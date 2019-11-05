|
Samizdata quote of the day
Based on the reaction from defenders of the new gender orthodoxy, you would have thought Bailey were a Cossack leader announcing a pogrom. “This is frightening and nasty. There is no LGB without the T,” tweeted Owen Jones, who is perhaps Britain’s best-known gay journalist. (This is not new behaviour for Jones, who often starts pile-ons against anyone he regards as transphobic—especially women.) Anthony Watson, an advisor to the opposition Labour Party, said he was “horrified and disgusted,” and described the Alliance as a “#hategroup.” Linda Riley, the editor of Diva, a lesbian magazine that proclaims itself “trans-inclusive,” adapted Martin Niemöller’s famous 1946 confession, First They Came, Tweeting, “First they came for the T…”—thereby suggesting that refusing to prioritize the artifice of gender ideology over inborn sexual orientation is the first step toward some kind of real or metaphorical Holocaust.
– Helen Joyce
No. No no no.
Fuck no.
You do not get to use me as a weapon against trans people.
No. Don’t do this.
Why not? Identity politics uses everybody against everybody in the end……. Sadly.
I’m thinking of the fights engendered by the North Carolina (USA) bathroom laws that limited public bathroom use based on birth-gender. This new group is now coming out on the opposite side that the LGB organizations did back then.
I’ve been expecting this split for some time. The two questions – “who am I” and “to whom am I attracted” – are only slightly related (if at all) and was a poor basis for an alliance. The two groups are not each other’s natural constituency.
I read an article recently, I’ll have to dig it up. It was talking about the split burgeoning in the LGBT community, where it was LGB split from T. It posited (or perhaps alluded) to an interesting idea. It is noticeable that the focus on trans rights really started to gain traction round about the time the USSC decided that gay marriage was to be legal in all states.
The observation is that all that infrastructure that had been built for advocacy of gay rights had to be used for something, and trans-rights seemed a good candidate. It is the conflict between an organization’s goals and organizational goals. When these sorts of organizations achieve their goal, what do they do then? Just shut down? After all building all that infrastructure is extremely time consuming and challenging, and a lot of people’s livelihoods depend on it.
This is something I think you see a lot. For example, March of Dimes was started to cure polio, Oxfam was started to relieve poverty in Nazi occupied Greece and so forth.
FWIW, I’m not saying they are wrong to do this. Having an effective organization is a good tool, and if you can retarget your goals then it does make certain sense (Amazon, after all, used to just sell books.) But I think it is interesting just as an expository to understand what is going on.
One of my kids actually asked me about the trans-rights movement and what I thought. As many of you know I have an opinion on everything, but truthfully I really haven’t manged to put this one together. Of course people have an absolute right to be whoever they want to be, and to cut off or add whatever parts of their bodies they want. But there is a dark side to it that concerns me a lot. A demand to impose a viewpoint on others (such as the aforementioned bathroom issue and of course the pronoun issue), a deep intolerance of people who are uncomfortable mainstreaming that which only five years ago was considered on the extreme fringes, a basic denial of science, the utter destruction of women’s sports, and perhaps, most troublingly this idea that kids can “transition”, and the utter intolerance of good people, including medical professionals, who hold up their hand and say “wait a minute”. But it grates against every fiber of my soul to be unaccepting of such people, or to feel that I am judging or moralizing against their legitimate choices.
Mr. Orr:
You have described the dichotomy of both LGB and Trans communities. I fully agree that each individual should be free to choose their identities and make whatever physical changes they desire (once they’ve reached legal adulthood). Their identities should be free of threats and discrimination. I simply ask that they respond in kind. They should not doxx, threaten, or demand censorship of those who disagree with them or feel uncomfortable using the same facilities.
The LGBT community is only about 5% of the overall U.S. population, and trans people less than 0.5% of the population. They have every right to be left alone. The rest of us have every right not to be required to cheer, praise, and rework society on their demands. Live and let live.
“It was talking about the split burgeoning in the LGBT community, where it was LGB split from T.”
The split dates from near the start of the LGBT movement. The community of gays and cross-dressers initially came together in the gay bars – the only places they were tolerated. When the Stonewall riots kicked off, it was actually the cross-dressers that started it – as the most visible and obvious representatives, the ones least able to just fade into the crowd or claim ignorance, they were leading targets for police enforcement. But when society started taking notice and they got more political influence, there was a conscious decision on the part of the leaders to drop the trans group as they thought they would be the hardest sell, the public wouldn’t understand or accept. There has always been a certain amount of bitterness about that.
“But there is a dark side to it that concerns me a lot.”
