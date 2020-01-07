You don’t go to a cultural war with the army you want, you go with the army you have.
– ‘Mary Contrary‘
Samizdata quote of the day
January 7th, 2020 |
Never bring a knife to a machete fight. Don’t know where I read this but it seems appropriate.
You still have to choose a side. It’s not always easy. For example, Ayn Rand supported FDR in 1932. Yes! You read that right! That’s because he was for ending Prohibition. And, honestly, I think that’s a fair priority liberty-wise. If you’re going to ruin the economy, at least let people drink!
Me? I put economic and political freedom above all other liberties. It can sound heartless to some, I know!, but I believe those first two drive society’s ability to come around to accepting other liberties, but the converse is much less clear.
I love free speech.
Maslow’s hierarchy or needs and biological truth means food, water and shelter must come first.
So we need economic freedom the most.
But you need free speech change political leaders peacefully.
It isn’t even only the army you ‘have’ in any sense of owning it. It’s also who else finds themselves obliged to fight your enemies. It is the very nature of a war for free speech that your allies will include those you disagree with on points of style or points of substance or both.
It helps to remember that real wars (hopefully, this will not turn into one) are worse even just in this respect. We would have had millions more Germans to kill in WWII if the majority of Hitler’s army had not spent the majority of the war on the eastern front facing the army of Stalin – who would very much have liked them to be fighting us instead. I believe the west in WWII could have taken a stronger line against Stalin than it did – and was tricked out of doing this in no small part by Stalin’s western sympathisers. But that belief has its limits. Western WWII leaders all remembered the way the communists had taken Russia out of the fight in the last part of WWI and the first part of WWII – and so continued to fear that Stalin and Hitler might make another deal. We now know how very unlikely that ever was but it was hard for western leaders to know it – their past experience cast a long shadow.