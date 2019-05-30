We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

And yet here’s the thing about that freedom. Why does, why should they, anyone need a licence from the government to export LNG? Note what this isn’t. It’s not a licence saying “and sure, your plant now meets standards.” With something as explosive as natural gas that’s fair enough perhaps, to require one of those. No, this licence is the government taking upon itself the power to regulate who you may sell your own produce to. Which isn’t actually freedom, is it?

Tim Worstall

May 30th, 2019 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • bobby b
    May 31, 2019 at 12:32 am

    If I thought that Trump and his people had a sense of humor, I’d say that this announcement (for Freedom Gas!), made at the CEM being held in Vancouver, was a not-so-subtle goad at Trudeau and his anti-energy and anti-pipeline agenda, and his US-Canada trade difficulties.

    I know Canadians who, having seen their own energy exports throttled, are rolling on the floor right now.

  • CaptDMO
    May 31, 2019 at 2:03 am

    No you may NOT export bicycles, and rocket propellant, to the North Vietnamese to use in their Tet offensive!
    No you may NOT import inferior drill presses made in China, to “look like” their superior competition, routed through Canada, with a “Canadian sounding” name and Maple leaf pattern stamped on it!