There is about most things. What do you think about equal rights for women? When it comes to votes and being allowed to drive and get jobs and so forth, I think everyone nowadays is fine with that. But when the radical feminists demand state-funded free tampons and special days off work for menstruation cramps, not so much. When you’re talking about “women’s rights”, which bunch are you talking about? And it’s the same with trans.
90%+ are still not ‘out’. Their main desire in life is to be anonymous and invisible. They spend their lives terrified of discovery and exposure. The ones you can see are the activists, and as with the radical feminists, they often have other political agendas besides just standing up for the rights of their group, that most people in the group wouldn’t agree with. Ask Natalie whether she considers herself ‘feminist’. It’s the same issue.
“A demand to impose a viewpoint on others (such as the aforementioned bathroom issue and of course the pronoun issue)”
Some do. The bathroom issue can be seen as an imposition the other way – of a certain group in society imposing its gender norms on others by force.
The tiny number of exceptions make hardly any difference, it’s harmless, it’s been the rule in many places for 20 years without problems, often without anyone even noticing, and most people don’t care anyway. In the UK, 72% of women and 64% of men are quite comfortable with the idea of sharing bathrooms.
“a deep intolerance of people who are uncomfortable mainstreaming that which only five years ago was considered on the extreme fringes,”
Those are the activists. Like most women don’t *like* sexist pigs, but they tolerate their existence.
“a basic denial of science,”
Science supports the trans. (It was the right-winger Matt Ridley who I first saw present it, in answer to the feminist blank-slaters.)
“the utter destruction of women’s sports,”
That has more to do with the pressures to cheat and win in sports. Most trans people would never dream of participating.
“and perhaps, most troublingly this idea that kids can “transition”, and the utter intolerance of good people, including medical professionals, who hold up their hand and say “wait a minute”.”
Remember, you’re putting up your hand to say “wait a minute” about other people’s kids, other people’s bodies. You’re asking the state to intervene. In any other arena, (should parents be allowed to raised their kids in nutty religions? Or with particular political views?) you’d object. It’s the kid’s choice first, and their parents whose role it is to exercise judgement and have the final decision. The state can only intervene over a parent if there’s obvious harm being done, and the medical consensus here is that there isn’t. So this is a case of political nanny-statism. Society preventing you doing what you want to do “for your own good”, as *they* judge it.
The basic problem there is that puberty makes changes to the body that are very hard to ever reverse, so if you wait until after, they can never fully fix it and fit in. But the current official medical guidance is only to delay puberty until they’re old enough to make a decision, not to start irreversible surgery etc. before. (Although of course with private cosmetic surgery they can often do whatever the customer wants.)
It’s a tricky subject. But libertarian principles still apply.
Once the left were about, they sincerely believed, building a wonderful new society – the ideas of Karl Marx were crazy, but he believed in them (at least when he was young). Now the left is just about destroying society – they do not really want to put anything in its place.
People like Owen Jones do not really think that a wonderful new society will emerge from the ashes after they have done their little bit to help destroy the West – they just want to destroy the West. They know that all that will be left is ashes and dried blood – but that is what they want.
The first generation of the Frankfurt School of Marxism thinkers (basically from the 1920s on) may really have thought that by destroying the West (destroying the family, pushing XYZ and so on) a wonderful new society would emerge from the ashes – but this bunch now (the Owen Jones types), no they do not believe in creating any wonderful new society. They are interested in destruction – and that is all they are interested in. Destruction for the sake of destruction – not to put anything in the place of the Western Civilisation they so hate and despise.
Actually it goes back before the Frankfurt School – H.G. Wells (see “The Coming of the Comet” – the end bit, even traditional buildings and art to are be destroyed) and the other Fabians and, allied, Bloomsbury types may really have thought that by destroying the West (destroying such things as the traditional family) they would get a wonderful new society rising from the ashes. But a century later I do not believe that the leaders of the modern left still think that – I believe they just want to destroy for the sake of destroying.
The entire position sort of sinks or swims based on this assertion. How sure of this are you?
I ask because I’ve read in varying places statements that support what you say, that say the scientific opinion is muddled or mixed, and that say it’s very strong in the opposite direction, and all of this science lies outside of anything I’ve ever trained for, which means I can’t judge it very knowingly.
It sounds a lot like “97% of climate scientists . . . ” so I have to wonder.
That has been claimed in recent years – and has also been denied as a piece of transparent special pleading. It is another of those frictions between the two groups that the OP discusses.
