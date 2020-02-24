Every generation goes through tremors when something new arrives. Elvis’s hips. Pinball. TV. Rock ’n’ roll. Videogames. For the most part, everyone turned out OK. Sure, we’ve all gone down the rabbit hole of hyperlinks and insect-fighting videos. So what? We’re bored.
– Andy Kessler, Wall Street Journal (behind paywall). He’s criticising what he sees as “hysteria” in the attacks on social media, putting them in the same bracket as alarms over things like heavy metal music and its effects on young people, and so on.
This is patently untrue. This degenerate garbage society that has developed in the west is a direct result of many people NOT turning out ok and turning their disfunctions into public policy. What I think this rather stupid author means is because people go to work, consume as expected and don’t murder people during their commute, then all is well. That must explain why people no longer want to have children in the west. Just a casual nothing burger that has destroyed our natural drive to reproduce. I wouldn’t even worry.
Attributed to SOCRATES by Plato (apocryphal, perhaps.)
Bobby b,
And how did that work out for the Greeks?
bobby b (February 24, 2020 at 11:32 am), I know of a non-apocryphal quote from the 12th century to the same effect. Just as many a generation of young people image they are the first to burst the bounds of ancestral propriety and wage the battle for sexual freedom, so many a generation of old grumblers imagine they are the first that respected their elders when young but were ignored by their offspring when old.
The important quote, to my mind, is one from Edmund Burke noting that it took real skill to distinguish “the perennial complaints of mankind” from actual problems that need timely responses.
The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.
H.L. Mencken
There is also the Athenian Stranger in Plato’s Laws explaining that the decline and fall of Athens is due to allowing young people to listen to modern music. (In Book 3; summarized from memory.)
But Mr Black, social media has now given you a whole new way to explain why everyone and everything is going to hell. And you don’t even have to get off your chair.
Degeneracy? Compared to what? Crave the good old days of two crummy TV channels, inky newspapers and sermons on a Sunday? How’d that work out? If the older world was so much better, why didn’t it stay that way or improve even more?
Bobby B – Plato (putting his words into the mouth of a dead man – Socrates) does indeed say this.
But it is not true that disrespect shown by the young was the cause of the decline of Athens – Athenian soldiers did not show any lack of courage or endurance.
The causes of the decline of Athens were two fold – firstly taxing (TRIBUTE taking) allies for stuff in Athens. The Romans did not do that till much later on in their rise to power – indeed people in Italy were not taxed at all to provide the “bread and games” of the late Republic, it was people outside Italy who were taxed in the late Republic – that meant that the Romans had vast manpower to draw on from within Italy in Republican times.
The Athenians set up the Delian League as a defensive alliance (a sort of NATO) – but Pericles took the money from the League and used it as piggy bank for anything he wanted to pay for in Athens (Pericles, thereby, turned the allies of Athens into enemies – by stealing their money, and using it to buy elections at home, with building projects and-so-on).
Also the closed nature of Athenian citizenship that Pericles enforced.
Before Pericles you needed one Athenian parent to be an Athenian – he had the law changed so you had to have two Athenian parents to be a citizen.
And in Rome?
You did not have to have any Roman citizen parents to be a Roman – your parents could even be freed SLAVES and you were a Roman citizen if you were born after your parents were freed. Think about that – your parents were captured in some forest somewhere (unable to speak a word of Latin) – and if they were freed (and many Roman slaves were freed – because slaves did not add to the “client network” of a Roman, but Freedmen DID add to the client network, they even took the family name of their former master) you were a Roman citizen.
Of course social convention indicated that you backed (politically and so on) the person or family who had once owned your parents (the family – part of whose name was now part of your own name), but that was how things worked – gratitude and obligation being two bit Roman social conventions and working TWO ways (if you got into trouble your natural port of call would be to appeal for aid from the family that had once owned your parents or grandparents) “manumission turns an enemy into an ally” – for slaves could not be fully trusted, but freedmen (and their children, and the children of their children) could be – at least far more.
