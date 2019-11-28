How to defeat the Chinese Communists

How can the HongKongers defeat the Chinese Communists (hereinafter termed ChiComs), and preserve their HongKonger way of life approximately as it now is? In the short run, they probably can’t. During the next few months, the ChiCom repression in Hong Kong will surely get ever nastier, and the bigger plan, to just gobble it up and digest it into ChiCom China will surely bash onwards.
But then again, I thought that these Hong Kong demonstrations would all be snuffed out months ago. So what the hell do I know? I thought they’d just send in the tanks, and to hell with “world opinion”. But the ChiComs, it turned out, didn’t want to just kill everyone who dared to disobey, plus anyone else who happened to be standing about nearby. That would not be a good look for them. What are they? Russians? Far too unsophisticated. Instead the plan has been to divide and conquer, and it presumably still is. By putting violent agent provovateurs in among the demonstrators, and by ramping up the violence simultaneously perpetrated by the police, the plan was, and is, to turn the peaceful and hugely well attended demonstrations into far smaller, far more violent street battles of the sort that would disgust regular people. Who would then turn around and support law and order, increased spending on public housing, blah blah. So far, this has not worked.
And for as long as any ChiCom plan for Hong Kong continues not to work, “world opinion” has that much more time to shake itself free from the sneer quotes and get itself organised, to try to help Hong Kong to stay semi-free.
Those district rat-catcher (or whatever) elections last Sunday came at just the wrong time for the ChiComs, because they gave peaceful HongKongers the chance to make their opinions known, about creatures of a far more significant sort than rats, and at just the time when the ChiCom plan should have started seriously shutting the HongKongers up. These elections were a landslide.
The ChiComs are very keen to exude indifference to world opinion, but they clearly do care about it, because if they truly didn’t care about it, those tanks would have gone in months ago, just as I had assumed they would. So, since world opinion clearly has some effect, the first thing the rest of us can do to help the HongKongers is to keep our eyeballs on Hong Kong.
As I say, I continue to be pessimistic about the medium-term future in Hong Kong. But in the longer run, if the HongKongers can’t have a local victory, they can set about getting their revenge. And all of the rest of us who care can join in and help them.
We, the HongKongers and all their supporters around the world, can start talking seriously about toppling the ChiComs, not just by continuing to contest Hong Kong, but also by talking about China as a whole.
If the ChiComs won’t let Hong Kong be, then the HongKongers have a perfect right to start talking about China as a whole, since that’s what is now trying to swallow them up. If they aren’t allowed the distinct and distinctly better system that they were promised, then the only system they are allowed becomes fair game for their complaints and for their recommendations. That’s a claim that will make sense to anyone able to think for themselves. It won’t persuade the ChiComs, but persuading everyone else in the world with a clutch of honest brain cells to rub together is a fine start.
What needs to happen is some re-framing.
At present, the question the rest of us ask about China is: How can we get along with China, as it is? How do we defend ourselves against the ChiComs, as they are? That needs to change to: How does China become the sort of place we can much more easily get along with?
Strategically, and politically, China now resembles Germany during the early twentieth century. Economically, China now, like Germany then, had been on the up-and-up.
Chinese grand strategy, like Germany’s then, is, from where we sit, confused. Are the ChiComs trying to spread the ChiCom model to the entire planet? Or do they merely want us to refrain from interfering in their version of China? (By the way, and to anticipate potential commenters, I have always believed that the impression you convey to the world, in world affairs, is at least as important as whatever you are “really” planning and plotting, in secret, to do. A strategy is massively more potent if it can be persuasively proclaimed and explained in public.)
Trouble is, ChiCom despotism in China and the rest of us not criticising, already feels like the ChiComs being on the offensive. It includes, for instance, any important personage outside China who makes any loud noises against ChiCom rule of China being told by the ChiComs to shut up and stop meddling, even if he has never set foot in China. It involves all kinds of creepy propaganda offensives in universities outside China, telling any students or academics inclined to complain about the ChiComs also to zip it. It means non-Chinese business enterprises having to be fronted by ChiCom-tolerant stooges, if they want to do any business with China.
