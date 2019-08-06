“Capitalism” is a Marxist epithet for the condition that normal people call “liberty”.
– Commenter ‘Zero Sugar’ over on Guido Fawkes.
Samizdata quote of the day
August 6th, 2019
“Capitalism” is a word coined by Marx to describe how the world really works.
Tell that to someone working long shifts in a poverty wage job and spending most of his income on rent.
Yeah cos that’s never the case under socialism 😆
Boo hoo, poor you. I spent half of my life doing shit jobs before getting a shit job that paid better & actually went somewhere. Then I made enough good decisions that I managed to buy & then took the right risks (by marrying someone even better at managing limited dosh than me & waiting until we could actually afford a child).
“Tell that to someone working long shifts in a poverty wage job and spending most of his income on rent.”
All-righty then. Assuming you can tell us what a ‘poverty wage’ is and that this is an abled person with normal intelligence at least, please explain how regulation and far-left delusional hatred or mis-education on capitalism got this person–and their family–into such a far-left/self-created mess. I assume they’re in UK or Greater Britain–US, Canada, NZ. Specifics please.
Then review Libertarianism and give us 10 libertarian tools people are using to make this problem a thing of the past in their lives and communities, including fighting rising high prices in regulated areas like housing.
Tell that to someone working long shifts in a poverty wage job and spending most of his income on rent.
You mean like my grandfathers? My parents had it better, me and my siblings even more so, and my child’s future looks promising (doom-mongering notwithstanding).
From what I can tell the non-capitalist countries seem to have this in reverse.
What did socialists light their homes with before candles?
Electricity!
Freedom is hard and scary and some bastard is always trying to justify snatching your stuff and your freedom.
It’s still better than National / International Socialism…..