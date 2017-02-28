We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

#imwithher

· Historical views

The Times 28 February 1917 p4

And no representation without (net) taxation one might add.

I did some searching to see what happened in this case but to no avail. I presume the state got its money in the end. As to the good lady herself there seems to be some sort of medical prize in her name.

February 28th, 2017 |

4 comments to #imwithher

  • Mr Ed
    February 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

    But the good Doctor did have representation, the Rt. Hon. or Hon. Member for her patch of Highbury, she just could not vote for her representative, like an English, Great British or UK Peer at that time, as with infants and lunatics.

  • John Galt
    February 28, 2017 at 8:27 am

    But the good Doctor did have representation, the Rt. Hon. or Hon. Member for her patch of Highbury, she just could not vote for her representative, like an English, Great British or UK Peer at that time, as with infants and lunatics.

    Fair point Mr. Ed, but I’ve noticed over the years that the buggers take increasingly more notice of you depending upon your ability to stymie their election chances.

    Thus a child/lunatic/woman in 1917 would get less attention than a voter whereas a voter would get less attention than a member of their constituency panel (overseeing reselections, etc.)

    I still agree that the refusal of Miss Patch to pay income tax without the ability to vote was a reasonable protest to make, but equally the His Majesty’s Inspectors of Inland Revenue also were right to pursue her through the court and presumably take recovery action.

    The law either applies to all or to none.

  • bobby b
    February 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    “The law either applies to all or to none.”

    But her point – that she was denied the vote because she was a woman – was the same as yours, wasn’t it?

    (P.S. Her good silver had been seized prior to her hearing. It was sold to pay the resulting judgment. This was a yearly occurrence for her.)

  • Patrick Crozier
    February 28, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Thanks for that bobby b. I had no idea her protest had been going on for so long.

