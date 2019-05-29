Don’t let them have a double standard about their double standards

Recently, the Daily Mail told me what the Guardian chose not to – research in the tapes made by the FBI of Martin Luther King suggest they were more embarrassing than just those impertinent recordings of a man when intimate with his wife that the narrative assured us was all they were.
Of the truth or falsity of these new claims I will say nothing. Truth is the daughter of time, and I think it wise to keep an open mind for at least a little more time. The point of this post is different.
Although it’s been old news for years (these stories may revive it), there was a time when the narrative was very invested in assuring us that Robert Kennedy signed off on this bugging in all innocence. Poor Bobby just thought the bugging would prove that Dr King was not a communist sympathiser, and so discredit the racially-motivated rumours. How upset he was to realise – too late, alas – that racist J Edgar Hoover had used it otherwise. Like ex-KKK member the ultra-liberal senator Byrd, and that other Kennedy after his belatedly-reported car accident, Bobby got the absolution that all get who get with the PC programme.
Meanwhile, on the other side of this ledger, Dr King is now accused of joining the elite in enjoying the 60s sexual revolution in 1964, a few years before it was announced to us commoners – and, much more seriously, of being the accomplice in a rape. That is, it is claimed that very hard credible evidence exists of Dr King’s doing more determined and greater evil than Justice Kavanaugh was accused of doing without a shred of credible evidence.
Reacting to this, some have asked
Should we change the name on every school, park, and boulevard across the nation named after him as if he were the inverse of Robert E. Lee
Others quote a commenter to one of the early reports urging that when statues and street names are threatened by the PC, the name of Dr King can be mentioned
NOT in the spirit of “Whataboutism”, but in order to remind them that there is no incompatibility between celebrating the achievements of people in the past and acknowledging that those people had – as we all do – major flaws.
(“major flaws” reminded me of Laurie’s enraged “Rape is a ‘moral lapse’ !” response to the comedian’s – arguably lesser, as we eventually discover – guilt in Watchmen.)
To be fair, other names besides General Lee are being bandied about. Of Jefferson at least, there is both contemporary accusation (“He sold the offspring of his lusts at the block to swell his profits”, said Hamilton) and some later evidence (I do not know if the “him or his brother” aspect of the DNA evidence has been fully resolved); did Jefferson “tremble for my country when I think that God is just, that his justice will not sleep forever” because he had memories of which he was not proud? Of some others, we know only that on the old south’s plantations (where white control was strongest) between 1% and 2% of the babies born were of mixed race, which is one guide to the probabilities on either side of any debate about a given insufficiently-known individual. No doubt some master-slave sex was consensual – in a sense. Though the old south did not equal an Arab harem’s ability to give its occupants no alternatives and compelling motives, one does not have to OD on PC and MeToo to see what could be said about the limits of that sense – but one does have to OD on them not to see that the absence or presence of overt refusal and misery on the part of the woman says something important about the character of the man. If the tapes only showed Dr King anticipating the fashionable left-wing mores of the later 60s with women (over whom he had authority) who were overtly consensual, former admirers would not call it ‘nauseating’.
Of General Lee, I long ago said that I admired his character, but was glad his cause lost. Of Dr King (if this prove true) I will one day say that I’m glad his cause won but do not admire him – very much the reverse. And I will indeed not mention him with General Lee in any spirit of what-about-ism – because there would be a great gulf fixed between the characters of the two men. King would indeed be an inverse of Lee – inverse in cause and inverse in character, and those two the inverses of each other. Let’s have no new double-standard, like an adversity-qualified SAT score, about what makes a decent human being.
Or, as powerline remarks in passing,
For what it is worth, however, I think that American heroes like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant and Ronald Reagan were of far higher moral character than King.
Me too!
on the old south’s plantations (where white control was strongest) between 1% and 2% of the babies born were of mixed race
Given the temptations and the power differential, 2% seems surprisingly low. I believe it has been suggested that present day American Blacks have a genetic mixture of about 20% European 80% African (with maybe 1% Native American in there too.) But I’ve also seen a figure of 65% of American Black men having Y chromosomes of African origin. Implying that the non African (ie mostly European) share of the mix is more like 35%.