And as for Chinese people temporarily or even permanently living outside China, nothing but loyalty to the ChiComs is expected of them, which again points up the similarity between early twentieth century Germany and China now. Are the rest of us supposed to do nothing, while Chinese people outside China are terrorised into becoming a fifth column in our midst, right in front of our noses, by ChiCom spooks and gangsters? Even if the ChiCom line is that they are only defending themselves against the imperialists, blah blah, such “defence” can only end when we imperialists are utterly defeated. Utterly imperialised.
To use another historical analogy, Abraham Lincoln famously said that the United States of America couldn’t remain united unless it either allowed slavery in all its states, or else in none of them. Now, the technology of modern communication being what it is and what it is becoming, something similar applies to the entire world. The question is not: Will the world become more united? The question is: How will the world become more united? Even the Anglo-German fight to the death of the early twentieth century was a sort of global ideological civil war. Ditto the Cold War that saw off the USSR. Ditto this new Cold War.
I am absolutely not recommending another hot war, such as the one Abraham Lincoln presided over, and such as Germany got itself into, twice. No, the model is the Cold War that followed the defeat of Germany. Cold, and never hotting up too disastrously. And, come the endgame: We Win, They Lose.
By which I do not mean that China loses. China wins, along with the rest of us. The ChiComs lose. They lose their grip on China. They lose the future.
That’s the key. You start toppling tyrants by taking the future out of their hands. Which you do by simply talking about a different and better future, without them and their tyrannical assumptions. A different and better future even for most of them, all but the very top dogs.
If the HongKongers want to have a world-changing revenge on their current tormentors and probable tyrannical rulers in the nearish future, this is the conversation they must grab hold of and amplify, in addition to the defensive one they are having now.
There is mountains more that could be said about all this. Just as a for-instance, there is the way that Chinese people outside Communist China need to be turned, from being a fifth column inside the freer world, into a conduit for anti ChiCom propaganda into China. That should happen. The crown princes of Chinese Communism, now soaking up the joys of life beyond China, should be named and shamed.
But that’s mere tactics. At the heart of the operation stands the grand strategic device, of talking about democracy not just in Hong Kong (keeping it), but in China as a whole (unleashing it). Crank up that conversation, within the Chinese ex-pat world (where I presume it is already happening (in the various versions of Chinese)) but also in every other language of the world and especially in the new Latin of the world, English. Every time the ChiCom thugs do something seriously evil, which they now seem determined to keep on doing, and they will turn up the volume of this discussion and draw more people into it. ChiCom crown princes will even join in, and it almost doesn’t matter on which side because either would be a great help. They will either self-identify as public friends of freedomandemocracy, which is good, or as public enemies of it, ditto.
The Chinese Communists need to have the future of China taken out of their hands, to the point where even most of them start thinking that this alternative future that everyone’s talking about would be better for them than the one they are supposed still to be worshipping.
Likewise major non-Chinese politicians need to be prodded into taking sides. Yes, this may cost them Chinese business, when the ChiComs threaten them with their own version of economic sanctions, but the ChiComs can’t cut the whole world off from the Chinese economy without inflicting economic sanctions upon themselves, for they now rely heavily on foreign business. And if the ChiComs don’t punish heavyweight non-Chinese criticism, good again, because that will encourage it.
Here is a story about a big non-Chinese personage who is already having a go at the ChiComs. Lech Walesa, no less. Remember him? I certainly do. If the ChiComs have a go at him back, that will be news. If they don’t, that will also encourage more to join in.
Wouldn’t it be great if the world got itself a big new dose of virtue signalling, virtue signalling that actually is virtuous?
So, let’s see. What fake elections now held in China could be turned into real ones? Should they make a start by having regular national elections to choose their head of state, to replace their current bastard-in-chief? Or would it be better to start locally, with elections not unlike the recent ones in Hong Kong? What rules about what you have to think before you can stand for election could be relaxed? What is the true state of public opinion in China, insofar as such a thing can even be said to exist? In plainer English, what issues could be stirred up, of the sort that will cause maximum embarrassment to the ChiCom thugocracy, and flag up the attraction of having elections, so that Chinese people can say what they think about whatever issues most concern them, and replace the ChiCom thugs with nicer people, who allow their voters to speak their minds and who listen more politely to them?
