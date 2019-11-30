Tactical voting websites and my microwave oven

“Tactical voting sites have spread confusion and animosity. In fact, we don’t need them”, writes Dan Davies in the Guardian. “We” here means Remainers who seek to know whether voting Labour or Liberal Democrat is the best way to stop Boris Johnson’s Conservatives winning the election and enacting Brexit.
But never mind all that. If you want to dally with those old flirts, the opinion polls, I have a post up at the Great Realignment. Back in the world of Things, Mr Davies indirectly described why modern microwave ovens are so much more annoying than the ones from twenty or thirty years ago.
Consider my microwave. It is a Samsung MS28J5215, you will be thrilled to learn.
It has a Healthy Cooking Button (never use), a My Plate Button (not my cup of tea), a Power Defrost Button (like in Power Rangers), a Soften/Melt Button (my feelings towards it haven’t), a Plate Warming Button (I can never find the plastic thingy that you put the plates on), a Deodorisation Button (I do sometimes clean the microwave, actually), a Child Lock Button (useless, the microwave is too small to hold a child), a Turntable On/Off Button (it does? Gosh, I wish I’d known), a Stop/Eco button (I do sometimes stop the machine but I do not Eco it), a Start/+30s button (great, love this button, nukes stuff for 30 seconds) and finally
a Microwave Button. The inclusion of the latter is odd in the same way as the inclusion of Death among the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse is odd. As either Neil Gaiman or Terry Pratchett said somewhere, when you’ve got Death on the roster, the exact career roles of Famine, Pestilence and War are worryingly hard to define.
About a quarter of a century ago we sought to buy a microwave for my father. He was a widower and had lost touch with modern technology. If he was going to use it at all it had to be very, very simple. Stephen Hawking used to say that his publishers warned him that every extra equation he put in A Brief History of Time would halve the sales of the book. It was like that with every extra button or program on a microwave and my dad’s likelihood of ever using the thing. Eventually, the proprietor of a little independent electrical goods store in Swansea found a dusty little box in the back room that, wonder of wonders, contained a microwave he had probably given up on ever selling. It had two dials, How Hot and How Long. It was a good microwave. My father did use it.
As Dan Davies writes,
The underlying problem seems to be that in the online political era, clever and enthusiastic people seem to choose projects based on what might go viral rather than what really needs to be done. Because nobody really needs one of these websites, let alone three or four competing ones. Anyone who can understand the concept of tactical voting and why they might want to do it is equal to the very easy task of doing their own research (the tactical.vote website even tells you how, in 200 words). People who don’t want to vote tactically usually have their own, often strongly felt, reasons for not switching to Labour or the Lib Dems.
The idea that there is someone out there who would vote tactically if they could just get a convenient packaged recommendation is basically a myth; such people are really rare. In online conversations with people who volunteer for these projects, the only case I’ve really heard for them is that they might be helpful if your grandparents ask you how to vote, which is clearly a hopeful daydream.
It’s the dumb thing that smart people always do – assuming that the only reason other people haven’t done what you want is that you haven’t explained it to them yet. Unfortunately, politics doesn’t really work like that.
Love Sir Terry to bits, but it isn’t your death, it’s the death of your loved ones, which adds to the torments of war, plague and famine.
Hmph. For Christmas, 1980, my Honey gave me a microwave. Wow! WAY cool! I grabbed him by the neck and we went off to Sears. I chose a Sharp Carousel — the only one on the market with a turntable at that time, and the sucker is BIG — I forget the inner dimensions, but it’s the biggest one I’ve ever seen. It does have several buttons, but they’re easy to figure out, and some I use and some I don’t. Oh, and it has a temperature probe; you can tell it to cook until the internal temp of the food is X˚F. Luvit.
After a couple or three years the klystron blew out. I lugged the thing off to Sears’ repair center. Sure, they could put in a new klystron, but it would cost ~ $130, IIRC, and there were now hot newer fancier ones on the market, so rather than waste money to fix this antique, it would be more economical to buy one of the new ones.
The nearest thing to what I had was the new, sleeker, (smaller),* Sharp Carousel II, at only $179 (I’m pretty sure). Thanks but no thanks. Loved the one I had; BIG, worked like a charm. Why pay an extra $50 for something that won’t meet my specs as well as the one I have?
People are nuts.
In due course I brought home my micro, heart transplant completed and patient healed. Has served me well for 35 years or more.
Worked like a charm and without a hitch until about two or three years ago. I haven’t bought another, though I’d love to get mine fixed. But I have no idea where to go to get a klystron that would work in this wonderful new world of Innovative But Counterproductive Designs.
