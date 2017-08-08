We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Becoming more widely noticed

· Liberty · Self-Defence

Political correctness is like HIV: after you’ve caught either, something that you could otherwise deal with easily can kill you.

Somewhere after 9/11, with Bush having informed us all about the fundamental and undeniable peacefulness of Islam, I began to think of our own governments as the HIV virus, preparing the welcoming ground for pneumonia that usually follows and eventually kills you. Islam is just one particular strain of bacteria causing common and normally non-lethal pneumonia.

– Alisa, commenter of this parish, two months ago

And note that one guy, by triggering internal SJW craziness, has done more PR harm to Google than has been done since its inception. It’s like an autoimmune disease.

instapundit today

August 8th, 2017 |

2 comments to Becoming more widely noticed

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    August 8, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Google “strongly supports the right of staff to express themselves” – but will fire you for wrongthink.

  • Mr Ed
    August 8, 2017 at 10:37 am

    It all is a distant and purely contractual echo of Mao’s Hundred Flowers campaign.

    It was launched by Mao Zedong in May 1956 and was underpinned by the phrase “Let a hundred flowers bloom, let a hundred schools of thought contend”. Many interpreted the Hundred Flowers movement as a ‘Beijing Spring’, a period of liberalisation and ideological relaxation. But within a year, Mao Zedong had abandoned his new-found tolerance for new ideas and opinions. Those who had voiced criticisms of the CCP and its government were themselves targeted, most notably during the Anti-Rightist campaign (1957). Historians remain divided whether the Hundred Flowers campaign was an error of judgement on Mao’s part – or a deliberate ploy to coax dissidents into the open. Mao himself claimed it was the latter, suggesting he had “enticed the snakes out of their caves”.

