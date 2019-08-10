Don’t think of it as a “power cut”, think of it as an “electricity holiday”

The BBC reports that the National Grid will “learn the lessons” after nearly one million people across England and Wales lost power on Friday.
But what lessons will those be?
The power outage happened at about 17:00 BST on Friday, National Grid said, with blackouts across the Midlands, the South East, South West, North West and north east of England, and Wales.
Industry experts said that a gas-fired power station at Little Barford, Bedfordshire, failed at 16.58, followed two minutes later by the Hornsea offshore wind farm disconnecting from the grid.
The National Grid director of operations quoted in this BBC article, Duncan Burt, has said that “he did not believe that a cyber-attack or unpredictable wind power generation were to blame”.
I do not know whether to disbelieve his disbelief. Those concerned with managing the UK’s power supply might have good reasons to keep mum about our vulnerability to cyber attack, and less good reasons for playing down the unpredictability of wind power.
Tim Worstall speculates,
One reading could be……wind farm closes down immediately as wind speed is too high. Gas plant on idle can’t spin up for some reason. Drax is low capacity because it’s burning wood chips, not coal.
On the cyber front, even if this power outage was entirely an Act of God in the insurance sense, the next one might not be. The bad guys have seen how much more damaging power cuts have become now that we are so reliant on the internet. As cashless payments become more common it will only get worse. I love cashless payments! What bliss to no longer have to worry about finding change when you’ve just found the last space in a crowded car park, manoeuvred into it with incredible difficulty while holding up the rest of the traffic, and only then remembered that you have to pay for the damn thing. But an entirely cashless society, as they seem to be moving towards in Sweden, might turn out to have its Orwellian nature tempered only by its lack of resilience.
A final observation: I have read a lot of comments from supporters of remaining in the European Union along the lines of “You think a few hours delay on the railways was bad? Just you wait until we leave the EU without a deal.” However, just as with the chaos caused by the Gatwick drone shutdown, that argument cuts both ways. All their frantic efforts to say “No Deal” must not be allowed to happen because it will cause vast queues at the ports and airports start to look a little silly when the same consequences seem likely to arise every time the wind surges or a cyber attacker gets lucky.
The gas station had a turbine fault, I read, so shut down. The wind farm followed a short while later, either it developed some fault coincidentally, or more likely the wind speed was not right.
Had the wind farm been a gas station and so not shut down, would the power cut still have happened?
Has enough of the fossil fuel generation now been replaced by wind, which is unreliable and not on-call, that the grid is very vulnerable?
Wind power is unreliable by nature. The bigger proportion of our power that comes from wind, the worse this problem will become. It won’t be like the seventies when we could just light candles and carry on. This happened in summer when demand was low, what will happen in winter when the wind is blowing either too much or not enough?
In one of the comments to the Tim Worstall post I linked to, “theProle” says,
@ Natalie
“We used to have a not brilliant, but usable system, built on 1950s tech which had unbelievable resilience – essentially we’ve replaced that with a slightly better system which is anything goes wrong really falls over in a big heap…”
I think that principle can be applied to lots of modern applications. Especially anything with the adjective ‘Smart’ in it.
It seems to me that this was a ‘deliberate’ failure in a way in that the grid is designed to run at 50 Hz, and any significant deviation causes havoc, and if too much demand for output arises, to avoid a frequency deviation, a part of the network is cut off to preserve the integrity of the rest of it.
Now, not only is our electricity overpriced due to the rigging of contracts and supply rules by the State, it is perilously unreliable.
Strikes me that Battersea Power Station would be a good spot for a power station, close to railways and the Underground (who should have their own power back-up if they are serious about running transport). It could off load coal or LPG from barges on the Thames.
And it’s only news because London was affected.