I could go on about this at vastly greater length, and have every intention of doing so in the months and years to come, but not now. I have a meeting on this very topic of Hong Kong at my home tomorrow evening (brian @ brianmicklethwait dot com if you want to come but haven’t yet been invited), which will be addressed by a young woman who lives and works in London now, having studied here, but who was raised in Hong Kong. I wanted to bash out something on all this stuff now, before that meeting, rather than do the perfect posting about all this, in who the hell knows how many months or years time.
I know, I know. I’m a libertarian and I’m not supposed to use a phrase like “freedomandemocracy” approvingly. But in Hong Kong I think freedomandemocracy is a real thing. Expanding on that whole liberty versus democracy angle is one of many related topics I hope to get around to writing about, any year now.
Meanwhile I will welcome comments, from grumpy libertarian purists, and from those pointing out grammatical errors caused by the haste with which this was all written. (I hereby award myself the right to do the necessary correcting in the hours and days that follow.) However, I will especially welcome comments from people who are already saying and doing what I have here merely got around to recommending.
Back in the late 40s George Kennan write a famous memo setting out a doctrine to contain the Soviet Union. That sort of thinking is needed now.
And at the same time the process of spreading the case for freedom and the open society, as happened when the West did the same to undermine the Russkies, must happen now. We need some new “Cold War Warriors”.
The Cold War has its novels and films. By contrast, it seems Hollywood is bankrolled by China to some extent: the new Tom Cruise film “Maverick” has been changed so as to not upset Beijing.
China is the centre of modern techno-totalitarianism, with its “smart cities” and all the rest of it. To fight against it, people are going to have to get serious. Worrying about hurt feelings and Dead White Males is a sign of how pathetic so many contemporary “intellectuals” are when set against the horror China with its organ harvesting and re-education camps.
Hong Kong reminds us to get serious again. It’s our West Berlin.
The ChiComs will be around in 100 years, and so will Hindu India. Whether the USA and the UK will still exist in a form which looks recognizable is doubtful. The “west” has largely abandoned the belief in truth (see transgender mania), and patriotism, and really any hope for the future (see birth rates for native born English and Americans and the global warming doom-mongers). In stark contrast, Chinese are patriotic, still believe in scientific truth, and with 1.4 billion Chinese today, there will be about 1 billion of them in the year 2120. China’s growth rate is slowing, but even now, when it has tied the US economy in size (based on PPP) its growth rate is double that of the US. China has lots of problems but the “west” is in much worse shape in just about every way that matters. We are a decadent society, our academics no longer believe that the men who built our culture over the last 2,000 years were right about anything. The Chinese, by contrast, have embraced their past. The “cultural revolution” is over in China, but here, it has just begun. I predict that Hong Kong will be a part of China, so will Taiwan, and most of South East Asia will become client states of China. It would take a massive revival in the belief in the VALUE of European culture and history to reverse this trend. Ironicaly, the protestors in Hong Kong seem to believe in western ideals more than we do. I see no sign that this will change anytime soon.
(While we’re at it, supporting the protestors in Iran….)
(While we’re at it, figuring out how to do better some version of our own democracy…. Which I think means teaching people not to be afraid of their neighbors’ freedom, even if it means the trash next door propose to grow tomatoes, eggplant, and ornamental cabbage in their front yard….)
.
But this is a very good posting, Brian. Thanks for it. And I wish I hadn’t packed away my bikini for the winter, so I could come tomorrow. S/B an excellent meeting.
Johnathan, good point also. But I’m not so sure the West, or at least we Provincials, were as solidly anti-Soviet anti-Communist as one could have wished, especially during the last 20-25 years of the Cold War. In that regard, Pres. Reagan must have had a backbone made of titanium.
If your national health service declines to treat you because you have spoken supposedly racist words and then you die, are you more dead or less dead than someone who has been killed for their organs?
As an American in his sixties, I was raised to believe that the populaces of the huge Communist blocs were (mostly) downtrodden, whipped prisoners cowering from the all-powerful despots, and that it was our duty as a free country to work towards rescuing those poor wretches from their fate by helping them in overthrowing their evil overlords.
Shan Zhen Li says, above, that Chinese are patriotic, and this comports with what knowledge I have gained about China over the last decade.
Obviously, these two outlooks are completely at odds with each other.
Mr. Micklethwaite speaks of how we can ” . . . start talking seriously about toppling the ChiComs . . . ” above, and it makes me wonder, in the face of my changing view of China, who we think we’d be serving in doing so.
We can abhor China’s expansionist tendencies, but, here in America, there’s a “glass houses” problem that needs to be dealt with first. We can hate communism itself, but its existence in China would seem to be a question that should be addressed by the Chinese – and they’ve never appeared to want to change it. If they’re truly patriotic, they’re patriotic to a communist state.
If “toppling the ChiComms” means working at the margins – trying to help the Uighurs, and other poorly-treated minorities – well, there’s merit to that, but I doubt we’d react well (here in the US) if China decided to work for the benefit of some of our underloved populations.
In short (too late!), I wonder if I and most people my age have been working off of an incorrect paradigm of China all of our lives. If the majority of Chinese support their government, my old view is clearly wrong.
Chinese Government is afraid of Chinese people. They are afraid that if they go in they can unleash something they can’t control.
I also suspect that who will do a bloodbath is afraid of being made a regime scapegoat or worse.
If we look at Chinese society today it is clear that the power is much more distributed because technology needs forces that. Many people is important run thousands of companies necessary for well being, that people that need to move freely, make millions decisions everyday.
Since society input are much more complex they are in doubt of what they can do without paying a big price.
bobby b (November 28, 2019 at 11:57 pm), Hitler’s Germany should have taught you that Stalin’s Russia and Mao’s China, though never possessing the strength of support in adversity that Nazi Germany did, were obviously able to control and deploy their populations. Unlike the Nazis, the communists could never win mass elections under even moderately free conditions and the recent election in HongKong demonstrates this (by contrast, the Nazis always won the 1930s elections in Danzig). The ChiComs would be quite able to lose an election to a HongKong-backed party even today were any such election holdable, never mind after a few years of truly open un-fearful access to information.
We do indeed have a huge problem in the west that we no longer present a confident and above-all free-speech-endorsing society towards the Chinese. Cleaning up our own act is needful here – but immensely needful anyway.
Shan Zhen Li (November 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm) should remember the fun Conquest had in the 90s with those who mocked him decades earlier for expecting the in-print-ness of Dr Zhivago to outlive Russian communism. In 1922 or 1925 (depending how you date it and assuming Niall mathematics-degree Kilmartin can count – Einstein famously couldn’t) the ChiComs will have ruled longer than the RussComs. I daresay they’ll make it – but Xi may not).
I admit that my reading of the situation is entirely dependent on the meaning of the term “patriotic” in Shan Zhen Li’s comment.
One version of this term calls forth the picture of a people wholly invested in the character and principles that their nation-state currently serves, in ways commonly associated with how a nation can pull together in times of war. This is, for lack of a better term, flag-waving patriotism.
The other version is the nationalistic one, in which the people love and respect their own history and traditions and character as a people. In this version, there is no implication that they love their current leaders or government – it’s mostly that they simply love themselves as a people.
Given the remainder of Shan Zhen Li’s comment, I interpreted his use of “patriotic” in the first sense – which leaves me thinking that the Chinese people are more invested in their current path than a people who were simply (in your words) controlled and deployed. “Patriotic”, in this sense, can not mean cowed, or even ignored. It has an active, willing, enthusiastic flavor.
I’d be happier if Shan Zhen Li actually meant patriotic in the nationalistic sense – a sort of “we’re the great and noble Middle Kingdom, the oldest and highest civilization of people” way with no particular love for the CPC, because those people would be people to whom we could talk. If they’re not, then I can’t see us having much to say to each other, nor can I see any moral duty for us to “rescue” them from their (desired) fate.
