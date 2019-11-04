|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Readers of the Times try to help Greta out
The problem:
Greta Thunberg stranded as climate summit moves from Chile to Spain
In the centuries before powered flight, getting from California to Madrid was an arduous business, necessitating a long yomp over the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains, and then a turbulent sea voyage across the Atlantic.
Greta Thunberg has 28 days.
The teenage climate activist and pioneer of “flight shame” has appealed for help to travel from Los Angeles to a UN climate summit in Spain without releasing so much as a wisp of unnecessary carbon dioxide.
In perhaps the sternest test of her convictions yet, she must complete the journey of at least 6,000 miles by rail, sail or electric car before December 2.
The solutions:
Richard77:
Perhaps she should consider using Skype.
Ian Howlett:
Just find a normal scheduled flight with an empty seat and get on. The plane will be leaving anyway, whether you’re on it or not.
Anthony Morris:
If it wasn’t so far she could just walk on the water .
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
So, she hitched a ride on a sailboat to virtue signal at the UN with no plan to get back? That was well thought out. I suppose she could try to find another sailboat going her way, but crossing the Atlantic in a sailboat in November? What could go wrong with that?
Winner.
Surely a liquid hydrogen powered rocket is OK? Output water. Anyone got some old V2s handy? With a bit of reworking for the fuels used, she could be in or near the Azores with a reusable parachute she might make it there in two hops, and then sail to Iberia.
.
If her goal is to avoid releasing a wisp of unnecessary carbon dioxide, she needs to immediately hold her breath. To make sure she doesn’t go back on her commitment to never release unnecessary carbon dioxide, she should insert her head in a plastic bag and then duct-tape it around her neck.
Ken, a PLASTIC bag? What were you thinking? Plastic is the source of all evil!!!
Surely she can just close her eyes tightly and wish it were so, demand it be so, rail on those who would doubt it could be so. Isn’t that the basis of most extreme lefty policies?
No, Fraser. Not that simple. She has no ruby slippers.
Although I should think those Winged Monkeys would be glad to carry her back.
Hot air balloon. Oh so precious Greta spouts enough vacuous gas to keep one flying forever.
Trebuchet.
As far as I can see, she is beautifully demonstrating the way that greens are detached from reality. Imagine the chaos if everyone started pratting around like this. Not that ordinary people can afford to of course but then they don’t really matter do they?
As I recall, she was planning on flying to Spain. Unfortunately, that got too much publicity and the cries of “Hypocrite” got too loud to ignore. It will be interesting to see how this stalemate is resolved.
I wish all of the 40,000 participants in the annual climate conferences would limit themselves to travel in sail boats, and give up their private jets – permanently. Kudos to Greta.
They should also give up meat eating (or any other eating…), and sell their multiple 20 bedroom MacMansions…
Maybe she will find no travel answer, and then discover that the world carries on regardless of her involvement.
Most teenagers make a similar discovery, as they sulk in their rooms.
This is the thing, if they actually lived up to their zero carbon bullshit they would all be dead in a matter of months. It needs a quite spectacular level of ignorance for this not to be completely obvious.
Elsewhere some one linked to a Guardian article from 2004 about prognostications from scientists at the Pentagon being ignored by evil denier President Bush. Basically, by 2020 Sea level rises are going to swamp any low lying areas completely, the whole world will be a war zone due to food shortages and Britain is going to be like Siberia.
I wish a regulation be adopted that requires all climate activists and all UN personnel in general, to travel only by zero emission means – that is by sailboats on the seas and by horse and carriage on land.
That would include Jane Fonda, Al Gore, Thomas Friedman etc., etc., as well as, of course, all Dem candidates for the Presidency.
I think Greta is doing a wonderful job – of exposing the utter phoniness of other warmies. She, and she only, is taking this garbage idea seriously, instead of just getting on a private jet, buying a ‘carbon offset’ and enjoying holidays in Bali, Cancun, Spain and the other places they stage these pleasant junkets that we pay for, rendered still more pleasant by the press adulation and feeling of virtue that attending gives. Since her boat crew replacements took a plane across the Atlantic and etc., the degree to which she acts as if she really believes is limited, but it still far outdistances the vast majority of global warmenists, who talk as if they believed in it but act as if they don’t.
Obviously, one would need to be a 16-year-old with mental issues to fall so completely for this bilge, but those facts are also her excuse.
Since I mentioned this I thought that it would be polite to go and find it and post the link.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2004/feb/22/usnews.theobserver
What is really funny is, because it is a climate related story, it comes with a side order of more up to date ludicrous scare stories. These alongside an old story about what is supposed to be happening now but isn’t. Genius.
I note the picture in the Times article also includes an “actor” – i.e. a person who gets paid for pretending and having their ego stroked. Surely another luvvie “actor” like Emma Thompson could take her as First Class Baggage?
By the way, I met St.Greta’s boat support crew in Plymouth before the start of the publicity stunt. They had (understandly) not travelled First Class to Plymouth like St.Greta, they had had to drive all the way across France from the boat’s home base in Monaco. In a nasty polluting diesel van with all the equipment.
It’s a good job Virtue Signalling doesn’t apply to the servants!
Unless this (allegedly) domestically abused autistic child, and her parents, walk everywhere, in shoes made from grass, I refuse to accept anything they say.
I don’t know the comparison of carbon footprint per passenger mile between planes and trains, but there’s the Westward route, Amtrak to Nome, Nome to Siberia by boat, Local transit (dogsled?) to Yakutsk, Trans Siberian RR to Eastern Europe, then Euro trains to Spain. Should be very scenic. As a plus, it traces the reverse of the expansion of Homo Sapiens across the world.
New religion in the offing! “If Saint Greta can’t go to Madrid, then send Madrid to Saint Greta!”
– And she must go – or Madrid must – we may be only one more adolescent temper-tantrum away from irreversible climate catastrophe!