Come even from China – and, if you were free and living in the Roman lands, your children were Roman citizens.
This gave the Romans manpower the Athenians lacked – both Rome and Athens suffered terrible defeats, but Rome had the manpower to strike back with fresh armies. Athens did not.
Do not mistake me – I am a social Conservative. But it was NOT social liberalism that did for Athens – it was their taxing of allies (turning them into enemies) and the restrictive Athenian view of citizenship – pushed by Pericles.
I repeat the Romans did not really start the “bread and games” stuff till long after they had conquered Italy – indeed till AFTER they had destroyed Carthage and dominated the Mediterranean world.
Athens was paying people (just to turn up and vote) when Athens only really controlled a bit of Greece. The wild spending (on various things) of Pericles, and politicians like him, was just not sustainable – Boris Johnson (whose here at Oxford was Pericles), please note.
It was this, not Romans being respectful their fathers – and what not, that was the big difference.
There were vastly more Romans than there were Athenians – at the critical times.
To give some numbers to think about.
The Romans reported their own losses at one battle with the Carthaginians as eighty thousand dead.
Now let assume that the Romans were exaggerating their own losses (why should they do that? – but let us assume they were).
Let us assume that the figure of 80 thousand dead is for the entire campaign the string of defeats (because there were many of them) that Hannibal inflicted on the Romans.
80 thousand dead – how would being more respectful at theatrical performances have made the Athenians able to come back from those sort of losses?
Answer – it would not have helped at all.
It was MANPOWER that allowed the Romans to come back from defeats like that.They just had more people.
And were Romans respectful at entertainments?
No they were not – the ordinary Romans went crazy at performances, be they chariot races, gladiatorial fights, or wild beast shows.
The sort of entertainments that the Romans put on would have horrified Plato – not his sort of thing at all.
And that sort of entertainment went back a long way in Rome – they took the sacred (and limited) blood rites of the Etruscans, and made them popular entertainment.
Romans liked sex (although many did have a problem with homosexual sex) and they liked killing and watching extreme violence (laughing and making jokes as they did so) – they were not Puritans.
Of course there is a proviso – the Romans were open to people (from anywhere) becoming Romans – but if you lived in Roman lands and did NOT become Roman, then you were in serious trouble. In fact you were very likely to be killed.
So those endless “mainstream” media shows about how “multicultural” the Romans were, how they were into “Diversity”, are bovine excrement.
“When in Rome do as the Romans do” is only part of it.
It really should read “If you live in Roman controlled lands BECOME ROMAN – or very bad things will happen to you, and to your family”.
And average Romans will have fun inflicting (or just watching) the very bad things.
Please excuse my bad english, I am handicaped by been German.
I am also of the opinion that you have to put up with trash on the Internet.
There has always been a lot of rubbish. Just look at the stuff that was written in France, England or Germany during the 18th century. Many pearls, but also a lot of rubbish.
An additional thing about social media is the ability to summon mobs of outraged, but anonymous, Social Justice Warriors on very short notice. All it takes is someone with 1000+ followers on Twitter to unleash very personal attacks, death threats, attempts to get someone fired, or doxxed as punishment for non-PC opinions, videos, etc. There are documented cases of suicides as a direct result of online harassment. One recent suicide occurred after a gamer was accused of sexual assault with zero evidence. Even his own family rejected him.
People need to stop living online and get back to “meat space” and interact face to face.
Mr Black,
That must explain why people no longer want to have children in the west.
Yeah, right, whatever… I just don’t want children. I want to be able to do what I want without that encumberance.
Yeah, selfish (maybe), but so what? I know plenty of folks with kids – I have to buy Christmas prezzies for them – without having them for myself.
I actually really like children.
I find the very idea that the proper liberal/conservative/whatever values will decline because such folks don’t breed is horrendous. If the aforementioned values are as universal as I, amongst so many others, believe, then they will prevail because they are memetic rather than genetic.