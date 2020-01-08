|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
The gamekeeper is on her rounds
“I implore people to stop using private healthcare: it’s killing the NHS”, writes Jessica Arnold, who is described as “associate director of primary care for NHS Bromley clinical commissioning group”.
…this is one of the most insidious and immediate ways privatisation is affecting our universal healthcare system – by poaching staff from their NHS jobs. Private hospitals, private diagnostic testing services, private general practices and other privately run services are creating a vicious cycle of detriment. It is a major contributor to the some 100,000 vacancies currently in the NHS today.
“Poaching” is a strange metaphor to use, given that the “birds” in this case are not being kidnapped by the private sector but leaving the National Health Service to work elsewhere of their own free will. Perhaps Ms Arnold is referring to the eventual destiny of the birds under a gamekeeper’s care that do not get poached.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
NHS complaints about poaching are a bit rich given their scouring of much of the rest of the world for trained staff.
I would assume that Jessica Arnold as “associate director of primary care for NHS Bromley clinical commissioning group” is only too well aware that if the NHS were to stop using and paying for private health services and facilities it would grind to a halt in a very short time.
All the while private sector investment in health is profitable it will proliferate. All the while the NHS is run and managed as it is currently (by all the Ms Arnolds of this world) private health sector investment will increase in profitability. There is an ultimate conclusion to this scenario.
This is the ugly side of a socialised services showing its real face, when leftists start talking about healthcare being a citizen’s “right” they intentionally ignore the other side of the equation, namely the citizen who needs to provide that service, where are their “rights” in the matter ? The victim painted here is the prospective patient being “denied” a service, but no such victim is the worker who wants to do the right job for the right pay and conditions.
This is not just restricted to nurses and other medically trained staff, the service is supplied by all manners of work, cleaning, catering, IT, engineering, maintenance, drivers, all of which are monopolised in their career choices by the government institution for the sake of the patient, and as arkus points out, this extends beyond our national borders.
“private general practices”
Is there any other type of General Practice? I understood they were all private?
Come to that, you already have the Police forces to protect your rights, so when will all private detectives, and security services, be outlawed? Does the UK provide you with a lawyer if you can’t afford one? If so, why not outlaw private lawyers and solicitors? This is a slippery slope indeed!
It sucks to get outbid.
But it just means you bid too low.
I’m highly pleased that my recent foray into the world of private medicine will be causing the likes of Jessica Arnold even more anguish. My local private hospital has just started a private GP service, I needed to see someone urgently before Christmas so managed to get an appointment. The lady doing the bookings told me that they hadn’t even advertised the service yet it was that new, but she could have booked all the available time slots many times over. It seems like the peasants are looking to overthrow their NHS overlords……….
But even on her own terms her argument is stupid. It depends on this argument being true
But it is merely asserted, not proved. And I strongly doubt it can be proved. The extra service you get will be likely counterbalanced by the requirement to use all resources efficiently in a business. In the meanwhile, the NHS have patients treated for free, and so should have more resources for the others.
Moreover mostly people go private when it is important. Unless you are very rich, you don’t just get expensive treatment because you can — you get it because you are in pain or at risk of major issues, so the “needier” needs to be shown too, not just asserted. (True the very rich are different, but then there’s not as many of those as the Left think.)
In other similar situations, you don’t see the private sector grossly wasting resources. When I taught at a private school the class sizes were a little bit smaller, but they made me work more hours to compensate.
One way to kill the love of the NHS would be to make the royal family wait like everyone else. Why should they queue jump? Britain would be a laughing stock if the Queen couldn’t get a hip replacement for two years because she was too old to be an urgent case!
If going private becomes outlawed, then all medical staff become slaves. How would they feel about that?
“Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state”.
Mossellini! Now where can I pick up my set of steak knives?
NHS = Slavery. For years they have been instructing patients not to do unapproved things with their own bodies. Now they feel entitled to tell the employees that they may not seek better terms elsewhere.
The unspoken question though is “Why do private GP services exist in the first place though Jessica?”.
It’s not the GP’s and other staff that come first, it’s the demand, which means those poor patient taxpayers that fund your lavish NHS lifestyle have become so sick and tired of having to wait weeks for a non-urgent but necessary GP appointment that they are actually using their own tax-paid cash in the bank to pay for a separate private GP appointment in a timely manner despite already paying for the service that the NHS is unable to deliver.
It may well be that “The NHS is the national religion of the UK”, but the continued cost and failure of the NHS will lead to it being dissected and put back together as something that actually works this time (like a Swiss style public/private insurance model).
The sooner, the better.
The comments so far (including mine) have focused on how this poorly serves the interests of the NHS employees, but that’s a short-term view.
This is how the public teachers’ unions (in the US, at least) conquered the competition from private education. They stayed cheap and concentrated on arguments that a unified system was best for the children.
Then, once the competition was lessened – once the US had almost entirely moved to publicly-financed schools – they switched their efforts to raising their own (now monopoly) compensation.
So, from a longer view, this is likely a smart argument to make.
I seem to recall that even when unions were legalised in the private sector in the United States, they were still illegal in the public sector.
Doubtless she is also concerned by the patients poached by private providers.
Should the patients return to the NHS it will need all the staff back to maintain its current level of service. Indeed given its standard of organisation it will probably need more staff than are currently working privately to avoid further deterioration.
@Pat – The NHS has already been paid for the “poached” patient and never delivered on anything in the first place. That’s why they went elsewhere and paid twice.
Strikes by some public employees were illegal for some time, but the teachers’ unions have been active since the early 1800’s.
So…
Private healthcare is a tool to make patients better. Patients are a tool to make the NHS better. Ms Arnold wants us all to be tools.
“associate director of primary care for NHS Bromley clinical commissioning group”
This person is clearly a paper shuffling, bureaucratic, tax eating, parasite, so her views are as expected.
Wasn’t Boris saying only the other day that all departments neded to cut waste?
Ms Arnold has just identified herself as not required on voyage, and should be shown the door.
I wonder how her remuneration compares to medical staff? Anyone know?
I bet this is the tip of an iceberg, and there are whole departments filled of such waste. Time to start solving the problem Boris.
Canada prohibited private medical services for many years. And lots of Canadians went to the US to get their immediately, instead of waiting months or years. There were individual US states that had more MRI machines than all of Canada (and not just California, which has more people; IIRC Michigan, maybe even Washington).
There were fairly regular reports of Canadian political VIPs going to the US, including noted supporters of Canada’s system.