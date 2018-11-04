Two discussion points inspired by Stephen Wolfram

The first one is straightforward. The internet threw me a talk by the computer scientist and businessman Stephen Wolfram today. It lasts three minutes 21 seconds and is called “How humans can communicate with aliens”.The subject is one that has so often been used as the basis for fiction that we sometimes forget that when you look up at night, what you see is real. There is a whole universe out there. It might have intelligences in it. Mr Wolfram contends that we might have been seeing evidence of intelligences all the time without realising it.
Do you think he is right? And assuming we can talk to them, should we?
Alien contact sounds wonderful at first but then becomes terrifying as you think more deeply. The second topic for discussion I want to put forward sounds terrifying at first but then becomes –
Well, you tell me what it becomes. There is a very strange final paragraph to Mr Wolfram’s Wikipedia page:
Personal analytics
The significance data has on the products Wolfram creates transfers into his own life. He has an extensive log of personal analytics, including emails received and sent, keystrokes made, meetings and events attended, phone calls, even physical movement dating back to the 1980s. He has stated “[personal analytics] can give us a whole new dimension to experiencing our lives”.
One of my recurring nightmares is that as spy devices get smaller and the computational power available to analyse what they learn gets bigger someone – or lots of someones – will be able to analyse my life in that sort of detail, down to every keystroke I make. It had never occurred to me to think of it as something I might like to do to myself.
Does anyone reading this do anything similar? Would you like to?
NO!!!!!!!
“NO!!!!!!” to which, announcing ourselves to aliens, or doing an analysis of all your keystrokes for the last three decades?
About the video:
We need (as always) to be careful about letting a metaphorical use of a word become a redefinition of the word.
“Intelligence” properly speaking is only applicable to a system (and note — a human being is a system with certain particular components and characteristics) that has qualities of consciousness and self-awareness, and that can form concepts.
Isn’t that really the bottom line?
.
So far, even AI units only mimic intelligence. It’s very hard to come up with an airtight definition of “consciousness” (the word actually refers to a primitive concept), but we do recognize it in some types of existents other than the human ones: Namely, many animals. It’s not the degree of “computational abililty” that determines the existence of intelligence. It’s the capacity of the system under discussion to experience itself in that indescribable way. I just don’t see any reason to think that pulsating electromagnetic fields can be properly said to experience themselves at all.
Mind you, Fredric Brown’s story “The Waveries” has been a favorite of mine since I first read it more than 65 years ago. *g*
.
Another feature of intelligence is the fact that it allows its possessor to cope with Reality, with the phenomena that occur and affect it, in order to achieve ends that it can plan for. In other words it can perceive patterns and can use the perceptions to choose among various activities according to plans. And the italicized words imply that there exists a mental state (a capacity to integrate the perceptions into a certain mental construct), which implies a state of consciousness, which implies consciousness itself.
As far as I can see, there are in our own familiar Animal Kingdom creatures with differing degrees of intelligence (cats and dogs can both figure out how to “manipulate” certain gadgets toward some desired end, and there are certainly instances where cats attempt to try what they observe works for humans. For instance, occasionally a constipated cat will actually sit on the toilet while trying to void). Are there also differing degrees in various animals’ capacities to conceptualize, and to conceptualize itself as an existent?
It seems to me that ants, for instance, probably do not have anything that could be called a “mental state” unless you stretch the term far beyond the boundaries of its meaning; whereas dogs and cats and bonobos do have some capacity of awareness, a mental state. It seems evident that ants don’t have minds, whereas dogs do. (And they certainly have minds of their own!)
I really think that the good Mr. Wolfram is running the risk of using possible similarities — even important ones — to deduce a fundamental sameness.
As for AI, perhaps one day we will create an AI which generates its own consciousness while having skills that allow it to cope with the universe in which it finds itself so as to achieve ends that it wants and knows it wants; an AI which can conceptualize and knows that it can do so, however unlike the ours the concepts it creates may be. Maybe.
Or so it seems to me.
