An intersection

When I watched the by now viral video of a mob jeering at and throwing a milkshake over an elderly British Trump supporter, led by a screaming feminist called Siobhan Prigent, a number of lines of thoughts got like Ms Prigent, intersectional.
– Watching the video made me angry. A year or so ago my son asked me an interesting question, “Are you still a feminist?” He knew that I had previously described myself as one. Eventually I answered that yes, I was, but that my understanding of what being a feminist entails seems to have been abandoned by most of those who describe themselves as feminists. Is Siobhan Prigent what a feminist looks like now? I’m still holding on to the idea that “what a feminist looks like” can include what I see in the mirror. But it is getting harder.
– Talk of feminism leads me to the next thought. What did that frail-looking female police officer do that was any more use than a chocolate teapot? Would a more physically imposing male officer have been more useful, or was the lack of police action when the old man was assaulted a matter of policy and nothing to do with whether the presiding teapot was male or female?
The man also claimed he was kicked in the legs, and attacked with a banner with a stick on the end. The demonstrators also attempted to remove his Make America Great Again hat – which he eventually got back.
The Londoner told how police officers removed him from the protest on Parliament Square for his own safety.
He told police that he didn’t want to officially report what had happened as he knew ‘nothing would come of it’.
“Removed for his own safety”. “He knew ‘nothing would come of it'”. Modern policing in a nutshell.
– Intersectional feminist Ms Prigent has now intersected with the consequences of her actions. She has been forced to quit her job. She says that her friends and family have been threatened and abused alongside her. If the part about her family is true that is very bad. As for Ms Prigent herself, while she certainly deserves to suffer some public scorn for her bad behaviour, doxxing someone is like breaching a dam: once the wall breaks the situation is out of anyone’s control.
There was another feminist in the news today. The Scotsman reports that “Feminist speaker Julie Bindel ‘attacked by transgender person’ at Edinburgh University after talk”
“We had had a very positive meeting – I was speaking about male violence against women and never even mentioned transgender people – and when I came out this person was waiting.
“There had been a protest outside earlier, but that had gone so he was obviously waiting for me.
“He was shouting and ranting and raving, ‘you’re a f***** c***, you’re a f****** bitch, a f****** Terf” and the rest of it. We were trying to walk to the cab to take us to the airport, and then he just lunged at me and almost punched me in the face, but a security guard pulled him away.
“I got my phone out to film him to get evidence and he went for me again. It took three security guys at the stage to deal with him.
And
After the attack, it was revealed on social media platform Twitter that her attacker was a transwoman called Cathy Brennan, who it has been reported has previously advocated violence against women.
At this point I tried to research a little more about Cathy Brennan, but I’ve deleted what I said on the grounds of complete confusion. It seems that there are two people with the same name prominent on opposite sides of the debate. At least two. It doesn’t help in determining who’s who that half of the relevant Twitter accounts have now been deleted.
The Scotsman article continues,
“Brennan has previously tweeted in support of violence against women who believe that changing the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to self-identify as any gender, rather than needing a medical diagnosis, would endanger women’s rights to safety, privacy and dignity by doing away with single-sex spaces. One tweet read: “Any trans allies at #PrideLondon right now need to step the f**kup and take out the terf trash. Get in their faces. Make them afraid. Debate never works so f**k them up”
I have borne a grudge against Julie Bindel since she called me a rape defender about ten years ago. In the comments to an article she wrote for the Guardian I had brought up the possibility that not every claimed rape had actually occurred. Since then Ms Bindel’s version of radical feminism has been overtaken by another strand and she now finds herself on the receiving end of the denunciations she once handed out so freely. Still, I never heard she attacked anyone with anything other than words.
Oooh! Calling a transgender “HE/HIM” … that’s off to the Gulag for you, Comrade!
In the victimisation league tables points scoring, that has GOT to rank as an own goal, surely?
There was a time when “feminists” were people who fought for equality. They gave the label value.
The label has now been assigned to a different cause, which is milking the value out of it. Once they have completely devalued the label, you can have it back.
But, by then, you won’t want it.
