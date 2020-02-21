I’ve Got Mine Now Sod Off Says Zuckerberg
– Tim Worstall providing a typically succinct summation.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Politics
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Internet · Privacy & Panopticon · Slogans & Quotations
I’ve Got Mine Now Sod Off Says Zuckerberg
– Tim Worstall providing a typically succinct summation.
February 21st, 2020 |
3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Also quote-worthy is his own article that he links to. My favorite:
So, much as I dislike Zuckerberg, as a free marketer I do need to point out that he is here doing what is best for his shareholders — erecting a competitive wall. The problem is not Zuckerberg wielding the weapon, but that the weapon is available for sale.
It reminds me of Amazon which has become in favor of sales tax on interstate orders. Why? After all they build much of their business on the fact that their stuff was tax free. Well because with their build out of physical locations they now have physical presence in many states and so must collect the tax anyway, so they don’t want their competitors to take advantage of the thing that made them a behemoth.
Again, I’m not saying Bezos is a bad guy, he is doing what his fiduciary duty demands. The problem is government who nakedly sell favors not the private businesses that twist themselves into pretzels to advantage themselves with legislation.
In a sense, it is also obviously to the advantage of government to have large companies. They are easier to manage than that herd of cats that is “extensive small businesses”.
Something I have been thinking about is this: traditionally what has happened is that a business grows from small to large and in doing so it gradually switches it competitive advantage from nibble/innovative to economy-of-scale/lobbyist-acquiring. The problem with economy of scale is that it advantages in manufacturing with high cost capital goods, but there is a strong disadvantage in scale, specifically communication and transaction costs within a business tend to be quadratic on the business size, and scale distances individual responsibility from real world consequences. (To put it another way, the more you have to go up and down the management chain the more expensive it is to make a decision, and the more workers are isolated from customer consequences the more dangerous is the building of misaligned incentives such as empire building, and the more hands involved in collecting and processing information the more it is tainted to the advantage of those who handle the information.)
However, that disincentive of scale seems to be happening a lot less in today’s mega corps. And I wonder how much this is to do with AI, data driven decisions and deep analytical tools the can eliminate the toxic middle managers. I don’t know, but I’d speculate there is something there.
Quite so:
“It reminds me of Amazon which has become in favor of sales tax on interstate orders.”
Something I pointed out in Forbes back in 2013 and subsequently…..