Nullius in Verba (November 6, 2019 at 7:53 am ), I agree with bobby b’s point (bobby b, November 6, 2019 at 8:39 am). I also observe that there is not an observable “scientific consensus” despite the efforts of the woke to make it seem so by sacking dissenters where they can and vilifying them otherwise. However there is a deeper point.
Science depends on a healthy culture of scepticism and challenge. Even if it appeared there was a consensus, how could we believe in it? In the absence of alternatives to the MSM, I might not know of researchers long established in this area (so not, at first glance, the most obvious candidates for having a phobic reaction to those who question their gender) who dispute the alleged consensus, but I would see the MSM’s enforcement of correct-think (so marked a change in so short a time is a bit obvious even within their own pages) and therefore know that this was not science – that the asserted consensus could be correct only by coincidence, not by the scientific method.
Freedom is not the only thing that needs free speech. Science needs a healthy culture of scepticism, of welcoming challenge. This is obviously not what today’s PC seek to encourage in the areas touching their narrative.
It is important in this sort of discussion to begin by defining terms in this case the difference between sex and gender.
Sex refers to the biological differences between the two kinds of people needed for natural human reproduction. This includes both the universal ones i.e. the organs of reproduction, and the associated differences which are often statistical tendancies. Sex is binary you either have the male or female reproductive organs.
Gender is about how language, and by extension of ideas society, deals with the fact of sex. This includes the sexual division of labor etc. This is broadly successful, however, since many of the secondary characteristics are by no means universal it does not always work out and some people are understandably unhappy.
The real issue is the need to both set a norm that makes most people happy, while tolerating difference. Thus we should both encourage traditional gender norms while being kind to those such as tom boys, gay men etc. who do not conform to those norms.
That kindness should of course include people with gender dysphoria. Adults for example have a right to take powerful hormones and IMHO mutilate their body. We should treat them with the respect we give to all people who do not wrong us. It is kind and right to call people by the given name they prefer even if it is gender inappropriate.
However it is not kindness to punish those who think (rightly) that there are only two sexes and use pronouns acordingly. It is not kindness to insist that sexual desire must conform to trans ideology. It is not kindness to stunt childrens natural development with powerful drugs without their informed adult consent.
Yes to trans people, no to the ideology.
I am rather old-fashioned and do not think that starting a riot is something to be proud of.
The social pendulum can only be pushed so far, before the backswing comes. The further and harder you push it off center, the harder and faster that backswing will come.
I suspect that there is a solid reason why most societies have historically marginalized their LGB populations, and it has little to do with “justice” or “fairness”, and a lot more to do with the essential accompanying mental instability that many of that ilk demonstrate. The “normies” can be browbeaten into a sullen acceptance, but the problems come in when you start demanding more and more, that you not only tolerate, but actively encourage the perversion. The LGBT crew doesn’t just want to live in peace with the normies, they want far more–They want validation, approbation for their depraved sexual behaviors. The end state for this state of affairs is likely to be far worse than the prevailing conditions before “liberation” took place.
I’m sure that many will laugh at the idea, but the day is coming when they’re not only going to go back into the closet, they’re going to be actively crammed in there, with the doors nailed shut on them. Every period of libertine debauchery in public life has been followed by a pursuing era of straight-laced morality, generally also accompanied by a healthy dollop of hypocrisy. If you want to understand the Victorian, you have to first examine the Georgian and Regency eras. Once enough people have their fill of the social chaos surrounding the current state of relaxed sexual mores, they’re going to go rushing back the other direction, and you’ll see a neo-Victorianism take over that will quite take your breath away.
As an observer, I can’t find much sympathy for the majority of the people involved. They’re predominantly depraved creatures, regardless of sexual orientation–Witness the number of homosexual Democratic Party donors, here in the US who’ve been caught up in child molestation or murder, of late. Like as not, there are just as many “socially conservative” straights (well, outwardly, at least…) who did just as much, like our lovely Mr. Dennis Hastert, former Speaker of the House.
A reality of all this is that the shadowy “powers behind the scenes” prefer that the political class be sexually compromised–Makes them much easier to manage. The general public will eventually reach a point where they’re unwilling to tolerate things, and we’re going to have a widespread 1848 or 1968 sort of thing take place, which will likely result in a major dislocation for the status quo. Epstein did not kill himself, and his death isn’t going to be enough to silence the plebs he preyed upon. His peers are going to be called to account, one day, like it or not.
@Nullius in Verba
Science supports the trans. (It was the right-winger Matt Ridley who I first saw present it, in answer to the feminist blank-slaters.)
