supporter of nazi architecture’ by the UK’s architecture establishment a while back (the same establishment that forced out Sir Roger Scruton more recently).
So, Kalashnikat (February 22, 2020 at 2:08 am), I suspect those US government buildings are the ugly way they are because the US architectural establishment enforces conformity to the same political style as the UK one pushes over here.
Such things still happen in America, as the Lonaberger building suggests.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Longaberger_Company
But I can assure you, worse things than Brutalist buildings exist.
https://structurae.net/en/structures/frederick-r-weisman-art-museum
I’ve been inside the Weisman Art Museum. They haven’t the courage of their expression: inside is pretty much an ordinary building, though the rooms are oddly connected and vary in size.
Foot print.
Ego vs. utility.
What’s YOUR ratio?
Ellen:
Thanks for the information about the Weisman Art Museum.
I don’t see any way in which that can be reasonably called architecture. It seems to be the product of a diseased mind, or is maybe an “emperor’s new clothes” type joke at the expense of Mr Weisman, who no doubt funded it.
I do see a point to brutalism: look at the J. Edgar Hoover Building. It perfectly illustrates the nature of the FBI.
For the most part, however, people just appreciate beauty in architecture: symmetry and order, good quality materials etc. Just because some Austrian weirdo declared that ornament was forbidden over a hundred years ago does not make it true, then or now.
I love the idea that future federal buildings will be built according to the styles of classical architecture, but I would like it even more if there were no more federal buildings anywhere, ever. I can only hope that is President Trump’s intention.