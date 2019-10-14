Lionel Shriver, writing in the Spectator:
For American schools, the sole purpose of turning ‘diversity’ into a crowning educational asset has been to disguise the affirmative action that these same universities once openly pursued and now can legally enforce only by calling the practice something else. Fifty years ago, the notion took hold in the US that racial equality would never evolve naturally, but had to be socially engineered by giving historically disadvantaged groups an active leg up, especially in higher education. Bald racial quotas and substantially lower admission standards for minorities became commonplace. Yet using racism to combat racism obviously doesn’t sit easily with the 1964 Civil Rights Act, so multiple previous cases of this nature have ended up in the Supreme Court — whose rulings on the matter have been, to use a technical jurisprudential term, a big mess.
She goes on to explain:
What makes the Students for Fair Admissions case different is that it’s not white high school students with excellent records objecting to being shafted. Asian applicants to Harvard with dazzling grades and perfect test scores, who play the violin, speak four languages, volunteer for the Big Brothers programme, captain the volleyball team, adopt rescue dogs and memorise the value of pi to 31.4 trillion digits have still received rejection letters in droves.
Asians are doing too well and have to be stopped. They work too hard. They are too disciplined. They are too willing to make short-term sacrifices to reach long-term goals. They are too inclined to obey their parents. They stay up too late studying and get up too early to resume studying. Obviously it’s not fair.
The author goes on to point out what a clearly absurd situation this is. Asian-Americans remind us that culture counts, a point that economists such as Thomas Sowell have repeatedly pointed out.
One thought that occurs to me is that Asian-Americans who are denied entry for reasons of “positive discrimination” (towards African Americans, to be blunt about it) are increasingly likely to attend places more open to them, just as Jews, who fell foul of Harvard’s admissions prejudices for being “too focused on their studies” ended up forming institutions such as New York University (NYU), one of the greatest American universities. At the same time, this saga reminds me of the insight at which US economist Bryan Caplan arrived that much of the value of a university degree – in terms of the bump to earning power – from some places hinges around its “sheepskin” effect rather than because of the knowledge acquired by a student.
As an aside, I recall reading a few years ago this renowned book about the “Tiger Mom” phenomenon. And there is story about the rigour of mathematics education in Singapore.
The US lawsuit about Harvard admissions has gone to appeal and could end up in the Supreme Court. And that is where the debate is going to go full blast, because the ugly truth about “affirmative action” (aka, positive discrimination) will come out, and with it, the absurdity of the egalitarian idea itself. I remember a passage from Robert Nozick’s book, Anarchy, State and Utopia, where he pointed to the central fallacy of much egalitarian thinking, namely, the way that arguers for equality of starting points draw the false picture of athletes about to run in a race towards an end point. As the late Prof. Nozick argued, if life was like that, then anyone who came from a supportive, comfortable background would be forced to wear poor shoes or carry weights to give those from difficult backgrounds – such as those born in broken homes with no education stimulation – a “fair start”. (In real-life athletics, this desire for fairness explains the row about men who undergo sex-change operations and compete in women’s athletics events, benefiting from their higher testosterone levels. It also explains why drug abuse is a big deal in sports.)
But, as Prof Nozick said, life is not a race towards a fixed point. It is about people exchanging things with one another and transferring things/values to those whom they choose, such as parents encouraging children to read, or play a musical instrument, or play outside on their own and develop self confidence, etc. Only a person taking a zero-sum view of the world can object to such exchanges.
A final thought: there is no reason why a private organisation could not set out quotas or other, entirely arbitrary rules of admission. If it did so honestly, then it might for example have to say that “Hardworking Asian students from supportive homes might not get in because we have to ensure enough students from favoured group A and B who aren’t as capable and hardworking get a chance because of diversity”. Such a stance would, conveyed clearly, let everyone know that having a degree from such a place is compromised in such a way, and employers and others could judge such an institution accordingly.
Here is an article in the Wall Street Journal, saying that Asian-Americans are being treated as Jews were treated by US higher education more than half a century ago. (Behind paywall.)
The world is full of those kinds of people. The socialists I talk to online freely admit relative wealth is more important to them then absolute wealth, and they would rather have less if it meant nobody else had vastly more. I confess it all seems very petty and childish to me, but that’s the way they feel.
That also explains why they aren’t easy to dissuade. Telling people who are burned up with jealousy and resentment to get a life and more philosophical point of view is hard to do. However, in a healthy political climate, the claims of bitter, sour people should be relatively easy to resist. In today’s victim culture, it is getting more difficult.
One way out is strict, detailed, rigid quotas for all groups: racial and ethnic, religious, sex and gender, political, etc. Generally, any category you can think of should have a share in admissions equal to its share in the population. Admissions department would have to fill the quotas from the applicant pool without any adjustments. For example, the US is 30% nominal Catholics and 2% nominal Jews, so Harvard would be required to admit 30% Catholics and 2% Jews, no more and no less.
I would apply the quotas to faculty hires, as well. The US is 40 to 45% Republican, so the Harvard faculty would have to be 40 to 45% Republican. One might consider applying the quotas down to the department level, so Harvard’s department of women’s studies would be 50% male.
Actually, I think the motivation is even more base than that – they just have a nihilistic view of their culture and detest anyone who supports it or seeks to advance it. Just sad, angry people, really.
@bob sykes: thats my argument too, which is a version of the Alinsky concept of making your opponent live up to their own ideals. If equality of outcome is a ‘good thing’ then apply it universally, as you suggest. Which of course it isn’t at the moment, its only applied where the Left want it to be. Force them to sack half the primary school teachers and find men to do the work.To sack half the NHS and find more men to work in that too. Which of course they can’t do, so the whole principle becomes discredited. Which is the aim of course, but you don’t say that at the start………
From a law-firm-hiring point of view, what they’ve mostly accomplished is to take away the fungible quality that used to reside within degrees from the same college or law school.
Used to be, if you looked at a resume from, say, a UIC John Marshall Law School graduate, who had an ending 3.8 GPA, you knew exactly what you were getting. You knew that the quality and output of that lawyer’s work during school placed him at a certain, knowable, level.
With (first) Affirmative Action and (then) “Diversity Points”, that channel of information went away. If you saw a black Inuit female graduate with a 3.8gpa on her resume, you had no idea how much of that was due to “adjustments.” Student records became more like “climate data” than a true record of anything. The adjusting could overwhelm the information.
Since 2003, when the US Supreme Court decided Grutter v. Bollinger, schools have been casting about for the replacement to AA. Justice O’Conner wrote that opinion, and noted in it that there would be no further need for Affirmative Action in 25 years. She wrote that as a hard deadline, which was her way (I think) to say “but I’m not dealing with that question today, and don’t ask me about it again until 2028.”
But on that day, presumably there’ll be no more “we need to grant more opportunity to those who have had less of it” – it will change to “all students prosper when surrounded by diversity.”