“Given the remainder of Shan Zhen Li’s comment, I interpreted his use of “patriotic” in the first sense”
Dunno. I read it as an attempt to claim that China was more right-wing/conservative/traditionalist than the West. Like you, I’m unclear on whether he’s referring to the people or the elite ruling it. On the one hand, in talking about the West’s academics he seems to be referring to the elite. But if he’s saying the same about China, that the Communist Chinese leadership are more right-wing/conservative than Western elites, even lefty ones, then I find that… umm… a bit hard to believe. But if he’s talking about the people, as the bit about birth rates might suggest, then it would appear he’s saying they’re the same as us – a left-wing elite ruling over a right-wing people. Only they’re better, because they haven’t surrendered to their elites, or dropped their birth-rate at the elite’s direction…
If patriotism is compulsory and their public behaviour constantly monitored, how can you tell what somebody really thinks about their own country? As secret right-wingers, do they approve of what their country is doing to places like Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong, or propping up the Norks?
I’m not sure what to make of it. It looks a bit like a stitched-together collection of comforting right-wing tropes being wrapped around an expansionist, brutally authoritarian, still-nominally-Communist China.
And because most of us don’t know many non-elite Chinese, what with them not being allowed to come out and play with the other kids here on the internet to tell us what it’s really like, it’s hard to say whether there’s anything in it. And maybe if the Chinese are actually traditionalist conservative right-wingers in leftist disguise, maybe we should support their takeover of the world? Hmm.
Well, I try to keep an open mind, and it’s true that China are a lot less Communist and Authoritarian than they used to be. They care about world opinion, they care about trade, they want Western living standards. But then, I think that sort of implies that Chinese culture is rapidly changing, too, and thus in a hundred years their culture won’t be recognisably the same, either. It will have a family resemblance, just as our European-originated culture has a family resemblance to our own colonialist, expansionist, slave-trading, somewhat-authoritarian history. But no, it won’t be the same. Change is constant.
Goddamit. My laptop just died halfway through very long comment.
And it was an uncharacteristically brilliant comment where I argued persuasively, and unassailably, that that statement is indeed true, due to the resurgence of Neo-Confucianism since Xi Jinping took over, focusing on pride in traditional Chinese history, a faith in hierarchy and a national-collectivism (the two being complimentary in this case), based on extolling the virtues of revering your elders and superiors (ie. your betters), and subsuming your individual desires in order to better serve the state.
And that this focus is deliberate, fostering a nationalism and pride based in traditional values (what? you don’t respect your parents?) set against the decadence of the west, what with our rock-and-roll music and our miniskirts (although I don’t have the legs for them anymore).
I also proposed that, directionally, they might be better off, nowadays, referred to as state-capitalism (oxymoron?), or perhaps even *gasp* quasi-fascist rather than Communist.
Anyway, it was a brilliant comment *grumble*, and now I’m just going to have to offer the above summary, while consoling myself with prodding Mr. Kilmartin for this:
(Especially since I have form for also being wrong by an entire century when commenting)
Very small sample size alert, but my experience is that those who were educated in the West, or who have worked/lived in the West (including Australia, obvs) have very different views than those who have only ever known China, or who only know the west through movies or even through vacations. But they’re nervous about speaking too brashly about it.
I’d suggest that it depends on your definitions. Socially conservative? Very much. Optimistic free-marketeers in favour of decentralised decision-making and light-touch regulation? Not so much.
(Again, I’ll stress that I’m basing that on small-sample-sizes, general impressions and anecdotal personal experience. I’m not an expert nor a scholar on the subject)
Glad I offer consolation. 🙂 I could pretend the 19/20 mixup was a clever riff on my not-count joke – but I was in fact focussed (evidently rather too focussed) on getting the decades right. A case where the old saw “Take care of the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves” didn’t work out.
Bit of a strange claim given the history of the one-child policy.
China has historically been ruled by emperors and emperor Xi* is no exception. The economic advances under Emperor Deng* have greatly advanced the average Chinese but they also understand that every emperor rules with a “mandate from heaven” which may be withdrawn if the dynasty doesn’t uphold its end of the deal. Economic disengagement right now severely undermines Xi’s standing and with him that of the Communist party. Banks are already failing across China and news of the happenings in Hong Kong will get around sooner or later.
Keep the economic pressure up and heaven’s mandate will evaporate.
*It is of course, the emperors prerogative to call himself anything he wants.
