Two takes on the decline of foreign languages in British schools

“Brexit ‘hitting foreign languages in schools'” says the BBC, quoting its kindred spirits in the British Council – which for those that don’t know is
the Muggle Wizengamot a worthy body formed in the 1930s, a decade after the BBC, in order to promote British culture and the teaching of the English language abroad and of foreign languages in the UK.
Brexit is causing poorer children to fall further behind in learning foreign languages, says the British Council.
Parents in disadvantaged areas are telling teachers languages will be less useful after Brexit, it says.
The graph that comes with BBC story gives no support whatsoever to the claim that Brexit is hitting foreign languages in schools.
It is true that the number of English, Welsh and Northern Irish pupils taking a foreign language at GCSE level is in apparently inexorable decline. Why? Because of the rise of English as a world language. However the inexorable decline is, er…, exored at two points.
The first break in the downward slope of the graph comes about half a year after the introduction of the English Baccalaureate in 2010. Despite its name the Bacc is not an educational qualification. It is a performance measure that the government imposed on schools. The aim is to stop schools gaming the system by putting the pupils in for lots of easy exams. To this end schools, not pupils, are marked on how many pupils get decent grades in proper subjects, including foreign languages. “That which is measured, improves”, as the saying goes – and that explains the uptick after 2010. But by 2013 or so (the unmarked horizontal axis of that graph is an abomination) the downward trend returns.
The second, lesser pause in the decline happens about six months after Brexit. The line flattens. Allowing for the same time lag as followed the introduction of the English Baccalaureate, Brexit if anything seems to have stemmed the decline in numbers of British pupils studying foreign languages. Perhaps some kids calculate that if there will be fewer native speakers of those languages around to compete with after Brexit, then any linguistic skills they might obtain will be more in demand.
OK, OK, correlation is not causation. But at least that hypothesis actually has some correlation to wave a hand hopefully at, unlike the preferred hypothesis of the BBC and the British Council:
The British Council report also describes a shift in attitude, with some parents saying languages are “little use” as the UK is due to leave the European Union.
Teresa Tinsley, the report author, says secondary schools in poorer areas are reporting a very definite Brexit effect, which could lead to an even sharper decline in language learning.
Brexit has superpowers: it could do almost anything.
Scattered at random among the single-paragraph sentences of this BBC report there are two that point to a more likely possible culprit than Brexit-bourne viral xenophobia:
It warns that GCSEs and A-level languages in England are seen as being hard subjects in which to get a good grade.
and
It warns of growing concern that GCSEs and A-levels in modern foreign languages are seen as harder than other subjects.
That, unlike Brexit, is something they really do talk about at the school gates.
But why are the grade boundaries in language exams getting harsher? That is the point that the Times has chosen to focus on in its piece on the same British Council report: “Bilingual pupils distort results in language exams”
Schools are enabling pupils to take foreign language exams in their native tongue, making it harder for everyone else to get the top grades, a report has found.
The British Council’s annual Language Trend Survey found that more than 80 per cent of schools now arrange for pupils to take exams for the language they speak at home, with the most common being Polish and Portuguese. Often pupils need only a few lessons in exam technique rather than any formal lessons in the language itself.
In the report teachers expressed disquiet at this growing trend. “In some languages, for example Italian, the number of native speakers taking the GCSE and A-level exams are skewing the grade boundaries hugely — why is this allowed?” said one.
The finding comes alongside a warning by the British Council that the newly reformed and tougher GCSE and A levels were putting pupils off languages, with many believing they stand a far better chance of gaining top grades in almost any other subject.
I do not see any easy way round this. Any attempt to make separate exams for native and non-native speakers will be bedevilled by edge cases. And there is a harsh logic to the idea that if you hold an examination to measure how well someone speaks Italian, for example, then if it shows Italians speaking Italian better than all but a few non-Italians it probably means that the examination is functioning correctly. I certainly do not propose that the government shove its oar in.
I was merely interested to see what very different structures the BBC and the Times built upon the same foundation of that British Council report.
