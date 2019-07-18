We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

The UK is following the USA in adopting conviction-free, hell, trial-free presumption of guilt. It starts with ‘obvious’ bad guys but as USA’s example with asset forfeiture shows, it doesn’t stop there.

– Perry de Havilland, discussing this.

July 18th, 2019 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Runcie Balspune
    July 18, 2019 at 10:59 am

    it doesn’t stop there

    Well it hasn’t already.

    Local councils have been dishing out “conviction-free, trial-free” fines on the assumption of guilt for minor offenses for a decade or more, there are plenty of examples of this going way beyond their original remit.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »