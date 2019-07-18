|
Samizdata quote of the day
The UK is following the USA in adopting conviction-free, hell, trial-free presumption of guilt. It starts with ‘obvious’ bad guys but as USA’s example with asset forfeiture shows, it doesn’t stop there.
– Perry de Havilland, discussing this.
it doesn’t stop there
Well it hasn’t already.
Local councils have been dishing out “conviction-free, trial-free” fines on the assumption of guilt for minor offenses for a decade or more, there are plenty of examples of this going way beyond their original remit.