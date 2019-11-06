|
Samizdata quote of the day
If you want to wear a poppy, then do so. If you do not, then again, so be it. If liberty is to mean anything, then it means the right not to wear a poppy and the dead of two world wars doubtless wouldn’t have cared overmuch either way – being somewhat more mature than their descendants.
– Longrider
Remember: wearing a poppy indicates – or ought to – that you have made a donation to what used to be known as the “Haig Fund”, a charity that helps ex-servicemen. That’s all.
The alphabet people [(C) Dave Chappelle] of course have produced a rainbow poppy cos those wankers need to polarise everything.
Nobody is or should be forced to wear a poppy.
However, left wing virtue signallers, such as left wing Jon Snow of left wing Channel 4, who makes a very public show of not wearing a poppy, and denounces what he calls “poppy fascism””, are, by any reasonable standard, twats.
Btw, I wear a poppy 😉
I wear a poppy and my Amazon Smile setting is for the British Legion, I ain’t makin’ no mock o’ uniforms that guard me while I sleep
Thank you to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
Christopher, you’re talking about the people behind the rainbow poppy, right?