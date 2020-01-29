|
What, if anything, should we be doing about Huawei?
There is a kerfuffle here in the UK over 5G. I can’t in all honesty say that I have the slightest idea what 5G is but I surmise that it is one better than 4G. The issue is around whether the Chinese company, Huawei, should be allowed to supply some of the equipment. Lots of people, including James Delingpole say, “no”. And very few people say, “yes”.
The first question that springs to (my) mind is, what has this got to do with the government? Which I suppose is bound up with the question of what is the threat? Assuming that there is a threat and that government should be “doing something about it”, what is that something?
About the only thing I know about China and telephony is that you should never take your phone to China.
Oh, and one other thing. Guido Fawkes observed that the real scandal is that Chinese technology should prove to be better than western technology. Is this true and is it a portent?
Just imagine buying all of your military squad radios from Germany in 1944.
Well, so long as they work and you get them for a reasonable price…
Until the morning of D-Day, when someone in Germany presses a button and they all stop working simultaneously . . .
I gather that the main worry is surrounding the Critical National Infrastructure, or ‘core’ parts of communications networks such as sensitive military or nuclear sites. The government is putting a restriction on the amount of a network that Huawei can own: 35 per cent.
First of all, one should check the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and how the decision was reached to permit Huawei to provide services to the UK. The worries around Huawei come from its Chinese origin – particularly its potential connections to the country’s government. It’s been suggested that the ruling Communist Party could pressure Huawei into installing backdoors into its products that would allow it to spy on traffic that’s passing through its networks under laws introduced in 2017.
There’s an internet rumour going round that this is all to do with PRISM and the NSA and Ed Snowden. The story is, Ed Snowden revealed to the world that the American NSA was spying on everyone, embedding spyware in everyone’s routers and mobile phones, and that they had targeted exports to China in particular. China responded by blacklisting imported American tech, losing those American companies millions, and thereby making them less willing to cooperate with the NSA. So America responded with a ‘trade war’ tactic, getting all their friends to blacklist Chinese tech. This pressures China into giving in and importing the spyware-laden American tech, and also gets everyone else buying more spyware-laden expensive American tech as well, which is good for both the American tech industry and the NSA spooks. And that’s why it’s caused diplomatic tension with America when the UK decided to buy cheap Huawei tech for 5G after all, for anyone wondering why they’d care.
Of course, I can neither confirm nor deny any matters of operational security without the Secretary’s approval. 🙂
The Chinese are out to get any and all technology, defence, and commercial information. Just like the Americans. Except they can throw far more people at it.
I doubt anyone denies that all sides do what they can to spy on everyone everywhere.
I just think the world ends up a better place if my side wins this one.
Agreed, bobby.
In no particular order.
5G is the next bit of wireless phone tech.
Its great – if you live in a dense city with no obstructions. Which no one does. Because the shorter wavelength can allow faster data transfers, tighter beams (lower power usage), oh, and is LoS only. So walls block it. And air absorbs it. So you need a denser network of repeaters to make it work.
Huawei is a problem because Chinese companies not only are not in a position to tell the Chinese government no when it comes to ‘install a backdoor’ or ‘spy on these people for us’ (not like western companies *will* tell their governments no even if they can) and the Chinese government is as surveillance happy as any in existence.
Its not that their tech is better – no one who isn’t competing for 5G contracts cares – its that there is far more likely to be exploitable security holes deliberately placed in this stuff.
But, again, its not like American companies aren’t perfectly willing to sell all the data they collect to the US government agencies at all level – Amazon’s Ring, for example.
So I think it boils down to which government do you trust least with your secrets, your own or the Chinese government.
Huawei already got caught doing naughtiness in Italy.
All Chinese companies are required to cooperate with the government on data and intelligence. However, due to the murky ownership structure and background of its founder, it is likely that Huawei is actually controlled by the state, possibly the PLA.
As a Brit, I don’t trust either the US government or the Chinese. The Donald seems to quite like us, but his predecessor clearly didn’t and wouldn’t have hesitated to leg us over. Plus, maintaining the welfare of the UK is not in the POTUS’s job description. Having said all that, the US is not ruled by an organisation which has – within living memory – slaughtered tens of millions of its own citizens, so I’d broadly rather be spied on by the Yanks.