Doing the math properly would be way too complicated but at a simplistic level, 98% to the power of 11 is 80%, while 98% to the power of 21 is 65%. 21 generations is way too many, particularly as the droit de seigneur social structure would have come to an end (mostly) 150 years ago.
So I’m guessing that slaveowners started off taking advantage of their female slaves at a brisker rate than 2% of births.
Though if the mixed race sons of the master were of higher status and had better access to females than other males, then that might account for a higher European Y chromosome average than a figure for mixed race births might imply, since the offspring of a mixed race man and a 100% African woman presumably wouldn’t have been recorded as mixed race.
I don’t see the left having any problems in throwing MLK under the bus. After all, as well as being a rampant sexist, he was also a dreadful racist.
He once said, in a major speech, that he hoped people could be judged not by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character and what could be more racist than that!
It is all well to say that Washington was of high character until you remember that he had hundreds of slaves. I’m not sure anyone, even given the historical context, who holds hundreds of people in bondage, could be called of high moral character. That isn’t to diminish his accomplishments. In that sense he holds the same structure of MLK — a dubious guy who did amazingly beneficial things.
(BTW about MLK I don’t know about the issue you are referring to — sounds like some sort of metoo moment, however, it is now fairly widely acknowledged the he plagiarized substantial parts of his doctoral thesis. Of course it is hushed up, but it seems the evidence that he did so is overwhelming. However, much as the right thinks it treasonous to criticize Washington, the left thinks it is treasonous racism to criticize King, irrespective of the truth of the criticisms.)
Lee Moore (May 29, 2019 at 12:50 pm), the statistic I quote was for “plantations (where white control was strongest)” – i.e. where the only “in a sense” aspect of any consensuality would be strongest. There was a good deal more interracial sex in the cities, but white control was weaker there. (Every 30-50 years or so, southern cities would issue ordinances seeking to limit or ban such things as blacks frequenting bars used by white prostitutes and suchlike, invariably failing to note it had been done before, to little effect.) Frederick Douglas wrote that a black slave in a city was virtually a free citizen. (We would hardly put it quite like that, but there were many slaves who ‘hired their own time’, whippings were apt to be unpopular with the neighbours, etc.) Thus the overall statistics are indeed higher, but the figure I quoted is relevant to what happened where the owner’s authority was, to the highest degree possible in that society, unmonitored and unchallengeable.
It seems to me that pointing out the logical implications of applying a principle to other cases is a dialectical strategy that doesn’t work with a lot of people. They don’t adhere to principles as actual constraints on their beliefs or behavior. Rather, they treat principles as things to be appealed to rhetorically when they support a particular goal, and set aside after that goal has been reached, like a ladder after one has climbed a wall. People who stick to principles consistently, or feel uncomfortable at not doing so, are much more susceptible than average to becoming libertarians.
Decades ago now, Ayn Rand wrote about (then) young people who could be presented with an argument for a principle, and agree with it, and seem to understand it—but the next time it was applicable to some issue, it would be as if they had never heard of it; it was meaningful for them only in the context of that one specific discussion. I don’t think things have changed—at least, not for the better.
Assume – call it Situation A – that humanity collectively decides, in one hundred years, that animals are as worthy and as intrinsically valuable as humans.
Someone writes, in 2120, “It is all well to say that Fraser Orr was of high moral character until you remember that he knowingly ate animal flesh.”
Now assume – call it Situation B – that, in one hundred years, humanity still eats animals.
Everyone in 2120 agrees that, back when he was alive, Fraser Orr was of high moral character.
The only change occurs long after your death. Can your moral character change based on attitudes that change long after your death? I would argue that it’s not moral character you’re talking about, but more a political/sociological correctness.
I was recently surprised to learn that judging people by the content of the character rather than the color of their skin is apparently not a libertarian ideal.
Now the concept is that you can’t judge an action or statement until you consider the color of the person who said or did it.
Who knew?
By those standards, I don’t see any reason why MLK would be subject to the same rules as Lee or Washington.
It’s not?
