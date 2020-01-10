|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Let us remember their sacrifice a century ago
Because if we don’t, who will? I consider myself quite well versed in history, and I am certainly disposed to honour those killed while fighting Communism, yet even I had barely heard of the Soviet-Polish war of 1920. I had not thought of it for years until reminded by a post by Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit:
The war that saved Europe from Communism
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The Poles saved Western civilization not once but at least twice. The first time was at the Battle of Vienna (1683).
Snorri Godhi, indeed.
By the way, people should not take my saying “Because if we don’t, who will?” too literally. The Poles themselves are known for their historical memory. It is telling that their national anthem is “Poland Is Not Yet Lost”. But the leading opinion-formers of the Anglosphere and Western Europe since World War II preferred to relegate the Soviet-Polish war to being some sort of last flare-up of the failed attempt by the Whites to unseat the Bolsheviks.
Seems the war started as a Polish aggression. The Soviet Red Army (communist army) was engaged in a hard fight to win the civil war in Russia against the White Army (anti communist Russian nationalists).
The Poles sensed Russian weakness and tried, opportunistically, together with Ukrainian nationalists, to expand their territory and hit the rightly hated Russians.
As far as I know, the Red Russians were in up to their neck in the civil war, and had neither the intention nor the ability to invade Western Europe at that time.
So, the claim that Poland saved Western Europe at the battle of Warsaw in 1920 seems highly exaggerated.
The Poles saved mainly their own hides, and barely.
Jacob (January 10, 2020 at 4:18 pm), in relation to the Russian communists, “Polish aggression” is a fairly absurd suggestion. Are you unaware that Poland did not exist in 1914, having been partitioned between Russia, Germany (Prussia) and Austria long before? To her relative credit, Empress Maria Theresa of Austria argued with her advisers and only grudgingly accepted that since the other two powers were grabbing bits of Poland, Austria could not risk being left out. By contrast, Tsarina Catherine the Great of Russia was only too eager to end Poland’s existence – and Russia ended up with most of Poland.
At the end of WWI, Poland was well aware that a unique situation had arisen: with all the eastern European great powers defeated (Austria exhausted by the war and Russia defeated by Germany whom the western powers then defeated), the smaller peoples of the area (such as the Poles) had their one chance to regain freedom – and had to seize it. The communists reimposed Russia’s imperial rule over all the peoples that they could – over Ukraine, Georgia. etc. They fully intended to do the same to Poland, as the Poles were well aware. The slogans were different but the intent to rule was the same, as was easy to see even then, and it was also easy to see even then that the rule itself would be crueller.
The Ukraine tried hard to be free but the communists were too strong for them and reconquered the country by main force.
Natalie, as it happens, I was well aware of the Polish-Russian war but first learnt of it indirectly through studying the military side of the great purge of the 30s. Stalin’s diversion from supporting the direct drive on Warsaw was blamed for the communists’ defeat – by senior military communists who all perished in the purge, while the history was rewritten to show Stalin’s push as a strategically sound maneouvre sabotaged by the purgees.
IMNSHO the article Glen linked to overstates the danger a little. While Poland, and all ruled by her, had a much pleasanter interwar government than if the communists had won, the Reds dared not encounter western forces in that early period. On one occasion, Lenin was (mis)informed that just two British divisions had landed at Archangel – and assumed that all was lost. The “hands off Russia” movement organised by British trade union leaders in 1920 that refused to load military ships bound for Russia was a matter of life and death for the communist regime.
Niall, of course, of course, all parties would claim that they only wanted to redress past injustice, and only to take hold of what was rightly their’s in the first place, etc. etc.
Still, it seems to me the Poles started the 1919-1920 war with Russia.
Jacob is correct: If the Poles had been peaceful they would have passively submitted to the new murderous tyranny.
They fully intended to do the same to Poland, as the Poles were well aware.
If I recall correctly, Leszek Kolakowski quoted Trotsky to exactly that point in “Main Currents of Marxism”.
And we started WWII instead of waiting patiently to be attacked after Hitler had added Poland to the areas he controlled. (In the event, the phoney war meant he could in part keep following his one-war-at-a-time scheme, but at least we were blockading him and increasing our forces.)
The communists would have liked each breakaway bit of the former empire of the Tsars to wait patiently its turn to be attacked so they could reconquer the whole bit by bit. I do not see it as ‘aggressive’ of the Poles not patiently to await their fate.
The newly-independent formerly-Russian-ruled eastern European states, including the Poles, were quite capable of pushing boundary claims aggressively against each other during the interwar years, but they were merely being sensible in anticipating what the Reds planned for them.
Jacob is correct. But the dumbest move the Poles made wasn’t starting a fight with the Bolshies in 1920, but refusing to support the Whites in 1919. If the Whites had, with Polish support, beaten the Reds in 1919, then the Poles would not have been in the position of facing the Bolsheviks on their own in 1920. The argument that they were sensible to attack the Reds in 1920, as the Bolshevik regime was a ravening beast that would attack the Poles soon anyway, crumbles in the face of the obvious retort that if it was sensible for the Poles to attack in 1920, it would have been way more sensible to attack in 1919, when they could have had some serious allies.
The Poles feared the devil they knew – a resurgent Russian Empire – and so allowed the devil they didn’t know to survive in 1919. They chose poorly.