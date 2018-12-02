We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Slogans & Quotations

“Let me never fall into the vulgar mistake of dreaming that I am persecuted whenever I am contradicted.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

December 2nd, 2018 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Niall Kilmartin
    December 3, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Emerson’s quote makes a good follow-on to the Guardianista that Natalie’s post quotes just below. Guess they don’t read Emerson at the Grauniad, him being a dead white male and all.

    Pity PerryM himself does not see it quite that way. I appreciate that not living here can make you vulnerable to ‘leavers are bigots’ propaganda, but bobby b and Laird and Julie from Chicago seem to see through it.

