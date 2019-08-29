You’ve heard of precrime. Meet preantipathy.

The concept of “Precrime” was introduced to the world by the science fiction author Philip K Dick, whose dystopian 1956 short story Minority Report became a film in 2002 and reality in 2020 according to precogs working for the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
“New law needed to take on far-right extremism, says Blair thinktank”
A new law allowing for hate groups to be designated and punished before they turn to violence is needed in order to tackle far-right extremists, according to a report by Tony Blair’s thinktank, which also seeks powers to ban marches and media appearances.
Generation Identity, a racist movement that promotes a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by non-whites in Europe, would be among the groups targeted by new legislation, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change report said.
The law could sit alongside proscription powers, banning groups concerned with terrorism, but would not be directly linked to violence or terrorism. Rather, it would designate hate groups as organisations that spread intolerance and antipathy towards people of a different race, religion, gender or nationality, the report said.
Antipathy? They want to introduce laws that “sit alongside” the laws (sinister enough themselves) that ban groups suspected of plotting acts of terrorism before they have actually committed a crime, only these new laws would pre-emptively ban groups who might want to spread a strong feeling of dislike before they did anything about it.
The authors acknowledge that the issue of linking violent and nonviolent extremism is contentious and steps would need to be taken to protect free speech.
Very droll.
Various state authorities didn’t even want to punish many child sex abuse criminals of Rochdale and Rotherham post-crime.
Whatever happened to everyone being equal in the eyes of the law?
Can we arrest members of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change before they turn to tyranny? Obviously, as regards their intentions, that would require a time machine. However as regards their actually implementing such laws, should we arrest them now, not wait till their spreading of intolerance and antipathy to those of different opinions, viewpoints or experiences turns to state violence? 🙂
Start arresting your political opponents for “pre-crime”?
What a great way to guarantee the beginning of armed civil conflict!
We’ve already begun those steps. Anyone want to buy an AR-15? I build them, you know. Starting to look like a useful hobby.
To be fair, any effort to prevent far-left extremists from turning to violence would be a lost cause …
In that case, the concept of “pre-antipathy” could be used to outlaw Islam…not that the left would ever outlaw one of its strongest allies and source of eager thugs.
These people and their ilk both there and here — are sounding like a lynch mob.
*Useless ranting and emoting deleted*
ETA: How immediately scary this is to me depends on how paranoid I’m feeling. But the last century of history, right up through the present, suggests that a little paranoia is not entirely unwarranted — though I don’t think Mr. Blair himself has the stones (nor, probably, even the desire) to become Mao II.
Then again, it’s not really about Mr. Blair.
In the vein of Niall’s and bobby’s remarks, there is in our legal philosophy and, I had assumed, you Brits’ also, supposed to be some sort of principle against prior restraint, except in certain circumstances.
Hm. Such as there being a “credible threat”?
bobby, would you care to educate me on this doctrine a bit?
Well, I think that ********************************************* (Pre-edited by myself from a future prison/re-education camp, which I hope will put me onto an alternative time-line. And I’d better stop all those jokes, also! Well, except for the jokes about New Zealand. They still never get them!)
In the US, surely this relates to the concept of “Clear and present danger”
There is no clear UK statute on this at the moment, but there have been times in the past when it was the case. For example, Internment without trial in Northern Ireland during August 1971 and the use of Imprisonment for public protection orders between 2005-2012.
In both of these cases the inevitable abuses led to a public outcry and judicial review. Given the corruption of UK judiciary I am not confident that future attempts at “precrime” would be similarly condemned and overturned.
😕
Julie, exactly right – we’re safe over here from the “pre-crime” concept, at least as it relates to speaking publicly and encouraging criminal acts.
There’s an old case – Brandenburg v. State of Ohio – that deals with a situation very close to what Blair’s tankpeople are complaining about. Brandenburg was a Ku Klux Klan Poobah (or whatever they call themselves) who was calling for violence against blacks, quite explicitly. He was arrested for it, and convicted of “criminal syndicalism.”
The USSC overturned his conviction, and said that ” . . . the constitutional guarantees of free speech and free press do not permit a State to forbid or proscribe advocacy of the use of force or of law violation except where such advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.
Basically, if I publicly announce “I’ll pay $100 to anyone who kills John Doe”, that might meet their test. But it would have to be that much of a credible threat to a specific person before my right to say it could be restrained ahead of time.
I have no idea if there is any corresponding protection in England.
Ironically – I should add to my 1:29 comment – “criminal syndicalism” was a crime enacted in some US states in the early 1900’s so that they could prosecute the Wobblies – the International Workers of the World – for advocating violence against the capitalist state.
In other words, the Brandenburg case involved almost exactly the criminal charge which Blair’s people seek to impose – someone advocating violence against their political enemies.
We have this USSC ruling – Brandenburg – precisely because people here already tried the Blair thinktank idea. People here were prosecuted, for about a decade, on this same basis.
bobby, thank you so much for confirming what I sort of thought I sort of knew and for the particulars you gave. Feel free to come pick me up in the Lamborghini (don’t forget the mead) and I’ll take you to someplace a cut above Perkins (the chain), if there is one around here.
By the way, as long as you’re going to be here anyway, how about putting up a pergola on our house? I heard you is de man. :>)))
JG, thanks for your info on the sitch in the UK, and for the link. If you can find me the right dog (remember Lucy? probably not…), bring her on over here and I’ll take you out to the local Perkins Family Restaurant too. They have pretty good pancakes — ask Alisa :>)))
Although, speaking of Alisa — I don’t suppose you know of any place around here that has decent falafel?