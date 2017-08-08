Becoming more widely noticed

Political correctness is like HIV: after you’ve caught either, something that you could otherwise deal with easily can kill you.
Somewhere after 9/11, with Bush having informed us all about the fundamental and undeniable peacefulness of Islam, I began to think of our own governments as the HIV virus, preparing the welcoming ground for pneumonia that usually follows and eventually kills you. Islam is just one particular strain of bacteria causing common and normally non-lethal pneumonia.
– Alisa, commenter of this parish, two months ago
And note that one guy, by triggering internal SJW craziness, has done more PR harm to Google than has been done since its inception. It’s like an autoimmune disease.
– instapundit today
Google “strongly supports the right of staff to express themselves” – but will fire you for wrongthink.
It all is a distant and purely contractual echo of Mao’s Hundred Flowers campaign.