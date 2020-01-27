|
Samizdata quote of the day
I’ve always believed that libertarian ideology should be to a well-lived life what scales are to a symphony: essential to know but not the music itself.
– Jeffrey A Tucker.
I don’t know when Tucker first crafted this quote. I read it for the first time this morning when it appeared on my Twitter feed, retweeted by a Twitter followee of mine, Preston Byrne, to whom my thanks. I now follow Tucker also.
LATER: It would appear that Tucker said it this morning.
It would follow that those government funded busybodies that insist on telling us what to eat and drink and how much exercise to do are not living their lives well. It gives me some satisfaction to think that by telling me how to live my life they are wasting theirs.