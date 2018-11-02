“Remain cheated for decades”

The Remain die-hards are much excited by the news that the Leave donor Arron Banks faces a criminal inquiry over his financial support for the Brexit campaign. “MPs call for Brexit process to be paused as NCA investigates £2.9m spent by leave campaign”, says the strapline to that Guardian article, as if David Lammy calling for the Brexit process to be paused were a new development and not something he has been doing since 25 June 2016.
I do not always agree with Peter J North, but when that one was bowled in his direction he batted it away for six:
Arron Banks has been referred to the National Crime Agency in respect of his alleged dodgy financial dealings. I don’t care. I have never met the man, and exchanged few words, most of them derogatory. My decision to vote to leave the EU is based on a long standing democratic principle and I was never going to vote any other way.
This evening I tweeted “I think I speak for virtually all leavers when I say Tony Blair and John Major did a million times more to influence my #Brexit vote than Arron Banks or Vote Leave”. It has some 1200 likes so I think I am in the right ballpark here. Most had never heard of Arron Banks until the referendum. I certainly hadn’t and my perceptions of the EU have been forged over two decades.
and
From the outset the leave movement was up against the entirety of the establishment be it academic, industry bosses, the legal profession, the state broadcaster and the Westminster machine – all of whom have been plied with junkets, goodies and treasure over a number of decades to buy their loyalty to the EU. It has made many sectors of civil society hopelessly dependent on it and if we are talking about foreign interference in UK democracy then the EU of itself is a culprit and we don’t hear similar wailing about one George Soros who has almost single handedly bankrolled the legacy remain campaign.
It is actually painful to have to select paragraphs to quote, because I want them all. One more:
As much as Brexit is about ending the rule of Brussels it is as much a yank ion the leash of our politicians to remind them who is boss. We have corrected their mistake. They now warn us that if there is no deal then we see a cascade of failure and the termination of all of our foreign relations. This is because they and they alone put all of our external relations and regulatory constructs into a single treaty framework and handed over the keys to Brussels. They are the ones who created that vulnerability in the belief that it would be irreversible just so long as they continued to deny us a say.
The government is still allowing the EU to pump out propaganda.
After a recent visit to a DWP office for a conversation about his disability benefits my nephew, accompanied by me as his chaperone, was given several leaflets, including an official DWP one headed ‘How the European Social Fund is helping you’.
It is emblazoned with the EU logo, and gives a website address for those wishing to find out more about the European Social Fund ‘in general’.
Well said, Pete North.
And if there was any commonsense in government, Mrs May would be asking Pete’s father, Richard North, for some advice on how to Leave the EU as effectively as possible.
But politicians always make everything about themselves. Psychopaths, sociopaths and narcissists, the lot of them.
“…all of whom have been plied with junkets, goodies and treasure over a number of decades to buy their loyalty to the EU.”
Not to forget the promise of a cushy sinecure for every has been politician ever to leave Westminster.
Your Masters cannot permit a successful Brexit.
Staghounds is correct – the British establishment (of which Mrs May is a puppet) will not allow the independence of the United Kingdom, hence (for example) the use of the utterly meaningless term “Brexit” (“Brexit means Brexit” says Mrs May – i.e. a meaningless word, means a meaningless word) rather than the word INDEPENDENCE. A regime that does not even use the word independence is rather unlikely to follow a policy of independence.
As for the latest establishment move – I see so it is legal to spend millions of Pounds of taxpayer money on pro European Union propaganda (as Cameron, Osborne and May did), but it is not legal to OPPOSE that propaganda. Thank you very much “Electoral Commission”.
Like “Ofcom” (which makes sure the left have a monopoly of television in the United Kingdom) the members of the “Electoral Commission” do NOT see themselves as evil – “we are just following the rules” they say.
However, when the “the rules” are themselves evil (which they are) those who “follow the rules” are also evil.
As an American, I’m proud to think that my Yank Ions might have contributed to Brexit.
Don’t forget that American numpty coming over and telling us we’d all be “back of the queue”.
The result of the referendum is certainly showing everyone who is boss and whose chain was yanked- using the U. S. definition of the term.