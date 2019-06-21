There’s an interesting video story on the BBC website today:
Spearmint Rhino strippers fighting for the right to strip
Feminist[s] campaigners have secretly filmed at the Spearmint Rhino strip club in Sheffield. They claim the recording shows sexual acts taking place in the club, which breaks the licensing rules.
Ella, a stripper at the club, is furious with Not Buying It for secretly filming dancers naked and fears losing her job as the club may now lose their licence.
But Dr Sasha Rakoff who assisted the secret filming insists this was the only way to expose the dark side of the industry.
My immediate sympathies were with Ella, but I can see both sides. I support the right of women (indeed the right of all people) to do what they like with their own bodies. On the other hand, the Spearmint Rhino club agreed to abide by certain rules about what could be done on the premises, and it does seem to me as if the covert filming by “Not Buying It” made a good case that those rules were being broken. I did not find Ella’s argument that the investigators had misunderstood what they saw entirely convincing. And it won’t wash to say that the conditions of the club’s licence were merely another example of state repression; though it would be better if they were voluntarily entered contracts between private parties, zoning rules of that broad type would probably still exist in a libertarian utopia.
Still, I found this statement from Dr Rakoff problematic:
Feminism, kind of like the rest of society has been somewhat infected by these really neo-liberal, really dumbed down, simplistic, very selfish attitudes that it’s all about me, me, me and what I choose and if I choose something it’s my right. That’s not what feminism has ever been about, it’s about all of us. So even if these women do choose to be lap dancers, it’s not just about them, it’s about wider social attitudes which is breeding Harvey Weinsteins.
So, according to Dr Rakoff feminism has never been about women’s individual choices. I had heard otherwise but perhaps that merely reflects my ignorance of modern feminism. As I said in a recent post, ‘I’m still holding on to the idea that “what a feminist looks like” can include what I see in the mirror. But it is getting harder.’
I would also like to know exactly who is included in the “all of us” she mentions as having some right to override an individual woman’s choice to be a lap dancer. All of humanity? Just the female half of it? Self-identified feminists? Or just those feminists who meet Dr Rakoff’s standard of feminism uninfected with neo-liberal selfishness?
Modern feminism is so not about ‘all of us’ – unless ‘us’ is understood in a very exclusive sense. Dr Rakoff is of the ‘we’, and we are of the ‘not-we’. She whom you see in the mirror is most definitely of the ‘not-we’ as far as Dr Rakoff is concerned. It’s about how Dr Rakoff would/should pronounce it – not “It’s about all of us.” but “It’s about all of us!”
Assuming there’s nothing especially weird or coercive about the licensing agreements then +1 to your point that the club should abide by what it signed.
Niall Kilmartin,
Modern feminism is so not about ‘all of us’ – unless ‘us’ is understood in a very exclusive sense.
Very true. While you were posting I was expanding on that very point.
“My body, my choice!” becomes problematic for feminists when that choice is seen as providing aid and comfort to the enemy.
Me too – if I may steal the phrase and risk Dr Rakoff’s ire. 🙂 That “5 minutes to catch your comment’s typos” that samizdata now gives – and that I so often turn into 5 minutes to say it better, or differently, or (yet more) longwindedly 🙂 – has caused me to feel that, after previewing and checking and finally putting the post up, it’s OK to go on editing it for another 5 minutes, e.g. to add that last paragraph that makes just one more point. You too, I see. 🙂
I watched the video, and one women describes in disgust what she sees in the club.
She says “it’s like prostitution!”
But isn’t prostitution legal in England?
So isn’t all of this simply some NIMBY zoning dispute?
Hail modern feminism.
1. Why not?
2. They *might* exist. But these aren’t those type of ‘mutually agreed upon’ restrictions. These are the ‘do what we tell you to do or we’ll kill you’ restrictions that are the hallmark of state repression.
You mean beside the state saying ‘either sign here and abide by these restrictions we’re placing on you or don’t open your business – or else’?
Just seems inherently coercive to me.
Agammamon said pretty much what I was thinking.
Damn his nimble fingers! 😉
Feminism is no different to other progressive causes and is certainly not about freedom for individuals to make choices.
It is all about demanding obedience from others and intolerance of dissent.
