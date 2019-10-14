What did Trump just do in Syria?

The New York Times is scathing about President Trump’s decision to pull US troops out of Syria and let the Turks invade:
President Trump’s acquiescence to Turkey’s move to send troops deep inside Syrian territory has in only one week’s time turned into a bloody carnage, forced the abandonment of a successful five-year-long American project to keep the peace on a volatile border, and given an unanticipated victory to four American adversaries: Russia, Iran, the Syrian government and the Islamic State.
Rarely has a presidential decision resulted so immediately in what his own party leaders have described as disastrous consequences for American allies and interests. How this decision happened — springing from an “off-script moment” with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, in the words of a senior American diplomat — likely will be debated for years by historians, Middle East experts and conspiracy theorists.
But this much already is clear: Mr. Trump ignored months of warnings from his advisers about what calamities likely would ensue if he followed his instincts to pull back from Syria and abandon America’s longtime allies, the Kurds. He had no Plan B, other than to leave. The only surprise is how swiftly it all collapsed around the president and his depleted, inexperienced foreign policy team.
That sounds very bad to me. I support two entities in the Middle East (and am deeply suspicious of all other entities): Israel, and the Kurds. Has Trump just shafted the Kurds? If the above is right, it would seem so.
I seem vaguely to recall being told that “the Kurds” come in two varieties. There are the Bad Kurds who are Marxist idiots, and who are fighting Turkey (also bad) rather idiotically. And then there are the Good Kurds, further east, who are fighting other religious fundamentalists and who are far more sensible. That could be drivel, either because it was drivel to start with or because I have remembered it all wrong and turned it into drivel. But if not drivel, might something like that have a bearing on what Trump has just done? Or on what he thinks he has done?
My earlier posting re the Kurds was an exercise in libertarian fundamentalism. Now I am asking about the rights and wrongs of an actual foreign policy decision, in an imperfect world, but a world capable of being made horribly worse. It’s one thing to regret a bad situation, caused by previous bad decisions made earlier, by others. It’s quite another to make that situation far worse, with yet another bad decision, to just turn the clock back, come what may, in circumstances where it actually can’t be turned back. “You wouldn’t start from here? Welcome to the world, Mr President. Here is where you now are and you must play the ball where it now lies, rather than from where you say you would have landed it.” Etcetera.
To put all this another way, is Trump as “impulsive” as his critics have long been saying? Until now, he has impressed me a lot. His “impulses” have seemed, on the whole, rather smart. He has, as we often like to say here, at least been making all the right enemies. But as of now, this Syria decision seems dumb. So, is the NYT just doing fake news, again? If not, can what Trump just did be persuasively defended?
Comments please.
Send British troops to defend the feckless Kurds. Enough Americans have died for them.
Every word in every article in the New York Times about Trump is a lie, including ‘and’ and ‘the’.
The Kurds are another crazy murderous bunch of middle east savages who for a brief time fought with the US. There has never been a treaty, a promise or anything like it. One cannot betray an obligation or promise which has never existed.
“Has Trump just shafted the Kurds?”
Yes, obviously. But I don’t think Trump should take the entire blame. The isolationist stance is a popular one in the USA, and as Trump says, it’s a part of the populist platform on which he got elected.
It was particularly perfidious in this case to pull out so fast and with so little notice that the Kurds had no time to negotiate any alternative protection from other countries – a NATO peacekeeping force, for example – but I wouldn’t be surprised if the resulting easily predictable massacre/genocide was part of the point.
It’s a dual lesson – the Europeans have been bitching and moaning about the USA’s attempts to stomp on dictators and totalitarians for decades. Iran today. Iraq previously. And they barely lift a finger to help. They’ve been wooing Erdogan, despite him being an obvious Islamist bastard, and trying to buy his cooperation. Well, now they’ve got a taste of the consequences when America stops playing policeman, and they’re asked to take over. I doubt the lesson will be taken, but I suppose you’ve got to try. And there’s a lesson back home to the isolationists – you’ve got what you wanted, and now you’re going to be seen as the self-centred scum responsible for the back-stabbing treacherous genocide of your own allies at the hands of Communist-backed Islamists. Again, I doubt anyone its directed at will see it that way, but it’s worth a try.
The lesson I worry about, though, is the one it teaches to the victims of the totalitarian butchers in the Middle East. America is not your friend. America is not interested in your freedom, only their own. America will stab you in the back and abandon you to the dictators as soon as supporting you becomes politically inconvenient. So you’re better off knuckling under to the tyrants in future, and refusing to cooperate with the Americans.