In most us pre-secondary schools (i.e. – High Schools, kids under 18 or so) they try to separate out the native from non-native Spanish speakers because their needs are very different. Native or “home” speakers need intensive grammar and spelling but little memorization. At the “literature” level you see the kids come back together in one class.
in the US the Bacc is unusual but we do have Advanced Placement (AP) tests that are administered by a more-or-less neutral non-government organization. All kids, no matter their family background, take the same test. I did not hear a lot of B&M about Hispanic kids breaking the curve. My guess is that there are a lot of non Hispanic Tracey Flick’s over-achieving in that particular arena.
-XC
It is indeed interesting that two entities can extract such different messages from the same set of figures. Statistical analysis ain’t easy!
There is an intriguing point about the graph in the BBC article — running counter to the overall decline, A-level language exams for “Other” languages (not Spanish, French, German, Welsh) have almost tripled in about the last 20 years, from about 30,000 to almost 100,000. Maybe this is Northern Irish students rediscovering Gaelic, or children of Polish extraction polishing their home language skills so they can return to their ancestral homelands.
But maybe an element of this growth in “Other” is students looking to the future? For an English-speaking student today, the languages to learn for future opportunities are Chinese (the language of the workshop of the world) or, if that is a step too far, Russian (the language of vast resource-rich under-developed under-populated Siberia). A not-insignificant side benefit for young males is that many Chinese & Russian young ladies are uncommonly attractive, mercifully free from the excesses of Western “Feminism”, and pre-disposed to like Western males.
Maybe children would be more motivated to do a language GCSE if there were more good teachers of them about.
There are constant government adverts on TV and radio begging people to train as teachers, a sure sign that the job is not desirable to enough graduates.
There are no adverts for NHS managers, council pen-pushers or civil service accountants.
If you speak two languages, you’re bilingual.
If you speak one language, you’re Australian!
England is not alone in having problems with languages. Even though we had a Prime Minister who spoke Mandarin (K. Rudd), this has not been repeated.
I can relate to those Polish kids the Council is complaining about. I took Spanish all through high school in Minnesota, mostly for the automatic A’s it earned me. I grew up in Compton (part of south Los Angeles) speaking Spanglish, so it was like going home again.
If you are receiving the credit for knowing a subject – as opposed to receiving the credit for having sat through the classes – then there’s nothing improper about giving an A in Polish class to the Polish-speaking kid.
A few months ago in the Observer columnist Gaby Hinsliff claimed that the UK’s poor foreign language education status will decline after Brexit. She didn’t as far as I know ask why state achools’ teaching of foreign languages has been poor in the 45 years since we joined the EU. Being in this tranzi organisation plainly hasn’t emboldened students to learn foreign languages. Of course the usual explanation will be to blame the situation on “cuts”. I attended state schools in the 70s and 80s and did German and French – with Latin added in – during the Great Terror of Margaret Thatcher (sarcasm alert) so “cuts” won’t explain this.
It’s amazing that the impartial BBC highlights that the cause of the decline in languages is a political event that has not yet occurred. Really makes you think…
How useful is a foreign language for most? And which one? Is it for use in holiday? Well it makes the holiday more interesting but you can get by with English, and do you really want to dedicate years of learning for each country you visit?
Is it for business? Again is it worth years of learning for each country? Not to mention that the vast majority don’t do any business at all, and most of those who do so do it in Britain.
Then there is a question of standards. Schoolboy French is pretty well useless as is schoolboy any language. If you’re not on track for an A you probably won’t be able to use what you’ve learned.
And then there’s maintaining the knowledge. If you don’t practise regularly you lose it.
For most people a foreign language is a status symbol rather than a practical attainment. In part because it enables them to identify with “exotic” people and claim special knowledge.
And of course foreign language teachers want to sell their courses, We should think before we buy.
Is it me? Or do the BBC and British Council seem to be both carefully ignoring the issues of foreign language course availability and DoH financing?
The following is anecdotal evidence, so I’d be interested to learn if it matches anyone else’s experience.
