Remoaner MPs

They dislike the treaty but fear a clean Brexit,
They hope that – in more ways than one – they can fix it.
Too statist to say, even at their most livid,
“Take back control? Look at us, to whom you’ll give it!”,
Instead, as the fast-nearing date makes them manic,
Their failed Project Fear has become Project Panic.
Campaigning, they pledged they would honour the hour.
Elected, and climbing the greased pole of power,
They cling in death-grip to their fear-calming view,
“We’re the wise – VoteLeave’s win showed the folly of you.”
In parliament’s past, you at many times find,
It avoids doing wrong by not being of one mind.
So if “House fulfils pledge” seems a doubtful prediction,
Let’s hope for “House deadlocked in fierce contradiction”.
“Have you considered masterly inactivity?”, replied Sir Humphrey Appleby when newly-appointed Prime Minister Jim Hacker asked what he should now do. Alas, so polarised is politics today that even – indeed, especially – Sir Humphrey would likely oppose inactivity in this case. We hope parliament will in fact do nothing supremely stupid during the next two months, but my most confident prediction is that whatever they do or don’t do will not appear masterly.
When the Remainers said that Brexit would be a disaster, the Leavers were easily able to contradict their argument with facts.
But the Remainers did not issue this as a warning – it was a threat. It would be a disaster precisely because the Remainers would make it one, if they did not get their way.
What Bercow and others are doing is nothing short of treason.
It is wretched our parliament has come to this.
Inaction is what Corbyn is doing, as a life-long pro-democracy Bennite he should be standing up to this mockery of parliamentary process, but he probably thinks he’ll still be PM before enforced retirement from politics, the spineless worm.