To the Jihadi recruiters, this is pure Gold. It’s an Islamic State terrorist’s wet dream. You’ve just unleashed ISIS again, turned the Kurds against you, scared off any other group in the Middle East who might in future consider supporting you, and handed a golden propaganda opportunity to every Islamist wanting to present America as the Great Satan. Frankly, it makes *me* want to join the Jihad! I can only imagine what it will do you impressionable young men across the Islamic world.
If this is meant to be a lesson to the world in what happens when the USA abandons the defence of freedom, I fear it will be an expensive one.
On the other hand – compared to much of the history of the Middle East, this is about typical, so I guess it could be argued that it’s not going to change anything very much. There have been genocides and attempted genocides before. There have been wars and broken alliances and Western treachery before. What’s one more?
From the reporting, he removed either 50 or 500 troops. Either amount, but especially the lower, would have no impact on the two sides (Turkey and the Kurds) if they wanted to open the guns and start blazing away – only the fact that we were there held them back. Which frankly makes us a totem and for our troops, a target. Recall Beirut. The Kurds are not a singular group. It is like saying ‘American Indians’. There are more factions in that Tribe than fingers on our hands. I’m sure they ALL pay lipservice, but are they ALL really OUR allies? Pakistan is nominally an ally, so is India and they are staring at each other with death in their eyes. Which side would we take in a shooting war between them?
Turkey is a NATO ally. A godawful shitty one, but by Treaty, an ally. We are bound to support them in a conflict. We have no such agreement with the Kurds…It would be like having an agreement with the Sunnis in Iraq but not the Shiites. Hell…Iraq has three groups with different agendas and we theoretically support all three, but not by standing between them.
I consider the pullout necessary. And yes, if Europe thinks it was a terrible idea, let them put THEIR troops, not NATO troops, into the positions. I don’t like leaving the Kurds happening, but apparently we’ve been doing it for 25 years, via every administration. And if it WAS only 50 troops from the area, NOT doing so was criminal negligence.
Thanks for the comments so far.
This seems relevant.
50 troops. That’s what he removed. And I suspect he did so after Erdogan indicated he was going.
So now, Erdogan sits on about 3.5 million people – Syrians? – looking to run to Europe for refuge. Europe has been acting outraged about this, but acting outraged doesn’t help much. Now, it would appear that, if they don’t want those 3.5 million people, they’ll have to do something more. I’ve learned that Trump seems to excel at feints within feints, and pulling Europe into this mess would be a neat feint.
(Yes, the Kurds come from two main separate groups. Find Rand Paul’s recent interview on this topic for some clarity.)
Supporting the Kurds was always a front for, among other things, maintaining forever war and checking Iran. Trump has barely even done anything here and the usual warmongers (NYT, and apparently this otherwise intelligent website) have lost their minds.
Any comments about so-called isolationism certainly don’t describe the reality of American foreign policy. Over 1,000 military bases in over 90 countries and tentacles in virtually every political process in the world. This type of ignorant foreign policy has consequences, like creating new terrorists and enemies of otherwise indifferent people.
A policy of non-interventionist also has consequences, primarily not killing millions around the world, sending citizens to die for nothing or strangling the domestic economy.
Neocon interventionists need not worry though. American forever war is here to stay. It won’t be long before some other poor, unfortunate country is bombed into liberation and made a western utopia like Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, etc etc etc
And who was it that taught that lesson? Trump, when he removed fifty soldiers from the region? (Not exactly a huge move, unless you’re one of those fifty soldiers.) Or those who turned this into a huge “omigawd he’s done evil again!” theater for partisan gain? It’s those people who are pounding your lesson home to the rest of the world – dishonestly.
“You’re right.”
“You’re right.”
In chorus: “But you just said I’m right!”
“What can I say? You’re both right.”
Feels like The Sith redux (I repeat myself), but OTOH even 500 troops is not a large force … depending on circumstances.
OTOOH, the symbolism alone ….
Maybe Trump figured it is someone else turn to worry about the Middle East (especially with fracking going a long way to energy independence for the USA). The dear leaders in Brussels certainly haven’t contributed anything except the usual smarmy remarks and attempts to kiss ass with Iran (opportunities for French oil companies are important enough to ignore any nuclear weapon programs). With Assad still in power and nobody willing to guarantee a Kurdish state the Kurds would have to reconcile with Assad anyways.