Of course, it doesn’t have the Stop/Eco button. I’ve had to make do with a just plain Stop.
If “politics doesn’t really work like that,” for sure microwaves don’t.
Now I could talk about computers and OS’s, but I’ll spare us all. Back to my coffee.
Natalie, I love your posting. Very witty, and I’m always up for a belly-laugh. :>))))!!!!
Isn’t that called “marketing”?
So many issues….
Julie,(et alia) share the model and serial number of your microwave.
If someone handed you a new “klystron”,(magnatron) THEN what would you do?
Capacitor? Wave guide tube? (Touch pads(“clock”) are the WORST for planned obsolescence, un-needed “Oh, just replace the whole thing!”)
Tactical voting sites? New rules? By mail? Machine? ‘Puter screen?
Paper, pencil, box.
And when “somebody” finds a missing box of ballots in the trunk of a car, after the ballot counting has begun to show a “trend”? Cricket bat.
Keep It Simple Stupid!
This sentence appeared in the Guardian!!!
There may be hope for the world yet.
As the shepherd spent more time finding the one lost sheep than watching the 99 sensible ones, and the father welcomed the prodigal son home so I – will call it the Guardian (in this comment 🙂 ) instead of the Grauniad.
Roué le Jour (December 1, 2019 at 1:23 am), I think Death handles ordinary every day “in the midst of life we are in death” kind of death as opposed to massive, disastrous “we all go together when we go” kind of death, which the other three get to do. I see it as having much in common with being an undertaker – you’ll never make a fortune but it’s safe steady work and noone will ever make you redundant. But I can see the other three would demand some trade-union style no-poaching-my-turf rules.
War, Pestilence, Famine: the picadors for the matador.
JnC – I saw ‘klystron’ and smiled a wan smile. My dear old Dad (MHRIP) worked on the design and development of linear accelerator valves (tubes) when he was fresh out of college. Died of bone marrow cancer at age 60. Not something to mess with.
The device in your microwave is a cavity magnetron. Not quite so dangerous, but dangerous enough. Make sure the door switches work. Early microwaves suffered greatly from early-life magentron failures because of inadequate insulation – there’s many kV’s romping around in there.
The good news is that there’s only about 6 or 7 ‘standard’ magnetron packages that are used in the great majority of microwaves. A real ‘fixit’ shop, like the one in Mayberry, may be able to match the dead one in your Sharp. And it may not be a bad magnetron at all. Get it fixed. You should have what you like BAMN.
A word to the wise – you can easily buy replacement magnetrons on the Interwebtubes. Search for it, you may be surprised. But replacing a magnetron is not an amateur sport. If not treated correctly they pack a wallop that can kill you.
Anyone who designs touchpad or membrane switches into a consumer product should have his or her engineer badge taken away.
Capacitors? It is to laugh. The capacitors in one of the most-common home-standby generators are made by – wait for it – Ducati. I must have replaced a hundred of them. It’s amusing to note that the electrics on my Ducati motorcycles – are not made by Ducati 😀 .
Voting sites? Yeah, right. I don’t believe a ward that anyone says that claims to be doing ‘voter education’, starting with the League of Women Voters on down. They all have an agenda, often obscured.
I’ve been complaining about nukers-with-buttons since I first encountered one at the office many years ago.
There’s actually a Reason for the buttons: a membrane-switch keypad is ever so much easier to clean properly than a panel with knobs and sliders sticking through it – also, it keeps water out of the interior. Given that, I guess the UI designers are desperately trying to come up with something appealing that meets the “easy to clean” constraint. (Apple-style capacitive pseudo-knobs might be problematic for people with wet hands, as stray water could spoof the sensors.)
I like the modern inverter-type units, but hate the business of pushing the “POWER” button 5 times or so, then the “QUICK MINUTE” button a few times, then “START”, and not being able to tweak the power while it’s running; I’d really like to have the newfangled inverter innards combined with an old-school slider for power and knob for time.
Or… maybe the capacitive pseudo-knob tech would be worth a try? Include some redundant sensors and a “CLEAN AND/OR DRY ME” light? Maybe I need to try hacking a new Panasonic; it’s really a question of the interface between the control panel and the power module. Figure that out, and a custom panel should be easy!
Addendum: I just spent far too long setting the temperature on the thermal oven, using the fool buttons.
Thing is: that range has knobs for the burners. It’s just the oven that has the stupid membrane-switch control panel – which is fine if you want to set the oven for 350F or something close, but if you want volcano heat for pizza, or minimal heat for warming a slice of pie without paying close attention to the time, an old-fashioned knob would be ever so much more convenient.