I don’t even know what that means. What is “the trans”. What I was alluding to is the plain fact that people either do or do not have a Y chromosome and are consequently biologically either male or female. (There are a very small number of people who have a trisomy on their sex chromosomes, but whether a person is biologically male is entirely determined by the presence of at least one Y chromosome, irrespective of how many other sex chromosomes there might be. This is evidenced in the physical manifestation of the sexual characteristic features being entirely dependent on this. The centrality of the Y chromsome is not a definition thing, but simply it is how the body grows and develops; it is the one key difference that makes little girls and little boys directly because of the proteins that are expressed from that chromosome and its DNA. Of course those with a trisomy can be quite handicapped, but these conditions are rare, and those who are symptomatic are rarer still.)
One’s chromosomal configuration is not a matter of opinion, it is directly measurable.
Where it becomes fuzzy is when you end up in fuzzy sciences like psychiatry. Gender dysphoria is not directly measurable. There is no gene for it[*], no physical test for it, it is entirely due to how people feel, and that is deeply influenced by environment. And ESPECIALLY so with children who have absolutely no idea what they are talking about, and are utterly unequipped to make these determinations. The comparison with CAGW science is apropos. Any psychiatrist who deviated from the new thinking on GID would be drummed out of polite society. It is PC wokeness overcoming scientific rationality.
And we are left with the insane idea that deeply disturbed and confused children think their problems will be solved by pumping them full of dangerous steroids and cutting off parts of their body. And we do this with barely any evidence whatsoever as to what the long term effects of such a thing will be.
That has more to do with the pressures to cheat and win in sports. Most trans people would never dream of participating.
Well insofar as most people don’t compete in serious athletics you are right, but you must have your television set turned off, and your browser closed if you have not heard over the past year the dozens of stories of where biological men competing as women are smashing records, winning all the medals, trashing girls’ ability to win sporting scholarships (and ironically in the case of Caster Semenya, a biological female who, because of her natural advantages is denied the ability to compete in women’s sports simply because the international sporting bodies are squirming to deal with this issue and remain in the good graces of the PC woke crowd.)
Remember, you’re putting up your hand to say “wait a minute” about other people’s kids, other people’s bodies.
And this is where the libertarian principles hit rocky ground. Although the idea of “your body, your choice” is central to libertarianism (and we don’t just mean abortion) that is NOT what we are talking about. Children are not competent to make decisions on their own, and so we delegate that decision power to their parents or guardians. However, we do so conditionally, requiring that they make these decisions in the best interest of the child. If parents are sexually abusing their children, or keeping them in an extremely unsafe environment, or sending them up the chimneys to pay their way, we, as a community, rightly step in and revoke that delegation.
This is a tricky, slippery slope, because it needs some definition of “best interest of the child” that is, in a sense, imposed by the community on the parents. There are no bright lines, and few Schelling points, and the idea that we should make these restrictions as few as possible and give the parents as much latitude as possible is slowly eaten away by the inevitable presence of self appointed do-gooders. Unfortunately, instead of “community” what actually happens is “governments”, “petty bureaucrats”, and “bleeding heart social reformers” tend to usurp that mantle and lead us to all sorts of horrifying outcomes.
However, as I said originally, I have mixed feelings about this subject. Here I am just trying to address your comments. That should not be taken to think that I oppose the trans political agenda. I don’t, not the personal liberation part. But some parts of that agenda I do find quite troubling.
[*] there are a twin studies that suggest a genetic link, however, the sample size is so minute it is a classic case of fishing for the right answer.
This article by Brad Polumbo, also at Quillette, may be the one that Fraser Orr was referring to above. At least, his description fits. It’s good, and pretty much sums up my own evolving thinking on the subject.
Coincidentally, while looking for Polumbo’s article I came across another one at Quillette entitled, ‘What Is Autogynephilia? An Interview with Dr Ray Blanchard’. It describes Blanchard as “an adjunct Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto who specialises in the study of human sexuality, with a particular focus on sexual orientation, paraphilias, and gender identity disorders.” Autogynephilia, it turns out, is one of the two categories into which Blanchard divides male gender disphorics. It’s worth reading the whole article for insights it gives into how they understand themselves and their gender indentity.
But this bit in particular stuck out for me:
As chance would have it, my Twitter timeline this morning was loaded with tweets tagged #BoycottM&S. There were two reasons given for the boycott. The first, which smells a bit hinky to me, was on animal cruelty grounds, as Marks & Spencer sells halal meat (I see the same calls to #BoycottSubway). The second reason is M&S’s recent decision to open its changing rooms to trans women in an effort to be more inclusive. It turns out, however, that there are a fair number of women who are less than happy with the idea of dressing and undressing in the same space as men.
