Iran claims to have seized British oil tanker in strait of Hormuz
Second ‘British’ tanker ‘Mesdar’ seized near Iran after veering off course
What comes next after two?
Natalie Solent (Essex) · Middle East & Islamic · Military affairs · Self defence & Security · Transport · UK affairs
July 19th, 2019
18 comments to What comes next after two?
As her last gift, Mrs May turns into Jimmy Carter for her last few days in office.
I wondered if her imminent departure might have the opposite effect on her.
Crewman: Captain, Iran has already tried, multiple times, to seize ships in its area in retaliation for having its own ship seized. It has sent out remote-controlled bomb-boats aimed at foreign ships. It has sent its drones out threatening both shipping, and military ships. It has sworn to use every means to get its tanker back. And you want to take this large, slow, defenseless ship right past them, without naval escort, now?
Captain: We’ll be fine. All ahead full.
@bobby b, yes that was my reaction too. Where the hell was the Royal Navy? I mean is this a big surprise?
Perhaps your 200 million pound frigate’s defenses were overwhelmed by a couple of speedboats and a helicopter?
To me this is just simply incompetence. Whose incompetence? I’m not sure.
“And you want to take this large, slow, defenseless ship right past them, without naval escort, now?”
How many Naval escorts does Britain have, compared to how many oil tankers and cargo ships? Or are you suggesting we should let the Iranians shut the Straits to British traffic, and have all our ships go round the long way?
The Iranian regime are in political trouble at home, and are trying to unite their people in patriotic support behind themselves by starting a fight with an outside ‘enemy’. They don’t want a full-scale conflict – even against Britain they’d come off worse. But anything short of that that leaves the regime intact plays into their hands.
By taking their tanker to enforce the Syrian blockade (on top of their ongoing fight with Trump over nuclear development), they’ve ‘lost face’. They need to get it back, and the easiest way to restore peace and tranquility is to let them in a limited way that doesn’t get any of our people hurt. The more you stop them and make them look weak and incompetent, the more desperate they get to restore their image, and the more they’re going to escalate. Eventually, somebody will get hurt.
If you’re going to start a fight, then you need to to go all the way and finish it fast. You don’t make someone lose face whose survival depends on it, and then leave them in a position to hurt you. But if you’re not going to go all the way and finish it (which for domestic political reasons is highly unlikely), then you need to end the fight another way, and that requires restoring their face, even at the cost of some of your own. Our leaders are not as politically vulnerable at home, we can afford to ‘lose’ a round if it restores peace and the safety of international marine traffic cheaply.
On the other hand, there is that ongoing dispute with the USA, and various other moves afoot to put pressure on them, and the calculation might equally be that escalating things a bit might be another route to the same end – if uniting their population against an external enemy stabilises the regime’s hold on power, that might actually be a good idea, as it gives them more leeway to negotiate with us on the treaty dispute. Start off aggressive, demanding a high price, push them, and then compromise and let them haggle you back down to what you really wanted. Don’t let up the pressure for the sake of maritime safety, hold out for the higher price of a better nuclear deal. In effect, offer them a unifying enemy followed by a domestic political victory when we eventually back down over the matter of the shipping dispute in covert exchange for an end to their nuclear programme.
“”War is the continuation of politics by other means.” The governments on both sides are probably less worried about the other than they are about the effect on their standing with their own populations. You have to understand what it is the other side really wants in order to make a deal.
Bomb them into oblivion, or even give them a taste of the Big Nuke.
And yes, that will kill ‘innocent civilians’, every bit as innocent as the Germans who got the crap bombed out of them in WW II. That group includes 7 of my 7 aunts and uncles who got the crap bombed out of themselves in Paderborn Germany in April 1945 and who were unanimous in telling me: “we deserved it”.
Iranians have exactly the government they deserve, just as did the Germans then.
If you allow Iran to board and seize oil tankers at its whim, haven’t you already effectively shut the Straits down to unescorted traffic? Britain has its own escorts, and it also has many allies with escorts of their own who might see a place in this effort. We have people out at Hampton Roads who are just straining at the bit right now.
Then they’re walking a very fine line, if their means of pursuing their desires is to waylay foreign-flag tankers in international waters. If they’re trying to cement in support from a wavering citizenry by pirating the Strait, aren’t they telling us that the best way to pull that citizenry away from them would be to put a stop to it?