It seems that Boris has taken a gamble, that excluding Huawei from the most sensitive bits of the network will be protection enough. The pay-off for this gamble is that the UK can get 5Ged quickly* and benefit economically, hopefully squeezing Huawei out with other providers in the future. I hope he’s right. We should also remember that the Saudis – not the world’s leading tech nation – managed to hack Jeff Bezos via Whatsapp, so the security risks to any individual and nation are widespread. It is still probably easier to bribe and extort your way to the information you need than spend $1bn on putting special widgets in your 5G rig.
In an ideal world, Britain would have a thriving telecoms industry and be developing its own 5G system, like South Korea, Australia or Japan.
So, first disappointment from Boris. I expect to be disappointed by HS2 soon.
*I’m still not clear why only Huawei can provide this.
5G is not something that should be welcomed at all, regardless of supplier or cost. At one end of the spectrum, it is the infrastructure for mass observation and raids on the ‘attention economy’ on a vaster and more minute scale that hitherto imaginable. At the other end of the spectrum, that necessary infrastructure is possible only in (very) densely populated areas (ie, major cities). As a result, it implements an absolutely unbridgeable ‘digital divide’ between major cities and the rest of the country.
It is not by accident that the technology is being championed by China.
Let it be engraved when the time comes, on Mr Johnson’s tombstone
“I did it Huawei“.
This. I’ve been exploring methods of data streaming in remote areas. (Cellular data delivery is the easiest and cheapest way to deliver the internet to people too spread out to justify cabling.) It’s widely acknowledged that 5G is going to be a major impediment to this process. Fortunately, enough carriers have invested enough money in 4G, and even 3G, networks so that these networks will remain viable for some time.
But investment in network technology improvements are going to flow to the higher-resolution 5G, as the densest use and highest profits are going to come from that system. So, this urban/rural divide is indeed going to be a problem for the rural side, whose phone, IOT, and even auto tech are going to stagnate as city-dwellers’ tech blossoms in capabilities. In a few years, a data-streaming city car likely won’t work well in non-5G areas.
The whole saga reeks of protectionism, bigotry and worse.
“Britain” does not have a 5G network, nor indeed 2G, 3G, nor 4G mobile networks. What is there are networks built and paid for by private sector companies hoping to earn a profit from selling the connectivity to the consumers (inc businesses). Those companies need to invest billions, so quite reasonably try to choose good equipoment at sensible prices.
To have the state interfering, and telling private sector conmpanies what equipemnt they are allowed to buy…isn’t there a word for that sort of politico-economic system?
Tip of my tongue….generally agreed to be evil though the uniforms are to die for.
Indeed, isn’t this exactly the sort of state interference that causes us to object to Chiese involvement ‘cos it’s wot they do?
I have no skin in this game, and this isn’t a Huawei advert. But their kit is often well featured and well priced. Even if they don’t win a bid, their mere existence in the market keeps the other vendors honest. Removing them from contention, by Fascist Fuckwit Fiat, would cause a huge increase in costs paid by the private sector compaines.
We still have the rule of law (just), so any Goverment intervention would almost certainly cause legal action for restitution. Do we really want to see tax subsidies of £5bn-£10bn paid to the likes of Orange, O2 and Vodafone in compensation?
Ah, but they make a man-in the-middle attack possible, because Huawei kit is made in China by Chinese workers subject to the interference of the Chinese state.
Indeed. And if they did, they would intercept the data. But anyone sending sensitive data enclair over a public network needs their head examined, their bank accounts emptied and unspeakable things happening in prison. Official Secrets Act, GDPR, etc, all make the use of strong E2E encryption mandatory. So the man-in-the-middle attack merely intercepts a stream of random binary digits. Useless noise.
No, if you wish to get this data, you need to compromise the end point. Attack it before its gets E2E encrypted. Common endpoint> The Apple iPhone of course. Made in China by Chinese workers subject to the interference of the Chinese state. Ah. Do we then ban iPhones?
Ah…but what about a secret kill switch, to cause the whole network to stop working on demand? Indeed. But you can do that just as well from an endpoint as you can from the middle. Just get some of the endpoints to ‘scream’ and you have a DDoS. See iPhone. Actually, Apple need no help from Chinese state security to do this, having already done so several times….by bungle of course. But in this business we reverse the statement, and never assume incompetence when we fear malice.
