On November 2nd 2001, we started scribbling random thoughts on this blog. My goodness, how much the world has change since then, and us along with it.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
How time flies…
November 2nd, 2018 |
10 comments to How time flies…
The regular posters and commenters here have remained high quality, despite the changes.
The world, not so much. Perhaps the world was always brutal, treacherous, and mendacious, but now the masks have dropped.
Happy Anniversary!
May the next 17 years and beyond be as thoughtful and informative.
This is one of only two sites to which I make a daily visit.
One request, which you’ve perhaps had before: white text on a blue background is hard on my ageing eyes, especially when going on to other black on white sites. Any chance of a change?
Well, Yes Indeed! to What David Bishop Said in his first para. In toto and 100%.
But I too have aging eyes, and I am so very very grateful for the white text on darkish-blue background. White backgrounds are hard on my eyes.
Perhaps David could use the alternate presentation that I think I’ve seen suggested to others with his problem. ???
Perry, please add to Natalie’s jacket (Personnel File) my (totally unnecessary! *g*) praise for her work as Designated Poster during your absence. Also applies to what she posts while you are on the job, of course. 😀
Many congratulations.
This is one of my very few “daily sites” and a source of constant reassurance that I haven’t gone completely insane and that there are kind but rational people out there; for which much thanks.
I don’t post here much.
However Young Me was introduced to libertarianism by this site in the early days. Never even heard of it before that but Samizdata left it’s mark on my impressionable brain. Used to be a far more conventional Tory-by-upbringing.
Still a libertarian now so, you definitely got at least one convert for all the efforts. 😂 Another two decades!
I would like to second what Toryboy just said in that this site, and others that are on a similar wavelength, have changed the way that I look at the world. I always had a fairly live and let live approach to life but visiting here has lead me to formalise my thinking more. I have also been made much more aware of the forces that are aligned against basic freedom and the simpletons that don’t see the need to defend it.
It’s been great to be involved since the beginning. And yes, one clear trend has been how the mask has slipped from those who despise liberty in all its forms.
In fact, my compliments to all of the “O.P.s” by the writers for Samizdata. Their output and ideas and points are excellent.
The commentariat is also exceptionally good. Yay for both!
Just think. You could have just robbed a bank, and with time off for good behaviour – you’d have been free by now 😀
Seriously, though – the site has been a big influence on my life for 15 years now. Long may it continue.
You could have committed murder and be free by now. And the only reason members of a certain crime ring in Rotherham (that must have been really getting into its stride at about the time samizdata was founded) have not been released from jail ‘by now’ is that the authorities were and remain slow to send them there.
By contrast, you could not have been jailed for ‘hate speech’ and been freed by now, since the relevant laws were not yet in force – the first prosecution was almost a year later.