There is a lot of the usual “Orange man bad” outrage, but I haven’t seen any decent analysis giving some achievable strategic goals for the USA in Syria after the defeat of ISIS.
@Nullius in Verba: I think after Obama’s farcial policies on the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, “junior varsity” ISIS and his support for Irans mullahs/nuclear weapons program depending on Americas protection is a hard sell in any case.
What to think of this? Right now we can only speculate. There’s a lot of uncertainty, not least due to lack of information. That means: we can’t judge this decision just yet.
Trump surely has somewhat better information than we do, but, then again, with the U.S. IC constantly trying to manipulate, gaslight, and bring down the President, maybe not!
So that’s my take: it’s too soon to tell.
But we can speculate about ways in which this goes.
Here’s some possibilities and facts:
– The Turks may get bogged down.
– The Syrian Kurds have already decided to ally with Assad, and thus, too, Russia, which does possibly lead to Turkey getting bogged down. (Russia, here, is playing all sides, what with the sales of SAMs to Turkey, but still, Assad is much more important to Putin than driving the Turkish wedge in NATO further in. Erdogan surely understands this.)
– Trump couldn’t directly protect the Kurds against Turkey and keep Turkey-is-a-member-of-NATO appearances. That might have led to a lot of trouble. Kicking a member of NATO out may not be easy, and in this case one of the bigger challenges would be extricating American kit (including nuclear weapons) from Incirlik.
– Iraqi Kurdistan is safe. Erdogan wouldn’t invade Iraq, as that would pit him against the U.S., while increasing his conflict with Iran.
– Trump has already tweeted that he’s working with Lindsey Graham and others on drafting economic sanctions against Turkey.
My speculation: Erdogan’s Syria adventure will be brief, and its end quiet. He’ll keep a small buffer zone under occupation so he can declare victory, with occasional raids on YPG/PKK positions, but mostly there will be no prolonged state of active war as such. That’s my take. I won’t speculate as to economic sanctions, but their specter will be one of the things moving Erdogan to keep from doing what he really wants.
I hope any sanctions are light to begin with, with the implied threat to make them heavier. If heavy sanctions are imposed before Erdogan has a chance to declare victory, then he’ll be better off staying in for the duration — that could actually be a better outcome, since it could be his downfall, but with all the uncertainties, I wouldn’t count on it.
That brings me to one more thought re: Trump. The man is clearly very smart, and he may be hoping to steer the situation towards an outcome where Erdogan blinks, in which case Trump himself can declare victory while also demonstrating superior statesmanship while bringing the boys home. In terms of electoral politics, any outcome which can be said to fit that narrative will be a win-win for Trump. There’s a lot of time between now and the election for the situation to evolve towards a better outcome. And there are a lot of levers that Trump can use to steer the situation’s evolution, such as sanctions, sending weapons to the Kurds, etc, so I think it wouldn’t be safe to bet against Trump on this one.
Of course, in general I’m of the mind that one should not bet against Trump. This is partly biased by my own policy preferences (which evidently align with his well enough). But he’s had a very eventful 2.7 years in office, and he’s done fairly well considering all the traps that have been set for him to fall into. One should not underestimate him.
By the end of Trumps eight years in office, he will have made some mistakes. I suspect this one won’t be one of those.
According to Richard Fernandez, who seldom gets things wrong, it takes unanimity amongst NATO members – including Turkey – to kick Turkey out.
NV:
You’re late to this conclusion. Obama taught everyone this lesson when he liquidated Qaddafi after Qaddafi had made a peace deal with Bush. As terrible as Qaddafi was, his deal giving up his centrifuges (which led to the discovery of the A. Q. Kahn nuclear proliferation network and Iran’s nuclear weapons program) in exchange for peace should have been respected.
Obama also betrayed our Iraqi allies and left them to the Iranian and ISIS wolves.
In fact, this is a lesson the entire world has learned over and over for the last so many decades. The U.S. always runs out of patience eventually and pulls up stakes. And I wouldn’t really blame the U.S. or its people for this. Others have to do their part instead of letting the U.S. do all the work. Locals too have to do their part. Not every war can be won. Not every peace can be won.
Still, as betrayals go, Obama’s are something else.
And as to the Kurds, I’m fairly certain that they’ll end up OK (see my other reply just above).
bobby:
Sure, but what the treaty says exactly, and the actual procedure that would be used if it came to it, need not be the same thing.