OK, how to address this threat? How about detailed source code inspection and rebuilding of binaries, to allow a team of tame hackers to find any hidden trapdoors? For Huawei, we are doing that. Find any? No. And in iPhones (etc)? Who knows? Not looking. Can’t see it, doesn’t exist, so that’s alright then.
But, but, but, why not buy non-China, from a good ol USA company like Dell perhaps?
Dell, whose server motherboards are made in China by Chinese workers subject to the interference of the Chinese state. A years or so ago, there was a scare about secret chips embedded inside Dell motherboard PCB’s doing who knows what. Dell said they weren’t ion their design. Chinese snooping? USA snooping? Who knows. It doesn#t matter if the story was false, the possibility of interference is there.
So buy European?
I am aware of a major core infrastructure replacement being supplied to a major UK telco from Ericsson. A question came up that needed discussion with the Ericsson software team. Yep, got it in one. The Ericsson software is written in China by Chinese workers subject to the interference of the Chinese state.
This kit is “Made in China” with “China” crossed out and “Sweden” written over in crayon.
Any trapdoors in it? Who knows….not looking. It’s swedish, so no need to inspect the source code as per Huawei!!!!
The only way to avoid the threat is total self sufficiency, which is a well known recipe for economic success, just look at its best example North Korea…oh.
If its only the threat from China that concerns you, and USA, EU and others are deemed OK, then you need to cut them out of the ENTIRE supply chain, from chips through to PCB through servers to equipment. I rather think that’s impossible nowadays.
The same goes if you want to exclude China because of the way they treat (some of) their people. Valid point. But see above….is exclusion even possible now? If so, it’s a major refocus of the entire western technology supply chain, not a tweak of a mobile vendor selection.
One other point in the latest IET mag: all 3GPP standards include IPR (patents etc) that are required to be licenced on reasonable terms for inclusion in the standards. many such patents are owned by Huawei. So if you unilaterally breach these terms by a state-ordered cartel of buyers strike, then Huawei would be entitled to cease their licence terms. 4G and 5G equipment then become unsaleable without risking legal action. Enough to keep patent attorneys in luxury yachts for a generation.
And the point of 5G?
It’s a marketting scheme. It does the same as 4G, but adds more (millimetre) spectrum for high density urban areas. You might get some more bandwidth, if you can think of any valid use for it in a mobile unit.
Most of the other claims are nonsense: it doesn’t triple the speed of light for example, so latency is still controlled by geography. A pipe remains a pipe.
The whole Huawei thing is far more a political/ecomomic struggle than a specifc technical threat, because as we see, that threat applies regardless of vendor. Treat is as a dawning realisation in the Muppets That Rule Us that having an entire economy based upon one foreign nation is Not Really A Good Idea.
Tim the Coder has it.
Tim the Coder makes a great many excellent points at January 30, 2020 at 10:03 am. I would like to make a small number of additions, some supportive and some less so.
Firstly and more generally, the problem of (lack of) trust is really one that arises from globalisation rather than being just a problem with China.
Secondly, the problem of (lack of) trust is really one that worsens with the increasingly widespread use of high-tech. And this is not just higher and higher tech, but the all-consuming nature of highly integrated systems: systems that the world (especially the first world) are less and less able to do without. A particular (well-established) example of this is GPS and other navigation systems combined with maps on mobile phones. Another is the easy and widespread availability of fast travel, up to intercontinental. Remember though the collapse of critical USA air transport infrastructure on 11 Sept 2001; also the collapse of London’s mobile phone infrastructure on 7 July 2005. That these collapses happened through government choice and/or system overload does not mean that there was no collapse – and no widespread economic and associated problems.
Thirdly, here on Tim the Coder’s points, the existence of end-to-end encryption is very important; however it does not protect against espionage through traffic analysis. In addition, control of crypto-key generation can be used to introduce systematic weaknesses – thereby assisting in back-door access at specific levels for traffic analysis etc.
Fourthly, Tim the Coder mentions the “kill switch” risk. This he perhaps dismisses too readily – through the valid criticism of other widespread use of component software originating in China (or elsewhere globally, potentially also with adverse motivation). This excludes considerations of the level of infrastructure that would be “killed” – and so the strength of motivation (and lack of likely effectiveness at lower levels) of the potentially hostile software source.