Now, you’d be forgiven for thinking that those women’s hesitation would be, as Jacob Rees-Mogg might call it, ‘common sense’. So why would M&S risk alienating the decreasing number of cis women willing to shop there in favour of a a vanishingly small number of trans women? It’s because they have, in Blanchard’s formulation above, surrendered to the culture warriors.
It’s always good to hear the Wahhabi point of view. Thanks, Kirk.
Wut? Who is starting a riot?
/Thread winner 😆
Bloody good way of putting it, that.
You mind if I steal that for when my more “identity-politics” minded acquaintances start with the “you’re either with us or against us” shtick? It would be much appreciated, as I can’t stand identity politics.
Personally, I’m currently less certain of that than I used to be. I certainly used to consider that the two were largely unrelated, but only based on my own feelings about myself. I was never uncertain about my gender, I like grrr manly stuff like cars, engines, cooking large pieces of meat over fires, Conan The Barbarian books, drinking beer and punching people (joking about the last part…I prefer wine).
(Alright, hands up, I did the eyeliner thing in the 90s, but that was more to do with the mod-revival/glam/David Bowie thing that was going on in music at the time. Plus, I was trying to bed this bisexual girl who liked guys in eyeliner. Successfully, too)
I did note, in a vaguely disinterested fashion, transvestites and cross-dressers, in the gay-friendly was bars and clubs that I’d go to, back in the day when I felt the need to go somewhere that I wouldn’t get punched for flirting with a bloke, or when me and my boyfriend at the time just wanted to go somewhere we could be comfortable.
Now, I sometimes wonder if my stance back then was a just a reaction – a “fuck you” to the idea that being attracted to blokes was somehow “girly” – I have a large “fuck you *smirk*” streak running through me – you do the whole “Was I born this way? Am I broken? Am I abnormal? Or am I just some kind of sexual pervert?” thing, until you’re wise enough to understand that “It doesn’t matter, either way. Also, fuck you.”
However. There’s some research (NIV introduced me to it, a little while ago) that says that people have biological markers that position them as male/female (not just the obvious ones!), and not all of them line up. On average, they do, but there’s so many, that the odd deviance from the mean doesn’t notice or count. In some people, it does notice – attraction to the same gender – in other people, it really really notices – that they’re born in the “wrong” body.
So it seems like (and NIV’s research tends to be pretty sound and thorough), that I have to re-evaluate my previous thoughts. If he’s right (is he a he? just a thought), then I probably need to accept that several of my “markers” are far more abnormal than I’d previously considered.
So maybe, there’s more crossover with LGB and T than one would think, me included, even if I would like to exclude myself from either designation.
My stance on the T has generally been a statistical one – I don’t personally know any T, more than peripherally. I’m more in a space of looking at the stats of self-harm, suicide rates, instances of crime against, and thinking “that must be really shitty. Like, really shitty. I have some experience – different to yours – of being hurt because of something I am, so I’m on your side, even though I don’t exactly know that it’s like.”
NiV has already said all the stuff about Stonewall that I was also planning on saying, about why the T was so important – trans people were the instigators of the move towards acceptance – the LGB owe the T an enormous debt. Niall has countered by saying that history is disputed. I’d point out the motivations of those who dispute that history. They’re not sound, they’re bigoted. In favour of us “queers”, and against the “trans”.
Which brings me back to my initial reaction: you’ve lost the war against the queers. Don’t use us against the trans.
Call it what you like, the reality is that today’s misbegotten excesses will eventually be answered with a like return of the pendulum, and that backswing will be going at least as far off center in the other direction as we can observe it having progressed today all around us.
Or, do you think that the child-victims of all this crap are going to look at the ruin of their lives, and not take retributive steps? When some poor unbalanced soul looks at her destroyed reproductive organs, and says she wants a balancing against those that enabled her immature decisions?
I don’t speak to say that these things should happen, or that I agree with them, but to point out that they’re the inevitable result of history happening. There are reasons that traditional societies have certain forms; like Chesterton’s Fence, you ignore them at your peril. Sexual excess in one generation is always, inevitably answered by sexual repression in the next. You can observe that throughout history, back to the beginnings of it all.
The sad thing is, the same class of people now stamping on the faces of the reasonable middle in support of the trans-nazis are going to be the same ones doing the same things from the other end, when the worm turns. It’s always, always so–The Revolutionaries of today glibly shift over to the Counter-Revolutionaries of tomorrow, for their main goal is to be the oppressor-in-power.
Heh.
Am interesting experience, between starting my reply, and finishing it, and the comments in between.