No one wants to start a war with . . . anyone. But it becomes much more palatable and defensible if we’re just jumping in to prevent harm from a rogue nation which seems to be attempting to start a war on their own. Iran’s current leaders strike me as a particularly dim lot if they don’t see that they’re pulling the war effort in on themselves.
Q-ships. Tankers with heavily-armed SAS or SBS commandos who will capture the Iranian terrorists and try them for piracy – in London.
NiV lays out the context. This is a tit for tat action in response to the British seizure of an Iranian tanker bound for Syria.
Nobody wants a war. Not the UK or the US or Iran. But nobody wants to be the first to back down, either.
NIV, what long way.? That’s the only way out of the Gulf.
Carter’s last days in office saw Iran return the hostages. A senior Iranian was later quoted (perhaps off the record – I do not recall) as saying they “feared Reagan might resort to cowboy methods” – one of many occasions where the left’s domestic smears help the candidate abroad. Perhaps the PC here did not insult Boris in the right way, or perhaps the uncertainty of our system means they Iranians did not sufficiently fear the cowboy would get it or have authority if he did (Reagan was inevitable and was a president not a PM), or perhaps it is just folly to think the Iranians would be subtle in their assessments of infidel politics.
I knew how I would bet before consulting this morning’s beeb summary, which reports no statement of May. “The UK government” is anonymous in its expressions of concern, except for Jeremy Hunt who says it is “serious”. At least he did not say it was “unacceptable” – I think even the mullahs might know what that means in modern UK politics.
We have enough to patrol the straits even now. (In 2020 we will finally have two of the new aircraft carriers. ‘What comes after two’ is indeed the question.) And of course we would be working with the US. We could end the Iranian ability casually to seize our tankers, then seize a comparable number of theirs, then say, “Your move”. I do not say this is exactly what we should do, merely answer the fundamental of your question quoted above.
Of course, if after Brexit we must task the navy with cutting out expeditions to seize cargoes of toilet paper because project fear proves right and we run short, then of course we’d not have enough for the gulf. 🙂 But there are many tasks our navy can do – provided very few of them are consecutive, not concurrent.
“If you allow Iran to board and seize oil tankers at its whim, haven’t you already effectively shut the Straits down to unescorted traffic?”
That depends on whether they keep on doing it. If them doing a couple lets them make the point and recover face, and then no need for more, that’s not a problem. If they decide to start doing it as a regular thing then yes we’d have to escalate. We can’t guard every ship individually the full length of the Gulf, unless we want to have them hang around to form convoys. But we can surely find many other ways of making life inconvenient for Iran. However, we don’t necessarily want to escalate if that’s going to help them with their domestic problems, and of course we have to present an image to the rest of the world of being Mr Reasonable. We’re supposed to be the adults here.
“Britain has its own escorts”
Yes, we recently doubled our Gulf protection force to TWO ships! HMS Montrose is there and HMS Duncan is due to arrive next week. But Montrose is due for maintenance so it’s only going to be temporary. And we have about 15 UK-flagged tankers going through a day. It’s like asking: “If we have policemen, why do we still have crime?” They help, but they can’t be everywhere at once.
“If they’re trying to cement in support from a wavering citizenry by pirating the Strait, aren’t they telling us that the best way to pull that citizenry away from them would be to put a stop to it?”
They’re presenting the story as *us* pirating *their* ships in the Mediterranean, and them standing up to our bullying. The best way to pull their citizenry away is to demonstrate that their story is not true, which means doing what they don’t expect. Assuming, of course, that we do want to pull their citizenry away.
“But it becomes much more palatable and defensible if we’re just jumping in to prevent harm from a rogue nation which seems to be attempting to start a war on their own.”
Quite so. And that’s precisely what the Iranians are trying to say about a rogue USA and its allies. We’re trying to sell the story that they’re the rogue state, while they try to sell the story that we’re trying to escalate the pressure on their economy illegally to force them to submit. Bearing in mind this is the Gulf region we’re talking about, where the public are much less inclined to take the side of the “Great Satan” against a Muslim nation, (even if they are Shia), that’s not a done deal. We have to keep the other Gulf nations on side, or we’d have a lot more trouble operating in the Gulf than from just the Iranians.