If push comes to shove, I think the U.S. should leave NATO and then immediately form a new alliance with the UK and Poland, and maybe a few others. But well before we get there we should quietly withdraw all the nuclear kit from Incirlik.
No matter what America does, people scream at us. Depending on the details, it may be different people screaming – but that, too, is a detail.
No matter what the Middle East does, it’s going to involve people being slaughtered by religious fanatics.
The best America can do is nothing at all, unless the religious fanatics start doing their slaughter in America. Then the reply should involve bombs and Special Forces. It costs less that way. If they want to be civilized, they can do it themselves. If they ask to be punished, that we can do. But there’s no reason to make it a long-term proposition.
“50 troops. That’s what he removed.”
The stories I’m reading say he announced the intention last December to remove the 2000 troops they had there, but then only removed about half. The current event is due to the removal of the remaining 1000. Although some are saying that he removed them from the border area, not from Syria entirely. Also, there is a report of the removal of about 50 from the immediate zone of the fighting, which I think is where this is coming from.
Of course, the point of their presence was symbolic. It’s not that 1000 American troops were proposing to hold off the entire Turkish Army, but the perception was that if Turkey invaded and those American soldiers got killed. America would declare war on Turkey. Their presence was a guarantor of peace.
But if so it was also a bluff. Turkey said they were going to invade anyway, and America turned tail.
https://southfront.org/us-secretary-of-defense-we-didnt-sign-up-to-fight-the-turks-on-behalf-of-sdf/
Tracy Cole:
Bingo. When the virtue signalers go into overdrive, but fail to do anything else even when they could, that tells you that theirs is Fake Outrage. Very Fake Outrage.
MC(L):
The ABC news report is hilarious side-by-side with that Knob Creek gun range video from 2010. The anchor’s dramatic reading of his lines sounds very, very bloody fake when you find out about the fake footage.
But onto a more important question: why are the gun ranges near me nowhere near as fun as Knob Creek?!
Gosh, yes. Overdue.
Good explanation of the situation here.
NV:
Do we know what a war between the U.S. and Turkey would look like? The first thing that would happen would be that the Turks would take our troops (and nuclear weapons) in Incirlik hostage.
Trump’s pronouncements make it clear that he’s aware of that perception, and that he’s working to make Erdogan pay a stiff price if he makes Trump look bad.
Moreover, I think the Kurds will do just fine. Turkey will get bogged down if Erdogan insists, unless Erdogan finds a way to declare victory quickly.
“Do we know what a war between the U.S. and Turkey would look like? The first thing that would happen would be that the Turks would take our troops (and nuclear weapons) in Incirlik hostage.”
Interesting concept. How do you take someone with nuclear weapons hostage?
NV:
It’s not like the U.S. would immediately respond by nuking Ankara.
It’s not like the U.S. would immediately respond by nuking Ankara.
Why not? What’s the point in having nuclear weapons if you can never use them? What’s the point in having nuclear weapons, or an army for that matter, if even Turkey can walk roughshod all over you and your troops, and you’ll do nothing about it? And they and everyone else knows you won’t?
They’re only a deterrent if you can convince people you’ll actually use them. Once you get to the stage where everyone knows you won’t, it doesn’t matter how big or expensive your army is, it’s powerless and useless.
Fundamentally, that’s the reason the Europeans got rid of all their armies. In a political atmosphere where invasions and wars and weapons are politically toxic, you can’t actually use them. So they’re a huge waste of money. Might as well spend the money on something useful.
I just remembered this.
https://www.springfieldspringfield.co.uk/view_episode_scripts.php?tv-show=yes-prime-minister-1986&episode=s01e01
The New York Times is scathing about President Trump’s decision……..
Well I’m shocked…
So here is what I don’t understand. American special forces have been there for what, five years? Twenty years in Iraq.
We are told we are there to work with the locals, help train and defend them.
So my question is, after all that training, after all the military equipment we give them (usually for free) why the hell can’t they defend themselves?
NV:
They could be used when only one country had them. With only a few countries having them, and everyone able to ascertain who used them when any are used, it’s much harder to actually use them. With many countries having them, plausible deniability may prevent MAD from functioning, thus you might see their actual use again. This is why it’s so important to keep Iran and others from developing nuclear weapons.
As to strategic nukes, the best we can hope for is that indeed, they’re never used. When they are used, very many of them will be.
