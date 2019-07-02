|
|
British companies, pension funds may have to report climate risks – Did you vote Tory thinking this is what you were supporting? Keep that in mind next time you are tempted to vote for the people doing this
– Perry de Havilland, commenting on this.
|
It is interesting that the country with the best ever climate change policy was always criticised as being in breach of “human rights”.
That country was China with its “one child only” policy. Fewer people, less pollution, less demand for resources….what could be more simple?