As to the keystrokes, etc., that sounds like an obsessive disorder which if overindulged is likely to end in clinical depression, if it hasn’t already.
At one point I got heavily into “journaling.” What can I say, it was the ’90s. It got to the point that I would spend almost the entire day writing myself up. Gad! It was an addiction, like peanuts. Just one more…. I had to have a very, very stern talk with myself. Just Say No.
:>((
I generally agree with Julie regarding insect cognition, though there is behavior on the part of some bugs, like spiders, and those that hunt them, that sounds like it disturbingly verges on strategy. I suspect that the continuum on which consciousness exists has a lot of gradations on it, and consciousness itself may have many different components with can be very strong or very weak to varying degrees, perhaps even among humans.
As for data collection and interpretation — My only real indulgence in that regard has been charting the data from my utility bills over the past 20 years or so. It doesn’t reveal all that much about my personal behavior, but is an interesting circumstantial record – I can look back over it and see when we’ve taken extended vacations, when we upgraded to a low-water-consumption toilet, when that toilet malfunctioned and was prone to leak, etc. I’ve also noted the local climate trends of that area — Highly volatile winter lows vs. less volatile summer highs, and it seems to support Bjorn Lomborg’s assertion that “global warming” has made winters broadly less cold over that period without making summers particularly hotter.
One way of defining ‘intelligence’ is a general problem-solving capability, able to simulate it’s environment internally, and manipulate the model to determine what behaviours will likely lead to desired outcomes. Simulation is when the states/transitions of one bit of the physical universe match up with (to be more precise: are homomorphic with) those of another bit of the physical universe – this is how the concept of semantic meaning is instantiated. Consciousness, awareness, and self-awareness might not be necessary for that, although they may also arise naturally from them. The philosophy is controversial and complex; how qualia arise from physics is a mystery.
While it’s hard to see how pulsating electromagnetic fields can have awareness, the same may be said of bags of meat – as in masses of brain cells firing electrical pulses at one another. In a sense, we *are* pulsating electromagnetic fields.
As the laws of physics are self-similar, showing common patterns in many different phenomena, then yes, meaning and simulation should be common. And self-replicating patterns that enhance their own reproduction by problem-solving would be successful. The idea makes sense, although how common it might be runs into the same unknowns as in the Drake equation. Who knows?
But if they are here, then a similarly-intelligent and only slightly more technologically advanced alien intelligence would easily be able to pretend to be us. Maybe some of the people you talk to on the internet are aliens? It makes for an interesting variation on the Turing Test!
As for recording your life, this sounds similar to what would happen if you had a perfect cybernetic memory: if instead of forgetting most of your life, you could remember every detail. I suspect the reason it’s not an issue is for the same reason we forget – because most of our life is very boring, and we want to filter out only those useful bits we really need. The question here then is whether we can build artificial memory filters that are better than our natural, inbuilt, evolved ones.
It’s not being observed that we fear; it’s being judged.
It might be interesting to ask the religious this question. The Gods/Godesses we know are watching our every move, and our every thought, and will judge us when our lives are completed. Does this thought make you squirm? Or are you confident that the Gods/Godesses will judge you as sympathetically and with as much understanding as you do yourselves? Or perhaps more so? If we fear the judgement of other humans, is that not in itself a fearsome judgement of humanity? Bearing in mind most of the stories about Gods/Goddesses and their activities, is this hope well-founded?
One of my ideas for writing a sci fi novel that I will never write is that – considering the pace of technological change and the age of the earth – humans long ago found the means to leave the planet and in departing, they hid the earth from outsiders and reset the evolutionary clock as an expression of sentimentality and nostalgia.
As we approach the technological level when the first-humans left – ie, the singularity – we will discover whether they make contact, have forgotten about us, or plan to reset the clock again, as they may have done many times before.
Of course we may also discover that they weren’t human at all – perhaps birds or octopus.
But do four million ants working together have a mind? Four million bees? One mind, to which they all belong and contribute?
Can four million unconscious, mindless parts comprise one whole mind?
