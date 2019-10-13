Socialism is socialism until it turns nasty (because if it’s nasty it can’t be socialism)

Via Instapundit, a tweet:
Rand Paul: “Well if you vote for a Socialist, you might get Socialism”.
Ana Navarro: “Maduro is not a Socialist. He’s a corrupt, murderous thug who is starving his people.”
But Maduro is – or certainly was – a socialist. And, he’s a corrupt, murderous thug who is starving his people.
As Instapundit might say, Kristian Niemietz smiles.
Earlier this year, Niemietz did one of my last Friday of the month talks, on the subject of his recent book about how socialists think and act – “it’s socialism”, “it’s not socialism” – every time, time after time. Read the book for a ton of patiently assembled chapter-and-verse details along these lines.
The point Niemietz made that I especially liked was how socialists simultaneously define socialism by its processes, and by its outcomes. So, socialism begins with socialist processes – stealing the property of property owners, goodies for the poor, fixing prices in accordance with a central plan, taking over corporations and replacing capable corporate managers with party hacks, monopolising the media, and so on – therefore it’s obviously socialism. But then it turns nasty – far worse poverty than before, violent repression, corruption, savage inequality, and so on – therefore, equally obviously, it can’t be socialism. That we critics of socialism had predicted exactly these outcomes from these processes doesn’t register. Only the obvious non-socialism of what had earlier and equally obviously been socialism registers.
I sort of knew all this, of course I did. But Niemietz explained it better – “socialism also defined by its outcomes” – than I’ve ever heard it explained before. Or then again, maybe I just got there myself, and he merely said the thought I had arrived at for me. (What you hear best is that which you are best prepared to hear.)
The proper response to Ana Navarro would have been: What’s the difference??
I vote for Explanation 3, the Synthesis:
Maduro is a socialist and a corrupt, murderous thug who is starving his people.
So what else is new. Anybody ever heard of H. Chavez? Or various others of the type?
If anyone wants to make a successful argument against socialism I think it is necessary to stop attacking strawmen, or at least perceived straw men. When the left says “socialist” they mean Sweden not Venezuela. So to give Venezuela as a contrary example is not at all effective. It is like arguing for free markets, when you are thinking Hong Kong (of days past) and they are thinking of Somalia (where the lack of government means there are no regulations at all.)
So I think we do need to improve our arguments and try to present the case against socialism by doing so against its best instances rather than its worst excesses. (And part of the argument is that Sweden is a lot less socialist that it appears to be.)
You’ve pretty much conceded any argument in which you allow the other side to redefine words at will.
I’ve seen Kristian Niemietz mentioned here before and Brian’s piece provoked me to listen to this :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zauNsf6IMM
on the subject of the nastiness of socialism being inherent in the design, rather than necessarily in the nastiness of the designers and advocates. (Though it is no sign of genius to spot why in a system based on force the, er, forceful have a tendency to rise to the top.)
As well as being rather sensible and articulate, he also seems to be rather a nice bloke and not at all snarky about people who would no doubt happily accuse him of being a fascist. Also quite realistic in accepting that free marketism appeals to the head not the heart, while socialism is the other way round.
When he was discussing socialists’ attempts to provide counterexamples to the steady stream of socialist failure and brutality – ie when socialism can work – he mentioned kibbutzes. Making the point that kibbutzes are small and simple economically, but also that they are peopled by volunteers – folk who share a common outlook and objectives; and contrasting that with a country, where people have all sorts of different ideas.
I think he missed a trick here in failing to point out that this distinction “community of like minded volunteers” vs. “motley assemblage of folk who happened to be born in roughly the same place” is precisely why socialist regimes always finish – if they do not start – by trying to remould the population, and weeding out those who cannot be remoulded. They understand Niemietz’s point – only a community of true believers could, even in theory, make socialism work. If you are not a true believer, what can they possibly do with you but put you in a camp or confiscate your grain and leave you to starve ?
His example of Britain At War as being an exception to the rule was explained by reference to the fact that an all out war for survival produces a temporary “community of like believers” who do share a common goal – avoiding defeat and conquest. Which is fair enough, but still incomplete IMHO. There’s an economic point here. Let us postulate the existence of a genuine nationwide shared objective united around the goal of National Health held with a fervor equivalent to the national desire to beat Hiter.
It still wouldn’t work. In a war like WW2 not only is there a shared objective but there is also a single final consumer for the main output of the nation – military material and force. In an NHS fervour there may still be a shared objective, but there are millions of final consumers. The government is just the middle man providing services to individuals – that cannot work because of the conflicts of interest between different individuals, as we see all the time with the NHS. There is constant conflict between taxpayers, government, bureaucrats, different producer groups and different patients (by illness, by age, by area etc.)