Agammamon
You mean beside the state saying ‘either sign here and abide by these restrictions we’re placing on you or don’t open your business – or else’?
I wonder if you would be equally opposed to zoning restrictions if your neighbor decided to convert his property into a pig farm?
My main question about this though is: why are strip club names always so ridiculous?
I’m going to take a wild guess here Fraser and say it’s because any name suggestive of the actual activity would not be allowed by the local Puritans. Children might see it on their way to Sunday school.
@Fraser Orr, I don’t know what Agammamon would say, but for me…
Answer is yes. Equally opposed. A. It’s the principal of the thing whether my ox is gored or not. B. If I didn’t want to be X distance from a pig farm, I should have bought more land. C. I start agitating for violence to stop his pigs, next thing you know he’s going to the law to complain about my sheep, chickens, and rifle range.
Sorry, zoning, especially post facto — the only kind we get around here — is oppression and destruction of property rights.
I’m with Dr Rakoff.
Feminism should not be all about “me me me” – there are some things some women may want to do that should be heavily criticised and even repressed.
Top of the list – trying to ban what other women want to do.
“I wonder if you would be equally opposed to zoning restrictions if your neighbor decided to convert his property into a pig farm?”
Apparently some people do not know what a “Restrictive Covenant” is, or was. We used to agree with each other not to turn our adjoining properties into pig farms, until the government seized our right to agree about that sort of thing, as well as seizing nearly everything else worth having.
Ceausescu them all.
@Fred Z
Apparently some people do not know what a “Restrictive Covenant” is,
Yes, of course, private arrangements like that are far and away the best.
But having said that I’m also not strongly opposed to local zoning by the government either. If you move into a neighborhood that has these sorts of laws in place then that in itself is a voluntary choice. If you want to live in a community that has people coming round giving you tickets because your grass is too long or your windows are too purple or your music too loud then I think that is perfectly fine. You chose to live there, and are entering into something not unlike a condo board arrangement. Maybe for example, you want to live in a community where there isn’t a brothel next door to your kid’s elementary school?
The problem is where you can’t live anywhere else, where the regulations are sucked up to larger and larger areas of government. Honestly, I am mostly fine with most of the things little cities do — after all you can pretty easily move if you want to. I’m not sure I’d like to live in that kind of place — I find American’s obsession with their lawns and gardens completely weird — but I have no objection to you choosing to do so.
“I would also like to know exactly who is included in the “all of us” she mentions as having some right to override an individual woman’s choice to be a lap dancer.”
I think part of it is a protectionist argument. Think of women as like a labour union, and the industry they’ve unionised being about sex. The protectionist wants to keep the price high, and to do so therefore needs to restrict supply. Women demand a high price before they’ll agree to sex – romance, poetry, expensive dinners, diamond rings, modelling careers, starring roles in movies, … But it operates like a cartel.
With this thinking, women who supply more in exchange for less are like union-busters, or outside competition. They increase supply, lower the price, and mean the rest of the women don’t get nearly as much as they could with the cartel in place. They’re crossing the picket lines, breaking the monopoly.
It’s exactly the same argument as a socialist arguing for union solidarity, a protectionist arguing for enforcing trade barriers and regulations, a nationalist arguing for keeping out foreigners who are taking all our jobs, a traditionalist arguing for keeping out cultural change, … So the answer to your question in this case is that “us” is the female sex cartel.
If you believe in free trade, then you’re clearly not in the union – you’re considered a traitor to your sex. (But only in the protectionist moral code.) You’re eligible to join the cartel, but by not doing so you’re hurting all the other members, and so an enemy. You’re “one of us” only in the same sense a traitor is – that you’re supposed to be on ‘our side’. You are morally obliged to your sisters in the union to join the union yourself.
It’s like asking who exactly a socialist is talking about when they speak of “the workers”. I work, even while all the others are on strike, so does that mean I’m included?
Protectionist thinking is a sickness. And sadly, not even women are immune to it.
The purpose of feminism is to destroy Western civilisation.
People like Dr. Rakoff are why I am not a pacifist.
