The unsung genius of the yellow vest

Whatever one thinks about the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protests/riots in France – and I happen to know that they are the result of a deal made between a French green activist wishing to see more protests about what the government was doing to combat climate change and a particularly literal minded demon – the choice of the yellow Hi-Vis waistcoat or vest as a symbol of the protests was inspired. As every schoolboy knows, St David told the Britons to wear leeks in their caps to distinguish friend from foe in their battles with the Saxons. In many struggles since then some item snatched up in haste from whatever was lying around in order to improvise a uniform has duly become an icon of that cause. Here are some reasons why the gilet jaune is destined to join that illustrious list:
One: Protesters want to be seen. Hi-vis vests make people highly visible. This is one of those linkages that manages to be both obvious and surprising at the same time. Why did no one think of this before?
Two, anyone driving a car in France has got one in the boot anyway because a 2008 law says they must. Might as well put the thing to use.
Three, and this is the one I love, it turns a symbol of compliance into a symbol of defiance. Cop pulls you over. Cop saunters up to the car. “Is monsieur carrying a gilet de haute visibilité as required by law?” “Why of course, officer. I always carry my yellow vest. One never knows when one might need it.”
And fourth, if the Law comes around asking people what they are doing with that yellow vest, they can simply say “the law compels me to have one.”
No doubt there are some bad people among the Yellow Vests – any mass movement runs the risk of attracting violent vandals and thieves. But the present situation can not continue – the French people are crushed by taxation, and their country is being stolen from them and handed over to forces that have been the enemies of France since at least the time of Charles Martel (and French law now forbids opposing the ideology that has been the enemy of the West for 14 centuries – Freedom of Speech is crushed). Macron and the “liberal” elite he represents, the elite that has nothing but hatred and contempt for the ordinary people of France, must go.
By the way the root of the FAKE freedom of the French Republic is old – the French Revolution “Declaration of the Rights of Man” supposedly supports Freedom of Speech – but the section (Article Ten if my old memory serves) says freedom to express opinions “unless their expression might lead to public disorder”. In short if the government does not like your opinions it may ban your speech – even if you do not use violence and do NOT suggest that anyone else does, “might lead to public disorder” means that Freedom of Speech is a dead letter in France – as it is, sadly, becoming a dead letter in the United Kingdom. Mrs May and Mr Macron are much the same.
This is all very confusing for those of us at far remove.
I would think that people protesting Macron’s new high taxes on fuel and driving would be polar opposites from Greens protesting that Macron isn’t doing enough about CAGW.
But we hear about both, in the same crowds, wearing the same vests.
Who co-opted who?
Excellent point Ellen – the edicts of the state have created the uniform of its foes.
I find that deeply satisfying.