A microtome slice of my brain certainly isn’t a mind, but how about if you combine it with all of the other slices?
Is there a geographical limit to a mind? Can all of the single-cell lifeforms on a planet comprise a mind? Can all of humanity comprise one mind overarching all of the individual minds?
If we wish to communicate with aliens, we may have to expansively determine, first of all, what “mind” means, and then discard many of the artificial limitations that we place on the concept simply because the form of our “mind” has certain characteristics.
I think the discussion about definitions of intelligence seems to miss the point of the question. For the argument, if they can get here, they are intelligent enough. The question really is about how we might co-exist with another species that has our propensity to run away like a weed. If we are both apex predators with similar appetites (raw materials, resources) then it’s pretty hard to see it ending amicably. Eg either they are a resource, or we are. So, if (when?) we meet it won’t be about communication, it will be about interaction.
As to q2, given how much of our life will endure in the digital world, I expect whole industries data mining historical artefacts as a way of scientifically predicting future behaviour – this is the holy grail of the whole HR / Management world. As I try to hammer into the young folk around me, be obsessively mindful about what you put into the digital domain, the reality is once you have published you have lost control – forever. Thank god phones with cameras were not around when I was a youth!
I would love to have the actual data to answer any question at all about myself. The most interesting questions probably can’t be answered via the kind of data Wolfram is talking about, but it would still be interesting to know how much time I actually spend at different tasks, or how frequently I do various things. I’d hate for that information to fall into the wrong hands, but I’d love to have it, myself.
NiV,
“This sounds similar to what would happen if you had a perfect cybernetic memory: if instead of forgetting most of your life, you could remember every detail.”
.
Yes. It’s called hyperthymesia.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/rare-people-who-remember-everything-24631448/
The article says that this exists only in autobiographical memory:
See also the BBC story, which differs in some details:
http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20160125-the-blessing-and-curse-of-the-people-who-never-forget
And there’s always the Great Foot…(Wikipedia).
bobby, you’re talking literally about the Hive Mind. There would have to some way that each of the “cells” (ants) could communicate with at least one of the others (I mean, centralized switchboard/dispatch vs. peer-to-peer networking); and furthermore, the Hive would have to be literally conscious, literally aware.
If, that is, it has intelligence properly so called.
Otherwise, you would for the sake of clarity of thought have to create a new term for this capacity that looks a lot like intelligence but isn’t really the condition that we mean by the term.
.
All this banging on about the proper meaning of words isn’t something I do to keep my fingers occupied. It’s to enable us to be clear in our thinking as well as our speech. An example:
Ten or 15 years ago some guy named Burt (Kosko? Costco? I forget) wrote a book called Fuzzy Logic, that being the hot new concept for philosophy, math, and geekish types. I got as far as this gem:
“After all, it’s just not true that a thing can’t be in two places at once. For example, a car that’s parked so it crosses the line between two adjacent parking spaces.”
This was meant not as a funny, not as some sort of sarcasm, but as literal truth.
I mean, true, the guy was an engineer (no disrespect to Samizdata engineers, who are smarter than that), but my god! Put me right off my oats, it did. Or at least, off the book. (You could theorize that he was going to point out the confusions of two senses of the word “places,” but you’d be wrong.)
Which puts me in mind of something that ruined Hume for me way back in college. Completely O/T, but a wonderful example, if taken at face value, of a complete lack of ability to deal withe an abstraction. The Great Man wrote that it’s not so obvious that two lines cross at a single point, though it looks that way if you draw them more-or-less at right angles. But if you draw them so they intersect at smaller and smaller angles, i.e. as you draw them closer and closer to parallel, you can see how they appear actually to overlap for a distance….
*Shrug* Well, maybe I wronged the man terribly and he was trying to point out that you can’t handle pure abstractions on the basis of how similar some real things mean to be. If so, I apologize.
One thing I’m sure of, and that is that I do not misremember what I read! The only mistake I ever made, if I made one, would have been something like 15 years earlier.
As an example of total recall might I suggest “Funes the Memorious” by Borges.