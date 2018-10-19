|
In the mindless leftism department
In today’s edition of the mindless, knee-jerk leftism department, Reuters reports that Oxfam is upset that Singapore has low tax rates, apparently because this somehow creates “inequality”. Note that Singapore also has a notably low poverty rate, and that poor people in Singapore are better off than in almost all of the other countries on earth, and (given Oxfam’s purported original mission) poor people in Singapore eat pretty damn well, but as Singapore doesn’t mindlessly tax people for no reason, we are apparently to think of it as a terrible place.
‘Mindless Leftism’ is a redundancy.
Is it Leftism?
If there were to be no poor, hungry people what would Oxfam be for? Its highly paid executives would have to try to get a job in productive activity in the competitive, private sector…. but do they have the marketable skills to make them employable?
Well that’s just more inequality, isn’t it! How dare the poor in filthy capitalist Singapore with its low tax rates be richer than those in virtuous socialist Venezuela with its high ones. Have they no class consciousness at all!
Singapore also takes law and order quite seriously and takes a dim view of people abusing children.
But there’s no connection between that and Oxfam’s interests, indeed not.
Marxfam. Delist as a charity and disband it.
So what part of “it’s none of their business what a sovereign nation does within its borders” does Oxfam not understand?