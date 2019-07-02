We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

British companies, pension funds may have to report climate risks – Did you vote Tory thinking this is what you were supporting? Keep that in mind next time you are tempted to vote for the people doing this

– Perry de Havilland, commenting on this.

July 2nd, 2019 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • mickc
    July 2, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    It is interesting that the country with the best ever climate change policy was always criticised as being in breach of “human rights”.
    That country was China with its “one child only” policy. Fewer people, less pollution, less demand for resources….what could be more simple?