I do not know if liberty will win or lose in Hong Kong – I think it will lose, but then I am depressive (what used to be called someone subject to melancholia).
But I do believe that liberty can not exist in Hong Kong alone – either liberty will be crushed in Hong Kong, or the dictatorship in the rest of China will fall. And its “Social Credit” totalitarianism along with it.
Astonishingly and horribly – much of Western Big Business (including almost all of Silicon Valley) will be very upset if the totalitarian regime in China falls. They, the Western “liberal” Corporations, want to crush freedom all over the world – because they are run by the “educated”, people educated in school and university to hate and despise liberty – especially the liberty of ordinary people.
Shan Zhen Li (Shan Zhen Li November 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm) is correct in that western civilisation’s lack of faith in the rationale behind its own existence could spell its doom.
However, his faith in the self confidence of the current civilisation in China might well be misplaced.
China’s current energy and survival is largely based on its sales to, and gain from, the “decadent” West.
What would happen if the West ceased to exist(as he foresees) and there is no longer anyone to buy slave-labour goods from China?
In the UK we need to root out and defeat and de-fund our own Communists, and those who cringe before them, first. To stop the Chicoms, first buy as little from China as possible, no easy task. Second, tell it as it is about China, like the wonderful China Uncensored YT channel.
Shan Zhen Li above says that
I’d say that’s fairly accurate, but the Chicoms ‘cherry-pick’ what suits them from the past and use it to big up the present, perhaps a bit like Stalin’s ‘patriotic revival’ once the Wehrmacht crossed his borders, but certainly they seem to have been to their nadir and are rising up, whereas the West hasn’t even opened its parachute yet. The Maoist simplification of characters has, I’m told, left many Chinese unable to read some old characters, concealing a lot of the past from many at present, and it has the demographic aftermath of the one-child policy to contend with as that works its way through to a fertility crash.
I suppose the issue is whether the many faults of China’s economic system and its huge State sector overwhelm the impressively-growing ‘private’ sector, in which there is no security of property rights
I assumed dry wit 😉
You’re bob-on with that. The current regime is not enormously dissimilar to that of, say, a hundred and fifty years ago (different to one hundred years ago, though, I think, as in the circumstances that allowed Mao to come to power).
They just have better technology.
Genuine question, Mr Ed: if I can source a product from China cheaper than I can from elsewhere (I used to be a retail buyer), should I not?
(Ignore any implications for my job security!)
I’ve been in sectors where I’ve had 20% market share in the UK (one in five of you lot are currently sitting on a sofa or chair that I bought. Now say thank you 😀 ), so that’s an awful lot of people that would have had to spend more money.
“Shan Zhen Li (Shan Zhen Li November 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm) is correct in that western civilisation’s lack of faith in the rationale behind its own existence could spell its doom.”
What *is* the rationale behind our own existence?
“Because it’s *us*”?
Or because we follow principles that are morally superior?
And what happens to that rationale when we forget or ignore those moral principles in our attempt to win?
“In the UK we need to root out and defeat and de-fund our own Communists, and those who cringe before them, first.”
Because this is how we can best defend the principles of Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Belief that make us better than them?
“I assumed dry wit 😉”
Quite so!
“Genuine question, Mr Ed: if I can source a product from China cheaper than I can from elsewhere (I used to be a retail buyer), should I not?”
You should source as much as possible from China, but insist on extensive and expensive evidence that human rights were granted in their production. Make it clear that getting a reputation for complying with human rights will make it much easier and much more profitable for them. Sympathise with their difficulties in producing credible evidence, when their government forbids open and honest speech. Point out all the obstacles that repressive government puts in the way of more profitable trade. But explain that there’s nothing you can do about it – if you was discovered to have been selling goods made by immoral forms of labour or by people not granted their rights, you’d rightly lose business here in the West, and so would they. Worse, if they got caught faking the evidence, it would make future trade twice as expensive because of the need to prove the new evidence hadn’t been faked. Explain all the extra difficulties and costs and risks that China’s reputation imposes, and how much profit that is costing them.
