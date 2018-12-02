The Guardian‘s Matthew d’Ancona is at least honest about his opinion of Brexit voters:
“Let’s be honest about what’s really driving Brexit: bigotry”.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
In a way this is admirable
The Guardian‘s Matthew d’Ancona is at least honest about his opinion of Brexit voters:
December 2nd, 2018 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
What about the EU’s bigotry then?
It is a protectionist bloc of mainly white countries which erects immigration controls and trade barriers against everyone in the mainly non-white 94% of the world’s people who do not live in it.
Let’s be honest about what’s driving Remainia: snobbery and ‘virtue’ signalling.
Let’s be honest, Mr d’Ancona, about what’s really driving the Continuity Remain campaign: bigotry. That same disdain for the ordinary people, particularly those of England, that led Gordon Brown to diss Gillian Duffy, that led the woman who prefers not to be called ‘Lady Nugee’ to post a sneering tweet about working-class housing draped in the England flag, and many other such slights. Frankly, such uncouth people shouldn’t even have the vote, should they? They should just get on with cutting your hair, servicing your car, unblocking your drains and delivering your Traidcraft parcels, and leave the great decisions to their betters.
George Orwell identified them well:
“They take their cookery from Paris and their opinions from Moscow. In the general patriotism of the country they form a sort of island of dissident thought. England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality.”
The quote has dated a little – today their cookery comes from Yotam Ottolenghi and their opinions from Brussels, but the rest is as true as ever.
Aldous Huxley also nailed the ‘Continent-Superior / English-Inferior’ bias of the privileged class in his debut novel ‘Crome Yellow’ in a wonderfully acidic passage where one young lady tries to assert her higher-cultured status over a fellow house-guest:
“What are you reading?” She looked at the book. “Rather second-rate, isn’t it?” The tone in which Mary pronounced the word “second-rate” implied an almost infinite denigration. She was accustomed in London to associate only with first-rate people who liked first-rate things, and she knew that there were very, very few first-rate things in the world, and that those were mostly French.
“Well, I’m afraid I like it,” said Anne. There was nothing more to be said. The silence that followed was a rather uncomfortable one.”
The same attitudes still persist, and some might argue have done so ever since our ruling class first imposed itself by force on the people of England back in 1066.
People – forever – have generally desired to associate with other people who are similar to themselves. Call it tribalism, nationalism, racism – call it a human failing or just a human characteristic – whatever value judgment you choose to infuse into your labeling, it’s the natural state of things.
It’s clear that some people support Brexit out of liberty concerns, and economic concerns. It’s just as clear that many people support Brexit because they see that “their country” is disappearing, and turning into something else.
There’s no moral failing inherent in this perception. There’s no moral failing in wishing to remain a unified country. There’s no moral failing in wishing to associate with people like yourself.
But there’s plenty of Remainer profit to be found in creating the perception that such desires are base and low and evil. One way to help the Remainers is to implicitly agree with that perception, and try to argue that, no, the vote didn’t go for Brexit partially because people wanted to close the borders. Of course it did, and it looks foolish to argue differently.
You’d do yourselves a favor by accepting that, and attacking the underlying perception (that nationalism/tribalism is evil) instead.