My children’s school joined the English Baccalaureate scheme c.2010. For three years everything was fine, and the number of students taking language courses increased (including my eldest child). Then the school said it could no longer afford to run what was in effect two streams of education with smaller class sizes (Baccalaureate and non-Baccalaureate). So they pulled out of the Baccalaureate scheme. Guess what? There was a collapse in the number of students taking language courses.
Eldest child had just finished French and Spanish A-levels in time to escape as the portcullis dropped. Then went on to Uni and took extra-curricular studies in Mandarin and Arabic, so can now be dropped in a major population centre in c.90% of the world, and be able to communicate.
I saw it attributed to Bernie Ecclestone the saying that someone who doesn’t speak English isn’t worth speaking to. Harsh but probably fair for him.
The other day, I stepped in to a dispute in an English hotel to interpret for a baffled German tourist who spoke no English and had been mistakenly charged for something she didn’t want. The two hotel staff involved were Polish and Portuguese, neither had any German. I did German to ‘O’-level, (which shows how long ago it was, over 1/3rd of a century) and it wasn’t an easy exam. When a decade later I did a Spanish GCSE, it struck me as ludicrously debased compared to ‘O’-level.
Are there any statistics to show how UK compares with other European Nations for foreign languages in schools once English as a ‘foreign’ language is removed from the European school figures?
If it only native speakers skewing the curve, stop grading on the curve.
If you are dissatisfied as to which languages the students are taking, then have the discussion as to which languages the taxpayer pays for classes to teach. Or which languages count towards your numbers, or whatever.
Don’t let them hide the argument as something else.
Almost all the German I know was learnt from history, not from language classes. It therefore consists in large part of:
– philosophical concepts of very doubtful utility and morality
– military terms
– euphemisms for killing people
Luckily for me, I don’t know enough to spoil watching ‘Downfall’ parodies. 🙂
English-speaking people are bad at languages because our language has almost no case endings, precisely one noun with gender (blond/blonde) and etc. Thus learning these things in other languages struggles, for many English people, with a semi-conscious feeling of “this is stupid”. I do not defend this – we are the outlier and if you think about what the first words in the first languages were (hint, ‘neuter’ was probably not among them) then you can see why – I just note it.
Britain – or anywhere else where English is the first language – has a huge educational advantage. If a child spends 12 years in school, and assuming it takes one-eighth of the second six years to achieve marginal facility in one foreign language (my recollection from a long time ago), that is three-quarters of a year’s education. So, if we native English speakers drop the foreign language on the assumption that English is the default foreign language for everyone else (largely true) we have three-quarters of a school year available for something more useful: maths, physics, engineering, what have you. And we’ll still be able to communicate with foreign language speakers because they have had to learn English, usually to far more than a marginal standard. By wasting time on half-learning foreign languages, we are merely squandering that. Harsh, yes; true, also yes.
It is interesting that, on Netflix, most of the foreign language films show the importance of English in Asia. One Korean film even showed a hospital door with ‘Staff Only’, only in English! And an Indian series, Anjaan, almost doesn’t need subtitles, because English words have been imported whole into the language! I suppose an emerging world language will be inspired by English, with loan-words from all over the place.
Penetration of English into non-English discourse is remarkable.
The Grand Tour (Amazon’s version of Top Gear) recently visited China. It seems that in China, motorway signs are in Chinese and English.
I watch a fair amount of European (non-English) TV, imported to the US by MHz Network. English shows up frequently. For instance, Swedish narcotics detectives bust a drug courier who is Estonian. They shout “Police, freeze”, in English; then negotiate to release him if he leads them to his boss – again in English.
A Norwegian detective operating with German police speaks with them in English.
A Dutch detective remarks on the burglary of the house of the murdered widow of a diamond merchant: “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”
None of these passages were subtitled, by the way; the audience was expected to understand.
An Italian show’s credits include entries for “Art Director”, “Business Development”, “Location Manager”, “Casting”, “Stunt”, “Data Manager”, “Operatore Backstage”, “Lab Supervisor”, “Foley Artist”, “Digital Compositor”, “Visual Effects”, “Catering”, and “Make-Up”, and ‘Thanks To’ entries for “Hotel Yacht Club” and “Yachting Bar”.