So yes, we can jump in to prevent harm from a rogue nation, but we have to ensure it’s very clear that they’re acting illegally first, and that we’re using the minimum force necessary.
My personal preference would be to go over there and
‘kick butt’overthrow the regime, and install someone more reasonable and Western-aligned who isn’t going to cause us all this trouble. But it would be Iraq all over again, and the Western governments still feel burned after all the trouble they got into because of that one. (Boris has already said he wouldn’t currently support the US in a war against Iran.) There are all sorts of political reasons why that’s currently impossible – both domestically and internationally. And while I don’t entirely agree with the international community over the merits of regime change in the cause of freedom, I do agree that it usually makes things worse to do a half-assed job. Destabilising the Iranian regime without being sure of what they’re going to be replaced with is highly dangerous.
Of course, if we do want to head in that direction, then the way to mobilise international opinion against the Iranian regime would be to provoke an escalation on their part while still portraying our own behaviour as reasonable and justified. And the international community is very much attached to the traffic of oil through the Gulf. So telling everyone that we can’t protect their shipping, at least not without doing something a bit more active about the Iranians, might be just the lever we need. The UK/US public are starting to demand action from the military. Trump’s trying to get other nations to abandon the treaty and impose sanctions on Iran, maybe if Iran are seen to be threatening to close the Gulf and capable of doing so, they’ll be more inclined to help?
I don’t know. Governments don’t discuss their grand strategy in public. But I expect they’ve been war-gaming scenarios around a conflict with Iran for years now, so whatever they’re up to is probably part of a bigger plan.
I honestly don’t see that here in the USA. There’s very little support, or even empathy, for the mullahs of Iran, but after a bunch of small wars in that area that left us vilified throughout the world – including Europe, and the UK – I just don’t see much taste left for doing it all over again.
I think it much more likely that we sit back and watch, and maybe join in if our “allies” specifically and nicely ask, such that there’s no option at the end for Europe to once again join in in the “Great Satan” chant. (Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. We’ll help, probably, but we damned sure aren’t going to lead.)
I can see Trump doing things that goad the mullahs, and the PM’s and the Presidents and the Ministers, into heightened conflict – he seems to love the role of provoking intramural tension – but I see no hunger in him for war. Thanks to domestic production, we can do without the region’s oil. No one is taking our tankers or people. Iranian terror sponsorship is unpleasant, but ultimately we can live with it. There’s simply no pressure on the USA to solve the Iran problem like there is on nations on that side of the ocean.
The only hook that might draw us in is the defense of Israel. If Iran is producing nuclear weapons, the very existence of Israel becomes questionable. So, if Israel asks, I think Iran’s very existence becomes questionable, and we can accomplish that from a distance.
“Where the hell was the Royal Navy?”
How many ships does the Royal Navy have? How many of them are operational? How many can she deploy and support in the Persian Gulf?
When you’re done answering these questions you will stop invoking the “Glorious Royal Navy” – which are just empty words inherited from a glorious past that has ceased to exist many decades ago (at least).
Niall:
In this connection, let me note that the Mongols strongly encouraged the production of paper, with the specific purpose of spreading (hyperbolic) stories about their bloodthirsty ways.
And didn’t Nixon direct Kissinger, and other people in foreign policy, that they were to inform the Soviets that he was so crazy, he might go for the nuclear option at any time?
This is plainly petty harassment in pay back for the Grace I seizure. If Britain is concerned, then form up convoys. Only British owned and related ships are at risk, so small convoys of five to 10 vessels would suffice. And they only need to form up when actually transiting the Strait. Before and after they can disperse. Two or three frigates are adequate to the task.
This is really a very minor problem. Much more serious is Britain’s (and France’s and Germany’s) refusal to adhere to JCPOA. If that doesn’t change, Iran will revert to making highly enriched uranium and restarting their heavy water reactor. And we back on path to an Iranian bomb.
Niall K
Yes, and in the preceding Presidential Election, a ‘dark joke’ emerged:
‘What’s black, flat and glows in the dark?’
‘Iran, after Reagan becomes President.’.
Bob Sykes is correct, three frigates would be more than enough to sustain convoys in the Gulf given the relatively short distances involved, and RN has more than enough operational ships to keep that going for quite a long time. The fact this happened does not indicate RN does not have the ships, it indicates it has too many Admirals in need of urgent retirement & a new government with a Minister of Defence up to the task.