It always was. In these situations, the job of the police is not to provide justice, but to keep order. Those are two very different things.
From the point of view of not being in the same camp as Ms Bindel, that’s easy. You wouldn’t dispute the case over the word ‘woman’. “You are a woman. Julie is a woman. Therefore you are like Julie”? Obvious nonsense! So why does “You are a feminist. Julie is a feminist. Therefore you are a feminist of the Bindel type.” make sense?
However, perhaps a better question is whether being a ‘feminist’ is still a meaningful distinction in the sense that the war has been mostly won. Women have the vote. Women go out to work. Women drive cars. Women lead the country. Women can wear trousers and cut their hair short if they like. It’s not widely disputed nowadays. Feminists got given what they asked for. So to some degree we’re all feminists in the original sense. The label is almost empty of meaning. But when the war is won, the army needs to find a new battle to fight to justify its existence, so new wars are started. Are you a soldier in this new war? If ‘feminism’ is defined only by its contrast with whatever present perceived social tyranny it stands against, then its meaning has changed, because society has. If feminism is defined as opposition only to the old and now defunct culture, then you will always be one.
Words change meanings over time. Woman. Feminist. Liberal. What definition are you using? And must everyone use the same one?
This is not the world I want hand over my son.
I am quietly hopeful that Marxism-variants are taking heat.
The headline acts show signs of desperation in their shrill accusations.
Climate change is looking wobbly.
Feminism has taken considerable reputational damage. Islam is fending off accusations of paedophilia.
Islam is fighting LGBT teaching in schools
Trump, Brexit, salvina, Orban, Le Pen.
Will it be enough?
Even in the 60’s and 70’s I was encountering feminists who clearly hated med and/or wanted to establish a Maoist tyranny.
…whether being a ‘feminist’ is still a meaningful distinction in the sense that the war has been mostly won.
The feminist activists who remain are the ones who are not satisfied with the reasonable victories that have been achieved, and who want to go on to either eradicate men or eradicate liberal democracy…or just burn everything down.
Feminists wanted equality?
No.Suffragists wanted equality. SOME were known as Suffragettes.
I think it is interesting how in this situation every single thing that happened was wrong.
The man was “removed for his own safety”. Would not his safety also have been ensured by removing the thugs who threatened and assaulted him?
“Nothing would come of it”, because apparently in Britain, assault and battery, when done for the “right reasons” is no longer a crime?
“She lost her job”, so perhaps some on our side are salivating at that, but I am not. What the hell has this to do with her job? If you concede that she can lose her job for doing something unpleasant but completely unrelated to her job, you also concede that a Rugby player can lose his job for saying things about homosexuality that are repulsive, or the a guy appointed CTO of a large internet company can lose his job for contributing to a political cause unpopular with the woke. Or for that matter, you can lose your job for putting a toe across the ever shifting lines of political correctness enough that someone complains and you too end up naked and undefended before the Star Chamber.
Then other people are threatening her friends and family? I mean seriously? (Though I must say I am a little skeptical of that claim, it does seem to be a go to claim for anyone who humiliates themselves in public these days. It seems to offer a little cover for their shame.)
Literally everyone did the wrong thing here.
But on a broader picture thing, the woke ones are constantly tarring and feathering people for the new cardinal sin of “hate”. It is the universal catch all for calling someone a bad person. But what exactly was this crowd doing if they were not hating? Apparently only the wrong kind of hate is unacceptable.
And one more thing, what ever happened to Godwin’s law? Since when did the indiscriminate comparison to Hitler and the Nazis suddenly become anything less than deserving of mockery? I mean the lack of self awareness, the black irony of such a comparison on this day of all days is nothing short of shocking.
What is needed is a binding book on Feminism, perhaps called ‘Das Feminism’, around which a strident party of Feminists could coalesce, and enforce Feminism on the world! And you could write that book, Natalie! Instead of everyone claiming that their individual views are Feminism, YOU could claim to be the ultimate arbitratrix! What could go wrong?
To paraphrase the great Ronald Reagan — I did not leave feminism. Feminism left me.