Modern feminism is an ideology whose overt interest in bargaining for male favour is low (noting that over the years I have occasionally met circumstances in which that seems as phoney as the rest). The Nazis did not kill the Jews merely, or even mainly, to reduce the latter’s commercial competition. ‘Cui bono?’ reasoning (here, as in other ideologies) can lead you to focus on benefits that we would think real (e.g. Nullius’ economic analysis). However an ideologist can care first and foremost about benefiting the ideology and its power. Dr Rakoff may be selfless – self-less in the sense of being ideology-full. She may be rather unmotivated by “want[ing] to keep the price [of her sexual favours to men] high”. Her “us” (herself and her ideological friends, perhaps as a stand-in for her ideology and its authority) may be more ‘honestly’ (in a sense) her motive that the economic argument suggests.
I note in passing that, on the other side of the argument, presenting this competition/union argument as economic, implicitly presents Dr Rakoff’s behaviour as having an underlying rationality (in its own selfish terms) e.g. as against its being a more basic aspect of an individual ‘female nature’. Were anyone to challenge you on that side, I suspect a furious Dr Rakeoff would rally to your defence. 🙂
“Modern feminism is an ideology whose overt interest in bargaining for male favour is low”
But they’re looking for political support from women, whose interest is (covertly) high.
“The Nazis did not kill the Jews merely, or even mainly, to reduce the latter’s commercial competition.”
No, they did so mainly because it was a popular move with their supporters, due to the pervasive stereotypes of them as rich foreign conspirators running things behind the scenes for their own selfish interests. In socialist thinking “Jew” was code for rich/owner/outsider. They thought of them the same way modern socialists think of CEOs. Seizing their property was justified the same way society today justifies taxing the rich. Hating them, likewise. It was never about Jews as Jews, it was always about harnessing the people’s envious resentment against outsiders perceived to be taking advantage.
“However an ideologist can care first and foremost about benefiting the ideology and its power.”
Sometimes. But they have personal economic interests, too.
Do union members go on strike because they want to promote the union’s power to direct society and production, or because they personally want higher pay? Do they hate strike-breaking scabs because it defeats their political goals, or their economic ones?
High Party officials don’t seek privileged access to wealth and luxuries because that promotes the party ideology, but because they like luxury!
Now Dr Rakoff might or might not actually believe in the arguments she uses here to recruit support – there’s no easy way to tell for sure. But the specific argument she uses here in a campaign directed against the individual freedom of a group of vulnerable and disadvantaged women is not in conformity with their ideology (…for the workers to seize control of the means of reproduction… 😉 ), but very much is with their perceived economic interests as women.
“I note in passing that, on the other side of the argument, presenting this competition/union argument as economic, implicitly presents Dr Rakoff’s behaviour as having an underlying rationality (in its own selfish terms) e.g. as against its being a more basic aspect of an individual ‘female nature’.”
I’m not sure if I understand your point. Are you complaining because I’m presenting her behaviour as rational, or because I’m implicitly suggesting that she’s thought the economics through consciously? ‘Female nature’ is shaped by evolutionary pressures that are fundamentally economic, just as “male nature” is.
I’m just looking at her argument: “That’s not what feminism has ever been about, it’s about all of us. So even if these women do choose to be lap dancers, it’s not just about them, it’s about wider social attitudes which is breeding Harvey Weinsteins.” If there are individual women who sell sex to men for favours, then there will be men like Weinstein who grant favours only in exchange for sex, and all the rest of women will suffer the consequence of also having to offer sex too if they want to get on. That is, it’s about the cost of having to match the competition’s price.
There’s no point in grabbing power simply for its own sake. People want power to mold the world in a particular way. Power is only a means to an end, and the ends are their real motivation.
And I hope you’re not suggesting that I think protectionism is economically ‘rational’! It’s only ‘rational’ in the sense that all fallacies are.
I suppose this could all be about lowering the supply of the female sexual offering so as to raise the price.
But I’m inclined to give feminists – the real ones, not the newer ones – more credit than that. Being held back, in their minds, by eons of females being considered only as sexual objects – patronized in all other respects, passed over as serious human beings – they have much incentive to stop that part of our culture. These women doing these dances (gasp!) only make matters worse, by not just allowing, but encouraging, men to view women primarily as the holders of bawdy body parts.
Personally, I think fighting against testosterone will be a losing battle for them, and in this particular instance, their best outcome will only be to move the dancers a few miles away.