Tactical nukes are more likely to be used because the specter of strategic nuclear war will still be too much. But still, nuking Ankara would be “strategic”, not “tactical”.
No, they disarmed because they got protection for free from the U.S., and because the biggest old threat (Russia) became a paper tiger. But Europe has ambitions that require a military, and they have concerns other than Russia that also require a military.
“So my question is, after all that training, after all the military equipment we give them (usually for free) why the hell can’t they defend themselves?”
The Turks fly F16s. (Supplied by …) What did we give the Kurds for taking out F16s?
“No, they disarmed because they got protection for free from the U.S., and because the biggest old threat (Russia) became a paper tiger.”
Russia is a paper tiger? Err, OK…
So what do we need nuclear weapons or an army for?
Nuclear weapons are to be used when facing an existential threat, not for a bush war in some 3rd grade sandpit. As an aside: Brexit will make Europe even more of a toothless old man. Which is a good thing, because the Obama/Merkel disasters in Ukraine and Libya don’t need to be repeated elsewhere.
@Nullius in Verba
The Turks fly F16s. (Supplied by …) What did we give the Kurds for taking out F16s?
And is there some reason Kurds can’t fly F-16s? I’d remind you that the Kurdish population is three times larger than that of Israel (though admittedly they don’t all live in the disputed region) and there is a very good reason that neither Turkey nor Syria isn’t invading Israel. (And that reason is not because they love them so much.)
“And is there some reason Kurds can’t fly F-16s?”
Yes. Because they’re a ragtag of rebel hillbilly mountain men who have spent the past few decades being kept down as a powerless oppressed minority under Assad. They were a sufficient infantry against the equally ragtag ISIS, but they’re no match for a modern military force. Israel, by contrast, actually *run* the country they live in, and control their own government.
Rebellious citizens can’t directly fight a government, with the resources of an entire nation of taxpayers at their disposal. Assad has gassed entire towns for rebelling. And I’m sure nobody has forgotten what Turkey did to the Armenians.
People act like it’s their choice to submit under the boot of their oppressor, and because they haven’t overthrown the tyrant themselves, they don’t deserve any help. 11,000 Kurds died in the war against ISIS, fighting on the side of the Americans. But they’d have never stood a chance without a government on their side. It’s the same living under any dictatorship.
Found this just now by coincidence on one of my check in once a week blogs.
https://mydailykona.blogspot.com/2019/10/post-about-kurds.html
Apparently written by an American soldier with experience of the Kurds, Iraq etc.
@Nullius in Verba
Rebellious citizens can’t directly fight a government, with the resources of an entire nation of taxpayers at their disposal.
They seem to have access to the resources of the entire nation of American tax payers. And if they are a rag tag band of mountain men (and apparently, according to my facebook page a considerable number of women) then that is entirely the Americans fault. If you saw the ragtag bunch of losers who arrive at Parris Island a few times a year you’d wonder why The Bahamas Military couldn’t successfully carry out an invasion of Florida.
Now if you ask me why the President withdrew a few hundred troops from Kurdistan, demanding that they defend themselves, without first withdrawing a few tens of thousands of troops from Germany, demanding that the Germans defend themselves, I would certainly concede that you had a valid point.
2. One of the largest Kurdish cities on earth is Nashville, Tennessee.
2. There is nothing on earth that President Trump could do that the New York Times would not label a catastrophe.
3. Nothing between Trieste and Agadir is worth the death of a single GI from East Los Angeles, or spending his hotel maid mother’s tax money.
4. The New York Times editors and anyone else who wants someone to fight for “the Kurds”, head on over. Or write a check. No one is stopping you.
What exactly is the US supposed to do to protect the Kurds?
Invade Syria, fight our way through Assad controlled territory so we can fight Turkey to keep them out of Syria?
Or maybe a more sternly worded warning would have stopped them.
Also, Congress never authorized us to send any troops to Syria, except by a very strained reading of fighting ISIS as an Al Qaeda successor organization.
There are a lot of congressmembers running their mouths off about how awful the withdrawal is. Have any of them proposed a bill authorizing sending troops to Syria to protect the Kurds, and fight whoever gets in the way of that, presumably Assad’s forces, Turkey’s forces and maybe Russia?
Because that’s actually Congress’s job, not the President’s.
FWIW, a grunt’s perception of our great allies the Kurds.
I’ve heard these thoughts echoed by others who were in the region. We’ve let the perception become a sort of “Noble Savage” thing with the Kurds, and there doesn’t appear to be much nobility.