That said, it’s probably not necessary. Economic development will inevitably eventually run out of people with the skills to do what you need doing, which will mean they need to offer better conditions to get workers. We in the West did not get better working conditions and political freedom because the ruling elite here took pity on us out of the kindness of their loving hearts. They did so because they had to, because economic development forced them to. Simply doing business with them funds the education, training, experience and then the specialisation and division of labour that drives the need for political freedom. Markets cannot work under centralised control, and the marketplace of ideas is no different. If you want your people to innovate as fast as the West does, to develop new technology, they need freedom to do so. And you need their cooperation – you can no longer just order them around.
Those who would force compliance with their own will by erecting barriers to trade, by cutting off funding, by banning and regulating, exclude the competition that is the wellspring of their own advancement and fitness for survival. You beat the competition by being visibly *better* than them, and giving people the free choice.
A Dodo lives on an island with no predators, surrounded by the ‘impregnable walls’ of miles of open ocean. Gazelles have to continually compete to evade the lions. Gazelles are fast and graceful. Dodos are wiped out the moment their walls are breached. Competition produces continual progress. Walls and barriers are the coffin in which the corpse of progress is buried.
There’s another nice example of defeating the authoritarians here.
China is obviously a much bigger job than that, but it’s not all doom and gloom.
The facile answer would be that the true price of Chicom goods is much higher as it comes at the cost of feeding the Red Tyrants. My view is that it is a matter of personal choice for the consumer, so do what your contract with your employer or client requires and, if you wish, point out the costs.
When I have rejected goods made in Red China on that basis alone, I have not infrequenrtly been told by shop assistants that they understand and that a lot pf people take that view. Clearly most don’t.
And when the final reckoning comes, where will you hide? 😮
Essentially my approach. But, y’know, small cog and all that.
What will that look like? This “final reckoning” of yours?
Describe it. In detail.
What, there’s going to be some mass reckoning against Tesco, Sainsburys, Argos, Dixons for daring to buy from Teh China!!n111one!n!!?
ROFL!
I dunno. Where should I hide? You tell me. Panama? The Cayman Islands?
*Nods quietly*
Good post.
ns,
Perhaps the final reckoning might take the form of the Chicoms finding that you are a tissue match…
The Chicoms far more closely resemble early 20th century Japan than they do Germany.
Germany, with a few relatively nearby located exceptions, did not expect the loyalty of its diaspora, Japan most certainly did (it’s forgotten that the persecution of the Nisei in the US and Canada during WW2 was in large part a reaction to the actions of some Nisei in Hawaii after Pearl Harbor)
Germany had a deep economy that was robust on its own and could be maintained largely on internal markets, Japan was an industrial up & comer but had no depth and was largely limited by a lack of access to resources, and they pursued a neocolonial plan to get the resources they needed (similar to China’s current African strategy). Japan was overwhelmingly dependent on trade (albeit for the opposite reason to China today)
Germany was reacting to real military threats from their neighbours (largely France) as fallout of the Franco-Prussian war. Japan (and China) were the military threat.
Germany is not a great model to understand China, Imperial Japan is much closer.
We should encourage 500 million immigrants from poor areas surrounding China to illegally cross the border and settle there. Within a couple of generations there won’t be a “China”, just a giant refugee camp fighting over who gets to take the greatest spoils from the locals.
“If the ChiComs won’t let Hong Kong be…”
Can there be a more delusional statement? Hong Kong is an integral part of China, and aside from the colonial interlude, has been for centuries. And the Chicoms are the legitimate rulers of China, even without elections.
And this,
“Those district rat-catcher (or whatever) elections..”
That is a statement of contempt for the voters of Hong Kong and for democracy itself. And the “rat catcher” vote is the real story, not the rioters, who are by and large an American astroturf operation. The riots and rioters have no popular support.
Hong Kong has many problems. The main problem is that it is now a second tier city in China. Several mainland cities, like Shanghai, offer much higher wages and a higher standards of living than does Hong Kong. Young people in Hong Kong have no real future. There are few well-paying jobs, and housing is priced out of reach. Hong Kong is not the Chinese economic doorway to the world. Its financial markets are secondary to Shanghai. And the One Belt One Road initiative bypasses Hong Kong entirely.
The real hope for Hong Kong and China lies in the people for voted for the rat-catchers.