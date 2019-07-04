We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Tears before bedtime

“Widdecombe’s ‘outlandish’ EU speech leaves Green MEPs ‘in tears'”, reports Somerset Live.

A Green Party MEP has said that some of her colleagues were left “in tears” after a speech by Anne Widdecombe.

Widdecombe, Brexit Party MEP for the south west, stood up in front of the EU Parliament to give a speech today (July 4) as proceedings got underway following the appointment of Italian left-centre MEP David Maria-Sassoli’s as president.

The speech, branded “outlandish” and “shameful” by the Green Party, was cheered by fellow Brexit Party MEPs and others in the European Parliament.

If you can bear to watch the speech in question, Guido has video (TW).

  • John Galt
    July 4, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    She’s a dire old reprobate, but Widdie is quite correct. Plus doing it on July 4th is a nice touch.

    Can we leave already?

  • Niall Kilmartin
    July 4, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    “Widdecombe’s ‘outlandish’ EU speech …”

    Out-land-ish is surely exactly what any Brexitter’s speech to the EU should be. 🙂

  • Mr Ed
    July 4, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    To misquote Reagan, how about announcing ‘The Queen has signed legislation that will outlaw the EU forever, we begin bombing in 5 minutes‘.

  • Alan Peakall
    July 4, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    I really think it’s time we brought Chris Patten to book on behalf of all the political prisoners who were appalled and sickened by his comparison of John Major’s first Cabinet after he succeeded Mrs Thatcher to the Prisoner’s Chorus in Fidelio.

  • Itellyounothing
    July 4, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    I only regret we didn’t send more people who would upset their delicate sensibilities.

    Also shame Trump is busy…..

  • Snorri Godhi
    July 4, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Of course, for those of us who have not lost touch with reality, it is hard to see how people can be reduced to tears by somebody stating the obvious.

    I am pleased that the speech implicitly claims that “we” are the True Left: the party of the people, the party of the oppressed.

  • rapscallion
    July 4, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    “If you can bear to watch the speech in question” Bear it?? I’ve watched it at least 5 times. It’s great, and what is more it pi$$es off all the right people.

  • pete
    July 4, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Any videos of the Greens sobbing?

    They’d be fun to watch.

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    July 5, 2019 at 1:42 am

    Since she hurt some feelings, all discussion should be banned, immediately, and we should start a witch-hunt, straight away!

  • John
    July 5, 2019 at 5:51 am

    Was the green MEP similarly “reduced to tears” when just over a month ago her own leader compared fighting climate change to defeating the Nazis?

  • Itellyounothing
    July 5, 2019 at 6:45 am

    And ban any further speeches with any content the Green party disapproves of?

    Under pain of ten years in the gulag.

