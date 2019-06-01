Discussion point: should you negotiate with crazies?

The Times reports,
North Korea’s senior negotiator with the United States has been executed by firing squad because of the failure of Kim Jong-un’s last summit with President Trump, according to a South Korean newspaper.
Some of these grisly stories about executions in North Korea have turned out turned out not to be true – although with a ruler who shares the penchant of so many tyrants for suddenly turning against those closest to them, any statement offered by the North Korean government that Mr Kim Hyok-chol has not been executed should probably be followed by the word “yet”.
How should we deal with the likes of Kim Jong Un? I noticed that President Trump was denounced for being incapable of diplomacy before the ill-fated summit, lambasted for cosying up to dictators when it seemed to be going well, and excoriated for having caused relations to break down now. Some commenters seem to blame Trump for the deaths of Kim Hyok-chol and his team.
On the other hand perhaps the denouncers, lambasters and excoriators have made a good point despite themselves: whatever Trump did vis-à-vis Kim was likely to go horribly wrong. Maybe it would be better not to talk to unstable nuclear-armed tyrants at all?
Gosh! I noted the reported executions myself, either here or at thenewneo.com. :>(
Just goes to show. Don’t believe half of what you hear, any of what you read, and a negative percent of what you see yourself.
“Should you negotiate with crazies?” I’d say you play the odds. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, and sometimes it backfires.
This is also true when you negotiate with non-crazies, or at least with people no crazier than anybody else.
It is also true that on any given morning it might have been better you should have stood in bed.
Hope that helps. :>)
BTW — There are those who speculate that KJU is not, in fact, crazy — just in fact trying to ride a wild bill that also has very sharp fangs and claws, is hungry, and is in a bad mood. Personally, I wouldn’t know.
Not talking to him doesn’t give him ant resonance to stop being an unstable nuclear armed tyrant then does it?
Also chopping of his own folks head seems to be their problem. Not ours. Launching nukes is probably ours, so talking to him seems the right side of the risk profile…..
Kim has been executing people since he came to power in 2011. Why would this particular execution, assuming it happened at all, be the reason to stop talking to him? Diplomacy is all about talking to people you don’t like.
And I’m one of Julie’s speculators – I don’t see any indication he’s crazy. Ruthless, cruel, arbitrary, and tyrannical? Sure. But not crazy. He seems to play his cards very well for someone running an impoverished backwater.
Executing one’s negotiation team is presumably a way of deflecting blame for the failure of the talks. At face value, doing that rather than simply blaming it on Trump’s unreasonableness seems like a way of clearing the air for a resumption of talks down the line.
On the other hand, I’ve heard that the North Koreans were claiming the execution of at least some of the team was because they’d been “spying” on behalf of the US, so perhaps the team screwed up by suggesting that North Korea was prepared to make concessions that Kim wasn’t actually willing to follow through on. Still, this doesn’t seem like the lunatic super villain gesture of someone who wants to actually break off negotiations.
Long ago, I got sent to Chester Karrass’s negotiation school.
He never mentioned firing squads. It was a happier time.