Fifthly, we have past examples of problems arising from much more emphasis on providing (whizzy) functionality than on compromise of system security. A worldwide and dominant software supplier decided it was good to provide, for many years, automatic execution (for email attachments) of arbitrary program code (BASIC springs especially to mind) and macros in word processor documents etc. Just what were they thinking?!!
Best regards
Nigel: I certainly don’t dismiss the ‘kill switch’ threat, far from it. I’ve spent a significant part of my professional life defending against such things.
The interception, traffic analysis and disabling threats are all very real.
…tell me when device X (used by Mr Target) is moving past prepared position 3…and so on.
My point is that the entire technology chain is a weakspot, regardless of the vendor nameplate or “Made in XYZ” sticker. Argueing about Huawei basestations is really just a distraction.
You either need to establish trust with PRC or you need to overhaul the entire Western technology supply chain to exclude them. There is no middle path.
And to add another example to your excellent email example…..all 4G networks are critically dependent on timing information, delivered using embedded GPS modules in each site.
If someone disabled or jammed GPS…
NB Hopefully this comment will appear immediately!: alas my previous one got held in moderation (my bad, didn’t * an expletive) so I lost the chance to correct my mis-typing…I type like I code 🙂
Tim the Coder writes:
Agreed.
And he writes:
That’s certainly possible, but I doubt the public have it in mind.
And then he writes:
This is, I think, where Tim and I do not fully agree.
I am of the view that there is no perfection in practice on such things, so various “middle paths” exist with varying favour for different people or groups (and at different times). Exactly (even inexactly) which Huawei products are permitted (by the government) and which positions in the chain of communications system links is a very complicated matter. It affects the effort necessary to determine if there are any backdoors; also how successful such efforts might be. This is even the extent to which individual equipments need checking, or only different equipment types. Very importantly, there is whether overall system design requires (for adequate security) what sorts of separation into different subsystems – some of which are excluded to certain suppliers and some are not; this not least to improve cost-effectiveness and quality of the hunt for backdoors.
Thus, while being extremely sceptical of certainty of detection, I am likely to be tolerant of bona-fide attempts at only partial exclusion of particular suppliers. Whether the UK government’s decision is (on the detail) acceptable is currently unknown to me – and almost certainly will remain so, by such details not being in the public domain.
Again thanks to Tim the Coder for his diligent and careful contributions.
Best regards
Isn’t all this China talk moot unless they ditch their centuries-long practice of buying fresh-ish meat from open air markets? If the commies hadn’t murdered tens of millions during China’s modernization methinks several plagues would’ve racked up similar body counts. Europe learned hygiene the hard way and the poor American Indians never even got the chance. China’s avatar could be a roaring menace or paper-thin, but either way that tiger has incurable worms.
Let me give you the 30,000 ft view- you can’t be sovereign if someone else controls your communications network. This is especially true as the bandwith gets higher. We will be able to manufacture events in your country and manipulate your voters and your politicians. In fact, you probably should be more afraid of Americans in this respect because the Chinese aren’t very good a the PR/narrative type of thing. But they’ll be able to do surveillance and use what they learn for leverage.
A timely article concerning why 5g is controversial right now:
https://www.asiatimes.com/2020/01/article/huawei-fortinbras-and-xi-jinping/
China has a long track record of developing computer systems in Africa and deploying them – but at night, the server systems connect to a Chinese server and upload most of the data.
The fear with 5G tech from Huawei (a company that was started by a couple of electronic warfare guys from the PLA) is that they will do likewise, and transmit copies of all the traffic to Beijing. Or could be turned off remotely, so that your cell networks can be crashed on command.
@bobby b: Thanks for the article. Wow! For a long time I have comforted myself with the idea that the West retains its technological superiority. That may no longer be true.
Expect privacy over cell phones and the net? I really don’t see how 5G could make it any worse.
Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, et al know far more about me (and you) than I would like; and they are willing to sell it to the Devil Himself if the Devil offers enough money.
So what can I do? I try to say nothing incriminating. I keep my data out of the Cloud, because if a blizzard comes in and the power or the net goes down, I can’t get at my data. If an accident happens to my data, I’d rather be the fool than some guy somewhere I neither know nor control. And [whoever] is less likely to stumble over my stuff if they need to work a bit harder to get it.
Ellen, very well said indeed. And tripleplusgood about the Cloud! 🙂