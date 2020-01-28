Viruses and globalisation

The virus outbreak in China and the clampdown on travel and other activity by a Communist country is inevitably going to cause some political commentary about the implications, and it already has. One comment I am bracing for is how this proves how dangerous globalisation can be because of extended supply chains, long-haul flights, etc. In fact I expect some on the Green, anti-trade side might make such points. What the episode shows is that all advanced societies need “firebreaks” that can be imposed – hopefully by public consent for a limited period – (I mentioned firebreaks in my previous item about the Australian bushfires). There may also be lessons to come out about local food and hygiene, as well as what is done to immunise young children and so forth. This echoes what I wrote the other day about how forest fires in Australia got more deadly because the “immunity” of the forests was undermined by neglecting to do controlled burns and thin out dead trees.
But it is wrong in a broader sense to say that viruses are a point against greater human interaction via trade in general. One might as well draw the conclusion that we should all live in sealed boxes. When the Black Death raged, it killed a huge number in relative terms of the population in affected areas, and other plagues in early history have been as deadly, and yet most people at the time did not travel far from home. Some did of course, and human cities were dirty and unsanitary. But overall, the world of the 14th Century wasn’t as globalised in terms of human interaction as it is now.
Let’s not forget that trade also increases options when a population is hit by a local disaster. Take the case of food supply if the local produce goes wrong. Lack of imported food access was fatal for Ireland in the 1840s because Corn Laws hampered imports of wheat into the country.
It is true that people who even friendly to the free market economy and global trade use words such as “contagion” to describe how an issue in country X can affect a nation Y, and so on. (Some have even claimed that Chinese savings “surpluses” helped cause the 2008 financial crisis by funding the US housing binge. And writers such as James Rickards have even attempted to defend protectionism and capital controls on the same basis that one might defend a fire safety door.)
There are also implications for the effectiveness or otherwise of “transnational” organisations (aka “tranzis”), as this article at Pajamas Media states.
China is still a deeply oppressive place in many ways, and the disaster today is grim, and worrying. But bear in mind dear reader how far that nation has come since Mao, one of the greatest mass murderers in recorded history, has gone. The virus breaking out is horrible, but far less horrible than anything that bastard brought about. China is now much richer, and has the resources to tackle this plague. I wish them well.
I think you’ll find that Ireland was Exporting food throughout the “Famine”, it was more a matter of money to be made selling to England than giving it to the poor…
But that still means that the Corn Laws, by creating artificially high prices, made the issue far worse.
You write,
The most dangerous time is when two formerly isolated populations meet. One or both of them will not have immunity to the other’s diseases.
That’s why any attempt to stop plagues happening by permanently cutting down travel across the globe (as opposed to sensible local quarantine measures to stop the immediate spread of a particular disease) is doomed. In so far as you succeed in isolating one part of the world you merely make the day of reckoning worse when it comes.
It is very like the situation you described in your “Forest fires, bank bailouts and resilience” post.
The toothpaste is out of the tube when it comes to population mixing. We more or less have a single world population now.
Jared Diamond’s book Guns, Germs and Steel argues that a major reason for European diseases wiping out so many south Americans when the transmission in the other direction was not so lethal (though it did include syphilis) was that Europeans had more domesticated animals. Just a speculation, could it be that our reduced contact with animals is making us more vulnerable to diseases spread from animals, as this latest coronavirus seems to be?
