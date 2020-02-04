|
Samizdata quote of the day
If the non-internal combustion engine cars were to be wondrous by that point then there’d be no need to ban them. For everyone would be purchasing them as a matter of choice. The only reason to ban people from purchasing ICEs is because they would be chosen given how appalling the alternatives are all going to be.
The ban is thus an admission – and insistence – from government that non-ICE cars are going to remain pretty terrible. But we’re going to be forced to have them, aren’t we the lucky ones?
– Tim Worstall
On the upside, the instruments of state, from the Police to the local council planning enforcement orifice will also have duracell cars.
Special exceptions? well no, there will be no petrol car infrastructure, so they will be the same as us. Walking or not bothering at all.
The battery powered HGV delivering to the supermarkets…..now that’ll be the day.
Forwards comrades to the 11th century! Urah!!!
Funny thing is, in a week or two, there will be an news story about some car factory closing and massive job losses. Not driven by Government policy, no, not at all. Must be Brexit, or something.
I have to disagree with Tim Worstall because of one minor detail. I don’t think that any national government has a clue as to the state of technology in 2035 on any front. If they did, then five-year plans might actually work.
Five-year plans don’t work, except by coincidence and happenstance completely independent of the skill of the planner which is exactly what is going to happen with this fifteen-year plan.
They’ve been reading up on the “new” market forces, and they’ve decided that government will be a market disruptor.
They don’t realize that a true market disruptor is an addition, not a prohibition.
bobby b: They don’t realize where their own arseholes are. That’s why their fingers are always in ours.
“If the non-internal combustion engine cars were to be wondrous by that point then there’d be no need to ban them.”
And what makes you think there will be a need by then to ban them?
The problem for the government is that they perceive public support for action on climate change, and vicious attacks if they don’t play along with it. Is this a permanent feature? Or will it fade away again as the predictions fall flat? We don’t know yet, but we probably will around 2035. So if you set the policy target for about the same time frame as the predictions, then either by then everyone will be saying “Where the hell is climate change? What a load of rubbish!” and they can cancel it, or they’ll be saying “How wonderfully prescient the Boris government was!”
Boris doesn’t know or care if it’s true. It’s easy, it’s popular, and he won’t be judged on the success of it until after he’s likely retired. It shuts the critics up, to some degree.
Plus, they’re looking at how electric cars are progressing anyway, and figure that by 2035 a lot of the transition will have happened anyway, because the new cars *are* more wondrous. So they get to claim credit for a bringing in a change they had absolutely nothing to do with, like the politician who promises to make the sun come up next morning, and to bring back summer.
I don’t know. I admit I’m somewhat disappointed, he’s evidently putting more priority on it than I thought he was going to. I did like his speech on free trade the other day, but nobody is perfect. But I suspect that unless he gets lots of angry attacks in the press condemning him for it, he’s not going to change his mind. The problem with populist leaders is that they follow all the strongest current political fashions, and this is the current political fashion.
Surely if this absurd policy was popular then electric cars would be. Even with huge subsidies, the only people who buy them are virtue signalling idiots with more money than sense. Where is all the extra electricity going to come from? How are we all going to get refuelled when it takes hours rather than minutes? How are we going to dispose of the knackered batteries? Is there a single person sitting in the HOC who isn’t an imbecile?
Never mind generating the extra electricity (fossil fuels anyone?). Where are the distribution points coming from, and at what cost?
If this came to pass, it would be like a national version of a water shortage, with everyone queuing for hours at a charging point.
What a way to ruin an economy!
I suppose we might meet our neighbours a lot more often. We could even share methods for extracting electricity from lemons. OTOH there wouldn’t be any lemons available, because the transportation costs would be prohibitive.
I think NiV is right in his appraisal (did I really say that?) Boris is a pragmatist and is looking to deliver on his semi-populist agenda.
I wonder whether one might direct Boris to some of the more honest pronouncements of the green lobby. The ones where they talk about destroying capitalism and reducing the world’s population by a factor of a hundred. Would that change his mind?