Fraser : If anyone wants to make a successful argument against socialism I think it is necessary to stop attacking strawmen, or at least perceived straw men. When the left says “socialist” they mean Sweden not Venezuela. So to give Venezuela as a contrary example is not at all effective.
Not sure if Fraser’s tongue is in his cheek here, but assuming it’s straight – Brian’s point is that people DO mean Venezuela is socialist, until it turns pear shaped, when they don’t. When it’s the bright shiny new socialist thing, it’s socialist. When it’s people eating their dogs, it’s not socialist. Why is the idea of socialism so popular that people repeatedly refuse to remember that this year’s “non-socialist” disaster, where people are now eating the leaves off the trees*, was last year’s bright socialist hope.
I think Kristian Niemietz put at least half a finger on it in the talk I limked above. In a free market system, nobody is going round saying, OK let’s improve the health of the poor, let’s raise average incomes, let’s do some good. All of these things kinda happen incidentally as butchers and bakers try to make a profit from your desire for dinner. Whereas socialists are always going round saying “we” – ie the community – must do this good thing and that good thing. Cnsequently they must be good people with their hearts in the right place.
I forget who it was, but there was a businessman who joined the Blair government as an industry Minister, who after he resigned, a bit bemused by his experience of goverment, produced one of the great lines about the difference between business and government. Something along the lines of “They seem to think that coming up with a plan is the same as implementing it.”
* there’s a good account somewhere of a late 1950s Chinese Potemkin village where useful idiots were taken to see prosperity in the Chinese countryside. The only journalist who knew that the plump villagers were party hacks and that the real villagers were starving and out of sight, was a Russkie. He – from Russian experience – knew what conclusions to draw from a “prosperous” village in summertime, where there were no leaves on the trees.
@Eric
You’ve pretty much conceded any argument in which you allow the other side to redefine words at will.
Nonsense. Most arguing is over clarify the meaning of words, bridging the gap between what two people mean by words. What gives you the right to define what words mean? The meaning or words comes from how people use them synthetically. “Socialism” doesn’t have laser sharp boundaries, in fact in truth socialism is a spectrum, a country is not socialist or not, it is socialist to the degree the government owns the means of production of wealth. Even in Venezuela some private industry exists (I know, I have hired programmers there), and even in free market Singapore the government owns some means of production such as the public transportation system.
If you are debating someone solely for pleasure of doing so, knock yourself out, but if you actually want to convince anyone “AOC/Corbyn will turn the country into Venezuela” will convince none one, in fact they will think you are a loon.
Fraser : Most arguing is over clarify the meaning of words, bridging the gap between what two people mean by words
That’s true of most honest arguing, but honest arguing is a small subset of arguing. Most political arguing is about concealing your real meaning with dishonestly handled words (see “liberal”) or damning your enemies with dishonestly handled words (see “right wingers like Franco, Hitler and Daniel Hannan”.) This may not convince the person you’re arguing with, but it may well convince onlookers that your side is the one to be on.
Anyway, back to socialism. A hundred years ago socialism meant state control of everything. Fabian socialists did not believe in an end state of capitalism softened by old age pensions and some environmental regulation. They believed in state control of everything (except themselves who would be the “ipsos custodes” of the piece.)They just believed in boiling the frog slowly.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clause_IV
was not an aspiration of “extreme” socialists in 1918. But it had become so by 1959 and more so 1995 when it was replaced by Blairite soapy stuff :
The Labour Party is a democratic socialist party. It believes that by the strength of our common endeavour we achieve more than we achieve alone, so as to create for each of us the means to realise our true potential and for all of us a community in which power, wealth and opportunity are in the hands of the many, not the few, where the rights we enjoy reflect the duties we owe, and where we live together, freely, in a spirit of solidarity, tolerance and respect.
Over time “socialism” is another of those words whose meaning has changed. But not in a search for clarity. In a search for obfuscation. Those who want old age pensions and a bit of environmental regulation still like to call themselves “socialists” because – astonishingly after the last hundred years – they think it still has a cachet. And they’re probably right. The young in particular like boldness, vision, remaking society. As ideas. If you’re a boring old centrist, you’re not going to enthuse people with “We’re boldly going to twiddle at the edges.” Hell, no. We’re going to be radical.
So of course there are Blairites who wear “socialism” as a coat. And then there are Corbyns. What do they believe ? Well, whatever they say they believe now, ten years ago they were praising Venezuela. How quickly do leopards change their spots ?
The discussion from 19:45 onwards in this :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zauNsf6IMM
deals with this amnesia aspect very well. At about 22:45 the interviewer mentions that recently when she was going through Niemietz’s book and tracking down his references to journalists praising Venezuela only a few years ago – the links no longer worked, the articles had been taken down. George Orwell – call your office !